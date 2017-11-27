Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 22 décembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sharon Jones, Cory Henry, Sonny Rollins, Stéphane Castry and more
Matter of Time.
Ce soir, à l'arrivée comme au départ, Sharon Jones chantera. Sa voix nous emmènera dans des terres pas si étrangères, où Jack McDuff joue de l'orgue avec Fats Waller, où les français de Lande se déchaînent en pensant à la mer, et où les chants de Noël flottent dans l'atmosphère...
La programmation musicale :
19:01
Archie Shepp
Mama too tightArchie SheppALBUM : Mama too tightLABEL : IMPULSE
19:07
Matter of timeSharon Jones & The Dap-kingsALBUM : Soul of a womanLABEL : DAPTONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:11
Hunk O' funkJack Mac DuffALBUM : Blue note rare groovesLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1996
19:17
He has made me gladCory HenryALBUM : The revivalLABEL : GROUND UP MUSICANNÉE : 2016
19:22
Soothin' syrup stompFats WallerALBUM : AnthologyLABEL : BARAJAZZANNÉE : 2010
19:26
Lover, Come Back to MeMildred BaileyALBUM : BD Music & Cabu present 50 singing ladiesLABEL : BDMUSICANNÉE : 2015
19:30
Ode maritime, partie II : Lame de fondLandeALBUM : La caverneLABEL : LOO COLLECTIFANNÉE : 2017
19:32
St. thomasSonny RollinsALBUM : AlternativesLABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1992
19:37
Stephane Castry
Bass'zurkaStephane CastryALBUM : Basstry therapyLABEL : AUTOPRODUCTIONANNÉE : 2017
19:42
AfrikaChristian Mcbride, Angelique KidjoALBUM : Conversations with ChristianLABEL : MACK AVENUEANNÉE : 2011
19:48
A little night music : Every day a little deathGrover Washington JrALBUM : Color and Light / Jazz Sketches on SondheimLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1995
19:52
Ed Motta
Overblown overweightEd MottaALBUM : Perpetual gatewaysLABEL : MEMBRANANNÉE : 2015
19:55
8 days (of Hanukkah)Sharon Jones & The Dap-kingsALBUM : It's a holiday soul partyLABEL : DAPTONE RECORDSANNÉE : 2015
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration