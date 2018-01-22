La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Shirley Horn, Yusef Lateef, Snarky Puppy, Ulf Wakenius, Brad Mehldau and more
Un petit creux.
On a de l'appétit, ce soir. De l'appétit pour le groove, de l'appétit pour les fanfares cuivrées et les fantômes qui s'y glissent, de l'appétit pour croquer la vie comme on croquerait dans un morceau de sucre. Les petits creux, en creux des grandes aventures. Bon appétit... c'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Titus Turner - Hungry Man
Album Hungry man
Greasy
Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest - Atchafalaya
Album Sylva
Impulse 0602547222565
Brad Melhdau, Mark Giuliana - Hungry Ghost
Album Mehliana : Taming the Dragon
Nonesuch 7559-79579-5
Ulf Wakenius - Sugar Man
Album Momento Magico
ACT 9565-2
Hank Crawford - I Can't Stand It
Album Double cross
Atlantic
Jill Scott - Bedda At Home
Album Beautifully Human
Hidden Beach Rec 5176522
Hank Mobley - This I Dig Of You
Album Soul Station
Blue Note
Simon Chivallon - Flying wolves
Album Flying Wolf
Jazz Family JF038
Christian Scott - IDK
Album Diaspora
Strech Music
Shirley Horn - It’s Easy to Remember (live)
Album I Love You, Paris
Verve
Yusef Lateef - Snafu
Album Eastern Sounds
Prestige OJC20 612-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration