La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sheila Jordan, Somi, Simon Goubert, Joachim Kühn and more

Lundi 16 octobre 2017
1h

Mobilisation Générale !.

Somi, © Getty / Anthony Pidgeon

Tout le monde sur le pont ! Ce soir, toutes les notes sont mobilisées pour nous faire voyager, de l'Afrique du Sud à Brooklyn, des années 60 aux années 2010. Nous, on marchera au pas... mais surtout, on dansera !

La programmation musicale :
    19:01

    Hum drum blues

    Sheila JordanALBUM : Portrait of SheilaLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1989
    Hum drum blues
    19:05

    Kofi

    Donald ByrdALBUM : KofiLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1995
    Kofi
    19:13
    Joni Mitchell

    Coyote

    David LahmALBUM : Jazz takes on joni MitchellLABEL : ARKADIAANNÉE : 1999
    Coyote
    19:19
    Somi

    Alien

    SomiALBUM : Petite AfriqueLABEL : OKEH / SONY MUSICANNÉE : 2017
    Alien
    19:25

    Sur le pont Faidherbe

    Simon Goubert, Ablaye CissokoALBUM : African jazz / Au loinLABEL : LES FORCES EN PRESENCEANNÉE : 2017
    Sur le pont Faidherbe
    19:32

    Blame it on the boers

    Johnny DyaniALBUM : AfrikaLABEL : STPLANNÉE : 1992
    Blame it on the boers
    19:38

    What's wrong with groovin'

    Letta MbuluALBUM : Whatiswrongwithgroovin'LABEL : JAZZMAN RECORDSANNÉE : 2001
    What's wrong with groovin'
    19:41

    Yakhal' inkomo

    Winston Mankunku NgoziALBUM : Beginner's guide to world musicLABEL : NASCENTE
    Yakhal' inkomo
