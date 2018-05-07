La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Somi, Nicholas Payton, Herbie Hancock, Clarence Reid and more

Ce soir, de drôles de phénomènes débarquent dans Banzzaï. Ils se déguisent en costumes pailletés et chantent même des chansons érotiques. Ils nous embarquent dans des carnavals funk où les masques dansent. Ils s'appellent les aliens, et on les prendrait presque en affection... Aliens.

Programmation musicale

Clarence Reid - Nobody But You Babe

Album Dancin’ With Nobody But You Babe

Tay-Ster

Blowfly - My Baby Keeps Farting In My Face

Album The Weird World of Blowfly

Essential Media Group

Allen Toussaint - Chico

Album Caribbean in America 1915-1962

Frémeaux

Tank and the Bangas - Smoke.Netflix.Chill

Single de Smoke.Netflix.Chill.

Verve

Nicholas Payton - I Just Want 2 B with U

Album Letters

Paytone

Modern Jazz Quartet - Carnival

Album The Sherif

Atlantic

Bob James - Take Me to the Mardi Gras

Album Brûle : the Bronx Mixtape (1973-1979)

Pias

Kamal Williams - High roller

Album The Return

Black Focus Records

Somi - Alien

Album Petite Afrique

Okeh

Herbie Hancock - Doin’ It

Album Secrets

Columbia

Grey - Hi Fly

Album Snap Your Fingers

Argo