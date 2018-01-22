Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 15 février 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Shirley Horn, Yusef Lateef, Snarky Puppy, Ulf Wakenius, Brad Mehldau and more

Un petit creux.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Shirley Horn, Yusef Lateef, Snarky Puppy, Ulf Wakenius, Brad Mehldau and more
Shirley Horn, © Getty / David Redfern

On a de l'appétit, ce soir. De l'appétit pour le groove, de l'appétit pour les fanfares cuivrées et les fantômes qui s'y glissent, de l'appétit pour croquer la vie comme on croquerait dans un morceau de sucre. Les petits creux, en creux des grandes aventures. Bon appétit... c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Titus Turner - Hungry Man
Album Hungry man
Greasy

Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest - Atchafalaya
Album Sylva
Impulse 0602547222565

Brad Melhdau, Mark Giuliana - Hungry Ghost
Album Mehliana : Taming the Dragon
Nonesuch 7559-79579-5

Ulf Wakenius - Sugar Man
Album Momento Magico
ACT 9565-2

Hank Crawford - I Can't Stand It
Album Double cross
Atlantic

Jill Scott - Bedda At Home
Album Beautifully Human
Hidden Beach Rec 5176522

Hank Mobley - This I Dig Of You
Album Soul Station
Blue Note

Simon Chivallon - Flying wolves
Album Flying Wolf
Jazz Family JF038

Christian Scott - IDK
Album Diaspora
Strech Music

Shirley Horn - It’s Easy to Remember (live)
Album I Love You, Paris
Verve

Yusef Lateef - Snafu
Album Eastern Sounds
Prestige OJC20 612-2

Eastern Sounds
