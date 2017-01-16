Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 7 février 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sidney Bechet, Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien, Samy Thiébault, Omar Sosa and more

Jazz the Casbah.

Natacha Atlas

On traîne dans les médinas d'Afrique du Nord ce soir. Dans le dédale des rues colorées, les voix dessinent des oasis, et des casbah somptueuses...

Programmation musicale

Tadd Dameron - Casbah
Compilation The complete Blue Note and Capitol recordings of Fats Navarro and Tadd Dameron
Blue Note CDP 7243 8 33373 2 3

The complete Blue Note and Capitol recordings of Fats Navarro and Tadd Dameron
The complete Blue Note and Capitol recordings of Fats Navarro and Tadd Dameron

Salah Ragab and The Cairo Jazz Band - Calling You
Compilation Egyptian Jazz
ART YARD CD 006

Egyptian Jazz
Egyptian Jazz

Natacha Atlas - Oasis
Album Myriad Road
M’ister Productions

Myriad Road
Myriad Road

Bobby Hutcherson - Medina
Album Medina
Blue Note

Medina
Medina

Sidney Bechet and Lionel Hampton - Casbah
Album Sidney Bechet Rencontre Lionel Hampton
Barclay 820 119

Sidney Bechet Rencontre Lionel Hampton
Sidney Bechet Rencontre Lionel Hampton

Vincent Peirani, Emile Parisien - Song Of Medina (Casbah)
Album Belle Epoque
ACT 9625-2

Belle Epoque
Belle Epoque

Jean-Marie Machado et Danzas - Ese Instante Sin Fin
Album Lagrima Latina
Cantabile 05

Lagrima Latina
Lagrima Latina

Samy Thiébault (ft Meta) - Raqsat Fes
Album Rebirth
Gaya Productions GAYA030

Rebirth
Rebirth

Omar Sosa - Manto Blanco
Album Sentir
Midnight Sun Rebirth

Sentir
Sentir
