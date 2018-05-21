La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Susi Hyldgaard, Philippe Mouratoglou, Ezra Collective, Jimmy Witherspoon and more

Que se passe-t'il lorsqu'on éteint les lumières ? On déclenche la machine à rêves. On flâne dans les fast foods. On philosophe, on se chante des berceuses, on comble nos solitudes... jusqu'à ce que le soleil réapparaisse, enfin.

Programmation musicale

Jimmy Witherspoon - Ooo Wee, Then the Lights Go Out

Single de 1958

RCA

Arnett Cobb - All I Do Is Dream of You

Album Movin’ Right Along

Prestige

Kadhja Bonet - Mother Maybe

Album ChildQueen

Fat Possum Records

Stanley Turrentine, Milt Jackson - Sister Sanctified

Album Cherry

Epic

Ezra Collective - Juan Pablo

Album Juan Pablo : the Philosopher

Enter the Jungle Records

Alune Wade - African Fast Food

Album African Fast Food

10H10

Howard McGhee - Tahitian Lullaby

Album The return of Howard McGhee

Affinity

Leeway Vincent Payen - Albert Kahn

Album A New Chapter

Delalune

Philippe Mouratoglou - Univers-solitude

Album Univers-solitude

Vision Fugitive

Susi Hyldgaard - Suck the Bone (ft Dickon Hincliffe / Tindersticks)

Album Blush

Enja

Tim Garland - Angry Sun

Album Weather Walker

Edition Records