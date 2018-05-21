Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 18 juin 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Susi Hyldgaard, Philippe Mouratoglou, Ezra Collective, Jimmy Witherspoon and more
Susi Hyldgaard

Que se passe-t'il lorsqu'on éteint les lumières ? On déclenche la machine à rêves. On flâne dans les fast foods. On philosophe, on se chante des berceuses, on comble nos solitudes... jusqu'à ce que le soleil réapparaisse, enfin.

Programmation musicale

Jimmy Witherspoon - Ooo Wee, Then the Lights Go Out
Single de 1958
RCA

Arnett Cobb - All I Do Is Dream of You
Album Movin’ Right Along
Prestige

Kadhja Bonet - Mother Maybe
Album ChildQueen
Fat Possum Records

Stanley Turrentine, Milt Jackson - Sister Sanctified
Album Cherry
Epic

Ezra Collective - Juan Pablo
Album Juan Pablo : the Philosopher
Enter the Jungle Records

Alune Wade - African Fast Food
Album African Fast Food
10H10

Howard McGhee - Tahitian Lullaby
Album The return of Howard McGhee
Affinity

Leeway Vincent Payen - Albert Kahn
Album A New Chapter
Delalune

Philippe Mouratoglou - Univers-solitude
Album Univers-solitude
Vision Fugitive

Susi Hyldgaard - Suck the Bone (ft Dickon Hincliffe / Tindersticks)
Album Blush
Enja

Tim Garland - Angry Sun
Album Weather Walker
Edition Records

