Spéciale Aretha Franklin

C'est la rentrée dans Banzzaï ! Et pour lancer les festivités, le plus joli des esprits veille sur nous. Celui d'Aretha Franklin, disparue récemment, et que nous allons emmener, bien sûr, dans notre nouvelle saison d'aventures.

Programmation musicale

Aretha Franklin - River’s Invitation

Album Soul 69

Atlantic 0920079

Aretha Franklin - Sweet Lover

Album Une heure avec Aretha Franklin

CBS 4509752

Ray Bryant - Lonesome Traveler

Album Lonesome Traveler

Cadet UCCC-9037

Aretha Franklin - Exactly Like You

Album The Electrifying Aretha Franklin / Laughing on the Outside

American Beat Rercords

Count Basie - John’s Idea

Album - Count Basie and His Orchestra : 1936-1938

Classics Records 503

Aretha Franklin - My Cup Runneth Over

Album Rare & Unreleased Recordings from the Golden Reign of the Queen of Soul

Rhino R2 272188

Aretha Franklin - Evil Gal Blues

Album Unforgettable : A Tribute To Dinah Washington

Columbia

Aretha Franklin - Respect

Album I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You

Rhino R2 71934

Ramsey Lewis - Respect

Album Up Pops

Cadet

Aretha Franklin - Spirit in the Dark (Reprise with Ray Charles)

Album Aretha Live At Filmore West

Atlantic

King Curtis and Champion Jack Dupree - Junker’s Blues

Album Blues at Montreux

Atlantic

Aretha Franklin - Day Dreaming

Album Young, Gifted and Black

Atlantic 40 323

Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady

Album Young, Gifted and Black

Atlantic 40 323

Aretha Franklin - Talk To Me, Talk To Me

Album Rare & Unreleased Recordings from the Golden Reign of the Queen of Soul

Rhino R2 272188

à lire article Le monde de la musique rend hommage à Aretha Franklin

en savoir plus émission Les légendes du jazz Aretha Franklin à Juan les Pins en 1970