Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 16 octobre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sheila Jordan, Somi, Simon Goubert, Joachim Kühn and more
Mobilisation Générale !.
Tout le monde sur le pont ! Ce soir, toutes les notes sont mobilisées pour nous faire voyager, de l'Afrique du Sud à Brooklyn, des années 60 aux années 2010. Nous, on marchera au pas... mais surtout, on dansera !
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Hum drum bluesSheila JordanALBUM : Portrait of SheilaLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1989
19:05
KofiDonald ByrdALBUM : KofiLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1995
19:13
Joni Mitchell
CoyoteDavid LahmALBUM : Jazz takes on joni MitchellLABEL : ARKADIAANNÉE : 1999
19:19
Somi
AlienSomiALBUM : Petite AfriqueLABEL : OKEH / SONY MUSICANNÉE : 2017
19:25
Sur le pont FaidherbeSimon Goubert, Ablaye CissokoALBUM : African jazz / Au loinLABEL : LES FORCES EN PRESENCEANNÉE : 2017
19:32
Blame it on the boersJohnny DyaniALBUM : AfrikaLABEL : STPLANNÉE : 1992
19:38
What's wrong with groovin'Letta MbuluALBUM : Whatiswrongwithgroovin'LABEL : JAZZMAN RECORDSANNÉE : 2001
19:41
Yakhal' inkomoWinston Mankunku NgoziALBUM : Beginner's guide to world musicLABEL : NASCENTE
