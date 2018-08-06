Spéciale Aretha Franklin
Hommage à Aretha Franklin.
C'est la rentrée dans Banzzaï ! Et pour lancer les festivités, le plus joli des esprits veille sur nous. Celui d'Aretha Franklin, disparue récemment, et que nous allons emmener, bien sûr, dans notre nouvelle saison d'aventures.
Programmation musicale
Aretha Franklin - River’s Invitation
Album Soul 69
Atlantic 0920079
Aretha Franklin - Sweet Lover
Album Une heure avec Aretha Franklin
CBS 4509752
Ray Bryant - Lonesome Traveler
Album Lonesome Traveler
Cadet UCCC-9037
Aretha Franklin - Exactly Like You
Album The Electrifying Aretha Franklin / Laughing on the Outside
American Beat Rercords
Count Basie - John’s Idea
Album - Count Basie and His Orchestra : 1936-1938
Classics Records 503
Aretha Franklin - My Cup Runneth Over
Album Rare & Unreleased Recordings from the Golden Reign of the Queen of Soul
Rhino R2 272188
Aretha Franklin - Evil Gal Blues
Album Unforgettable : A Tribute To Dinah Washington
Columbia
Aretha Franklin - Respect
Album I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You
Rhino R2 71934
Ramsey Lewis - Respect
Album Up Pops
Cadet
Aretha Franklin - Spirit in the Dark (Reprise with Ray Charles)
Album Aretha Live At Filmore West
Atlantic
King Curtis and Champion Jack Dupree - Junker’s Blues
Album Blues at Montreux
Atlantic
Aretha Franklin - Day Dreaming
Album Young, Gifted and Black
Atlantic 40 323
Aretha Franklin - Rock Steady
Album Young, Gifted and Black
Atlantic 40 323
Aretha Franklin - Talk To Me, Talk To Me
Album Rare & Unreleased Recordings from the Golden Reign of the Queen of Soul
Rhino R2 272188
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration