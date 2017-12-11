La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Stevie Wonder, Bireli Lagrène, Ray Barretto and more
Happy New Year with Stevie Wonder !.
C'est la première émission de l'année ! Pour fêter ça, on danse sur les notes de Stevie Wonder... Banzzaï, 2018 !
Programmation musicale
Stevie Wonder - Fingertips
Album The 12 years old genius
Motown 2C 064 98 193
Ramsey Lewis Trio - Uptight (Everythin’s All right)
Album The Best of Ramsey Lewis
Cadet 515 022
Ray Barretto - Pastime Paradise
Album La Cuna
CTI Records 239209
Iiro Rantala, Ulf Wakenius - Sir Duke
Album Good stuff
Act Music 98512
Kimiko Kasai, Herbie Hancock - As
Album Butterfly
Sony Records
Johnny “Hammond” Smith - Higher Ground
Album Higher ground
Epic 4505602
Grover Washington, Jr, Freddy Cole - Overjoyed
Album All my tomorrows
Columbia 4745532
Bireli Lagrène, Sylvain Luc - Isn’t She Lovely
Album Best moments
Dreyfus FDM 46050 36979 2
Eric Legnini Trio - The Secret Life of Plants
Album Trippin'
B Flat Recordings 614 009 2
Ahmad Jamal - Superstition
Album Move to groove / The best of 1970s Jazz - Funk
Verve 525 797 2
