La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sharon Jones, Avishai Cohen, Jacques Renault, Frank Sinatra and more
Surf Ride.
Ce soir, nos cheveux sont blonds et nos peaux brûlées par le soleil. Ce soir, on surfe de mer en mer, on plante des pianos sur le sable des plages, et on réalise que là-bas, tout au bout de l'horizon, il y a l'Afrique.
Programmation musicale
Frank Sinatra - Almost Like Being In Love
Album The Jazz Crooner
Wagram
Art Pepper - Surf Ride
Album The Quintessence / Los Angeles / 1950-1960
Frémeaux FA 288
Avishai Cohen - Seven Seas
Album Seven Seas
Blue Note
Gary McFarland - God Only Knows
Album Does the Sun really Shine on the Moon ?
Skye Records
Cyrus Chestnut - The Mirrored Window
Album The Dark Before The Dawn
Atlantic
Jacques Renault - Piano’s On the Beach
Album Favicon
Hole in the sky
Sharon Jones and the Dap Kings - Be Easy
Album 100 Days, 100 Nights
Daptone
Ernest Ranglin - Surfin’
Album Below The Bassline
Island Jamaica Jazz
Idris Ackamoor, The Pyramids - Sunset
Album An Angel Fell
Strut
Roswell Rudd, Toumani Diabaté - Bamako
Album Malicool
Universal
Howard McGhee - Sleep Talk
Album Maggie's Back in Town!! / Together Again!!! / Dusty Blue
Fresh Sound
Nostalgia 77, Josa Peit - Sleepwalker
Album The Sleep walking Society
Tru Thoughts
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration