Vendredi 22 décembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sharon Jones, Cory Henry, Sonny Rollins, Stéphane Castry and more

Matter of Time.

Sharon Jones, © Getty / C Flanigan

Ce soir, à l'arrivée comme au départ, Sharon Jones chantera. Sa voix nous emmènera dans des terres pas si étrangères, où Jack McDuff joue de l'orgue avec Fats Waller, où les français de Lande se déchaînent en pensant à la mer, et où les chants de Noël flottent dans l'atmosphère...

La programmation musicale :
    19:01
    Archie Shepp

    Mama too tight

    Archie SheppALBUM : Mama too tightLABEL : IMPULSE
    Mama too tight
    19:07

    Matter of time

    Sharon Jones & The Dap-kingsALBUM : Soul of a womanLABEL : DAPTONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    Matter of time
    19:11

    Hunk O' funk

    Jack Mac DuffALBUM : Blue note rare groovesLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1996
    Hunk O' funk
    19:17

    He has made me glad

    Cory HenryALBUM : The revivalLABEL : GROUND UP MUSICANNÉE : 2016
    He has made me glad
    19:22

    Soothin' syrup stomp

    Fats WallerALBUM : AnthologyLABEL : BARAJAZZANNÉE : 2010
    Soothin' syrup stomp
    19:26

    Lover, Come Back to Me

    Mildred BaileyALBUM : BD Music & Cabu present 50 singing ladiesLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
    Lover, Come Back to Me
    19:30

    Ode maritime, partie II : Lame de fond

    LandeALBUM : La caverneLABEL : LOO COLLECTIFANNÉE : 2017
    Ode maritime, partie II : Lame de fond
    19:32

    St. thomas

    Sonny RollinsALBUM : AlternativesLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1992
    St. thomas
    19:37
    Stephane Castry

    Bass'zurka

    Stephane CastryALBUM : Basstry therapyLABEL : AUTOPRODUCTIONANNÉE : 2017
    Bass'zurka
    19:42

    Afrika

    Christian Mcbride, Angelique KidjoALBUM : Conversations with ChristianLABEL : MACK AVENUEANNÉE : 2011
    Afrika
    19:48

    A little night music : Every day a little death

    Grover Washington JrALBUM : Color and Light / Jazz Sketches on SondheimLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1995
    A little night music : Every day a little death
    19:52
    Ed Motta

    Overblown overweight

    Ed MottaALBUM : Perpetual gatewaysLABEL : MEMBRANANNÉE : 2015
    Overblown overweight
    19:55

    8 days (of Hanukkah)

    Sharon Jones & The Dap-kingsALBUM : It's a holiday soul partyLABEL : DAPTONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
    8 days (of Hanukkah)
