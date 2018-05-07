La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Somi, Nicholas Payton, Herbie Hancock, Clarence Reid and more
Aliens.
Ce soir, de drôles de phénomènes débarquent dans Banzzaï. Ils se déguisent en costumes pailletés et chantent même des chansons érotiques. Ils nous embarquent dans des carnavals funk où les masques dansent. Ils s'appellent les aliens, et on les prendrait presque en affection... Aliens.
Programmation musicale
Clarence Reid - Nobody But You Babe
Album Dancin’ With Nobody But You Babe
Tay-Ster
Blowfly - My Baby Keeps Farting In My Face
Album The Weird World of Blowfly
Essential Media Group
Allen Toussaint - Chico
Album Caribbean in America 1915-1962
Frémeaux
Tank and the Bangas - Smoke.Netflix.Chill
Single de Smoke.Netflix.Chill.
Verve
Nicholas Payton - I Just Want 2 B with U
Album Letters
Paytone
Modern Jazz Quartet - Carnival
Album The Sherif
Atlantic
Bob James - Take Me to the Mardi Gras
Album Brûle : the Bronx Mixtape (1973-1979)
Pias
Kamal Williams - High roller
Album The Return
Black Focus Records
Somi - Alien
Album Petite Afrique
Okeh
Herbie Hancock - Doin’ It
Album Secrets
Columbia
Grey - Hi Fly
Album Snap Your Fingers
Argo
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration