Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 26 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Susanne Abbuehl, Julien Lourau, Marvin Gaye, Henri Texier and more

Go Green.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Susanne Abbuehl, Julien Lourau, Marvin Gaye, Henri Texier and more
Susanne Abbuehl

Un Banzzaï vert, un Banzzaï forestier, un Banzzaï- rivière régénérant et engagé, à l'occasion de l'ouverture prochaine de la COP24...

Go Green
Go Green

Programmation musicale

Marvin Gaye - Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
Album What’s Going On
Tamla (Motown)

What’s Going On
What’s Going On

Sonny Rollins - Global Warming
Album Global Warming
Milestone

Global Warming
Global Warming

Julien Lourau, The Groove Retrievers, Melissa Laveaux - Red Sands
 Album Julien Lourau and the Groove Retrievers
2BIRDSISTONE

Julien Lourau and the Groove Retrievers
Julien Lourau and the Groove Retrievers

Girls in Airports - The Grass by the Roses
Album Kaikoura
Gateway

Kaikoura
Kaikoura

Wolfgang Muthspiel - Where the River Goes
Album Where the River Goes
ECM

Where the River Goes
Where the River Goes

Stephan Oliva, S Abbuehl - River Chant / Tree People
Album Princess
Vision Fugitive

Princess
Princess

Henri Texier - SOS Mir
Album Mad Nomad(s)
Label Bleu

Mad Nomad(s)
Mad Nomad(s)

Matthew Halsall, Gondwana Orchestra - Sagano Bamboo Forest
Album When the World Was One
Gondwana Records

When the World Was One
When the World Was One

Harold McNair - Herb Green
Album Flute and Nut
RCA

Flute and Nut
Flute and Nut
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 23 novembre 2018
59 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Camilla George, Naomi Shelton, Chucho Valdés, Cédric Hanriot and more
émission suivante
mardi 27 novembre 2018
59 min
Banzzaï du mardi 27 novembre 2018