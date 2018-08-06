Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 27 août 2018
1h

Spéciale Aretha Franklin

Hommage à Aretha Franklin.

Spéciale Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin, © Getty / Leon Morris

C'est la rentrée dans Banzzaï ! Et pour lancer les festivités, le plus joli des esprits veille sur nous. Celui d'Aretha Franklin, disparue récemment, et que nous allons emmener, bien sûr, dans notre nouvelle saison d'aventures.

Hommage à Aretha Franklin
Hommage à Aretha Franklin

Programmation musicale

Aretha Franklin - River’s Invitation
Album Soul 69
Atlantic 0920079

Aretha Franklin - Sweet Lover
Album Une heure avec Aretha Franklin
CBS 4509752

Ray Bryant - Lonesome Traveler
 Album Lonesome Traveler
Cadet UCCC-9037

Aretha Franklin - Exactly Like You
Album The Electrifying Aretha Franklin / Laughing on the Outside
American Beat Rercords

Count Basie - John’s Idea
Album - Count Basie and His Orchestra : 1936-1938
Classics Records 503

Aretha Franklin - My Cup Runneth Over
Album Rare & Unreleased Recordings from the Golden Reign of the Queen of Soul
Rhino R2 272188

Aretha Franklin - Evil Gal Blues
Album Unforgettable : A Tribute To Dinah Washington
Columbia

Aretha Franklin - Respect
Album I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You
Rhino R2 71934

Ramsey Lewis - Respect
Album Up Pops
Cadet

Aretha Franklin - Spirit in the Dark (Reprise with Ray Charles)
Album Aretha Live At Filmore West
Atlantic

King Curtis and Champion Jack Dupree - Junker’s Blues
 Album Blues at Montreux
Atlantic

Aretha Franklin - Day Dreaming
Album Young, Gifted and Black
Atlantic 40 323

Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady
 Album Young, Gifted and Black
Atlantic 40 323

Aretha Franklin - Talk To Me, Talk To Me
Album Rare & Unreleased Recordings from the Golden Reign of the Queen of Soul
Rhino R2 272188

