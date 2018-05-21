La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Susi Hyldgaard, Philippe Mouratoglou, Ezra Collective, Jimmy Witherspoon and more
Lumières éteintes.
Que se passe-t'il lorsqu'on éteint les lumières ? On déclenche la machine à rêves. On flâne dans les fast foods. On philosophe, on se chante des berceuses, on comble nos solitudes... jusqu'à ce que le soleil réapparaisse, enfin.
Programmation musicale
Jimmy Witherspoon - Ooo Wee, Then the Lights Go Out
Single de 1958
RCA
Arnett Cobb - All I Do Is Dream of You
Album Movin’ Right Along
Prestige
Kadhja Bonet - Mother Maybe
Album ChildQueen
Fat Possum Records
Stanley Turrentine, Milt Jackson - Sister Sanctified
Album Cherry
Epic
Ezra Collective - Juan Pablo
Album Juan Pablo : the Philosopher
Enter the Jungle Records
Alune Wade - African Fast Food
Album African Fast Food
10H10
Howard McGhee - Tahitian Lullaby
Album The return of Howard McGhee
Affinity
Leeway Vincent Payen - Albert Kahn
Album A New Chapter
Delalune
Philippe Mouratoglou - Univers-solitude
Album Univers-solitude
Vision Fugitive
Susi Hyldgaard - Suck the Bone (ft Dickon Hincliffe / Tindersticks)
Album Blush
Enja
Tim Garland - Angry Sun
Album Weather Walker
Edition Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration