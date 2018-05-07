Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 1 juin 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Somi, Nicholas Payton, Herbie Hancock, Clarence Reid and more

Aliens.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Somi, Nicholas Payton, Herbie Hancock, Clarence Reid and more
Somi, © Getty / Anthony Pidgean

Ce soir, de drôles de phénomènes débarquent dans Banzzaï. Ils se déguisent en costumes pailletés et chantent même des chansons érotiques. Ils nous embarquent dans des carnavals funk où les masques dansent. Ils s'appellent les aliens, et on les prendrait presque en affection... Aliens.

Programmation musicale

Clarence Reid - Nobody But You Babe
Album Dancin’ With Nobody But You Babe
Tay-Ster

Dancin’ With Nobody But You Babe
Dancin’ With Nobody But You Babe

Blowfly - My Baby Keeps Farting In My Face
Album  The Weird World of Blowfly
Essential Media Group

The Weird World of Blowfly
The Weird World of Blowfly

Allen Toussaint - Chico
Album Caribbean in America 1915-1962
Frémeaux

Caribbean in America 1915-1962
Caribbean in America 1915-1962

Tank and the Bangas - Smoke.Netflix.Chill
Single de Smoke.Netflix.Chill.
Verve

Smoke.Netflix.Chill.
Smoke.Netflix.Chill.

Nicholas Payton - I Just Want 2 B with U
Album Letters
Paytone

Letters
Letters

Modern Jazz Quartet - Carnival
Album The Sherif
Atlantic

The Sherif
The Sherif

Bob James - Take Me to the Mardi Gras
Album Brûle : the Bronx Mixtape (1973-1979)
Pias

Brûle : the Bronx Mixtape (1973-1979)
Brûle : the Bronx Mixtape (1973-1979)

Kamal Williams - High roller
Album The Return
Black Focus Records

The Return
The Return

Somi - Alien
 Album Petite Afrique
Okeh

Petite Afrique
Petite Afrique

Herbie Hancock - Doin’ It
Album Secrets
Columbia

Secrets
Secrets

Grey - Hi Fly
Album Snap Your Fingers
Argo

Snap Your Fingers
Snap Your Fingers
