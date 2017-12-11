La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Stevie Wonder, Bireli Lagrène, Ray Barretto and more

C'est la première émission de l'année ! Pour fêter ça, on danse sur les notes de Stevie Wonder... Banzzaï, 2018 !

Programmation musicale

Stevie Wonder - Fingertips

Album The 12 years old genius

Motown 2C 064 98 193

Ramsey Lewis Trio - Uptight (Everythin’s All right)

Album The Best of Ramsey Lewis

Cadet 515 022

Ray Barretto - Pastime Paradise

Album La Cuna

CTI Records 239209

Iiro Rantala, Ulf Wakenius - Sir Duke

Album Good stuff

Act Music 98512

Kimiko Kasai, Herbie Hancock - As

Album Butterfly

Sony Records

Johnny “Hammond” Smith - Higher Ground

Album Higher ground

Epic 4505602

Grover Washington, Jr, Freddy Cole - Overjoyed

Album All my tomorrows

Columbia 4745532

Bireli Lagrène, Sylvain Luc - Isn’t She Lovely

Album Best moments

Dreyfus FDM 46050 36979 2

Eric Legnini Trio - The Secret Life of Plants

Album Trippin'

B Flat Recordings 614 009 2

Ahmad Jamal - Superstition

Album Move to groove / The best of 1970s Jazz - Funk

Verve 525 797 2