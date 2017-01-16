La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sidney Bechet, Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien, Samy Thiébault, Omar Sosa and more

On traîne dans les médinas d'Afrique du Nord ce soir. Dans le dédale des rues colorées, les voix dessinent des oasis, et des casbah somptueuses...

Programmation musicale

Tadd Dameron - Casbah

Compilation The complete Blue Note and Capitol recordings of Fats Navarro and Tadd Dameron

Blue Note CDP 7243 8 33373 2 3

Salah Ragab and The Cairo Jazz Band - Calling You

Compilation Egyptian Jazz

ART YARD CD 006

Natacha Atlas - Oasis

Album Myriad Road

M’ister Productions

Bobby Hutcherson - Medina

Album Medina

Blue Note

Sidney Bechet and Lionel Hampton - Casbah

Album Sidney Bechet Rencontre Lionel Hampton

Barclay 820 119

Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien - Song Of Medina (Casbah)

Album Belle Epoque

ACT 9625-2

Jean-Marie Machado et Danzas - Ese Instante Sin Fin

Album Lagrima Latina

Cantabile 05

Samy Thiébault (ft Meta) - Raqsat Fes

Album Rebirth

Gaya Productions GAYA030

Omar Sosa - Manto Blanco

Album Sentir

Midnight Sun Rebirth