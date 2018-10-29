La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Susanne Abbuehl, Julien Lourau, Marvin Gaye, Henri Texier and more
Go Green.
Un Banzzaï vert, un Banzzaï forestier, un Banzzaï- rivière régénérant et engagé, à l'occasion de l'ouverture prochaine de la COP24...
Programmation musicale
Marvin Gaye - Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)
Album What’s Going On
Tamla (Motown)
Sonny Rollins - Global Warming
Album Global Warming
Milestone
Julien Lourau, The Groove Retrievers, Melissa Laveaux - Red Sands
Album Julien Lourau and the Groove Retrievers
2BIRDSISTONE
Girls in Airports - The Grass by the Roses
Album Kaikoura
Gateway
Wolfgang Muthspiel - Where the River Goes
Album Where the River Goes
ECM
Stephan Oliva, S Abbuehl - River Chant / Tree People
Album Princess
Vision Fugitive
Henri Texier - SOS Mir
Album Mad Nomad(s)
Label Bleu
Matthew Halsall, Gondwana Orchestra - Sagano Bamboo Forest
Album When the World Was One
Gondwana Records
Harold McNair - Herb Green
Album Flute and Nut
RCA
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration