La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sidney Bechet, Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien, Samy Thiébault, Omar Sosa and more
Jazz the Casbah.
On traîne dans les médinas d'Afrique du Nord ce soir. Dans le dédale des rues colorées, les voix dessinent des oasis, et des casbah somptueuses...
Programmation musicale
Tadd Dameron - Casbah
Compilation The complete Blue Note and Capitol recordings of Fats Navarro and Tadd Dameron
Blue Note CDP 7243 8 33373 2 3
Salah Ragab and The Cairo Jazz Band - Calling You
Compilation Egyptian Jazz
ART YARD CD 006
Natacha Atlas - Oasis
Album Myriad Road
M’ister Productions
Bobby Hutcherson - Medina
Album Medina
Blue Note
Sidney Bechet and Lionel Hampton - Casbah
Album Sidney Bechet Rencontre Lionel Hampton
Barclay 820 119
Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien - Song Of Medina (Casbah)
Album Belle Epoque
ACT 9625-2
Jean-Marie Machado et Danzas - Ese Instante Sin Fin
Album Lagrima Latina
Cantabile 05
Samy Thiébault (ft Meta) - Raqsat Fes
Album Rebirth
Gaya Productions GAYA030
Omar Sosa - Manto Blanco
Album Sentir
Midnight Sun Rebirth
