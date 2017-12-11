Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 1 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Stevie Wonder, Bireli Lagrène, Ray Barretto and more

Happy New Year with Stevie Wonder !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Stevie Wonder, Bireli Lagrène, Ray Barretto and more
Stevie Wonder, © Getty / Betty Galella

C'est la première émission de l'année ! Pour fêter ça, on danse sur les notes de Stevie Wonder... Banzzaï, 2018 !

Programmation musicale

Stevie Wonder - Fingertips
Album The 12 years old genius
Motown 2C 064 98 193

The 12 years old genius
The 12 years old genius

Ramsey Lewis Trio - Uptight (Everythin’s All right)
Album The Best of Ramsey Lewis
Cadet 515 022

The Best of Ramsey Lewis
The Best of Ramsey Lewis

Ray Barretto - Pastime Paradise
Album La Cuna
CTI Records 239209

La Cuna
La Cuna

Iiro Rantala, Ulf Wakenius - Sir Duke
Album Good stuff
Act Music 98512

Good stuff
Good stuff

Kimiko Kasai, Herbie Hancock - As
Album Butterfly
Sony Records

Butterfly
Butterfly

Johnny “Hammond” Smith - Higher Ground
Album Higher ground
Epic 4505602

Higher ground
Higher ground

Grover Washington, Jr, Freddy Cole - Overjoyed
Album All my tomorrows
Columbia 4745532

All my tomorrows
All my tomorrows

Bireli Lagrène, Sylvain Luc - Isn’t She Lovely
Album Best moments
Dreyfus FDM 46050 36979 2

Best moments
Best moments

Eric Legnini Trio - The Secret Life of Plants
Album Trippin'
B Flat Recordings 614 009 2

Trippin'
Trippin'

Ahmad Jamal - Superstition
Album Move to groove / The best of 1970s Jazz - Funk
Verve 525 797 2

Move to groove / The best of 1970s Jazz - Funk
Move to groove / The best of 1970s Jazz - Funk
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 29 décembre 2017
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Thomas de Pourquery, Tony Allen, Mark Giuliana, Binker and Moses and more
émission suivante
mardi 2 janvier 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Dee Dee Bridgewater, Frank Sinatra, Samy Thiébault, Al Jarreau and more