La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Serge Gainsbourg, Charlie Parker, Pierrick Pedron, Donald Byrd and more

Quand Serge Gainsbourg chante un requiem, tout peut arriver. Un road trip en Ethiopie à bord d'une Facel Vega déglinguée, une balade en mobylette au fin fond de l'Asie... et nos pieds, soudainement, qui se mettent à twister.

Programmation musicale

Serge Gainsbourg - Requiem pour un twister

Album Serge Gainsbourg n°4

Philips

Donald Byrd - Requiem

Album Royal Flush

Blue Note 3626322

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Apo

Album Rotorotor

MOI J'CONNAIS MJCR 027

Le Grand Maitre Franco et son tout puissant OK JAZZ et Jolie Detta - Massu

Album Le Grand Maitre Franco Et Jolie Detta

TAMASHA CORPORATION

Panorama Circus (ft T de Pourquery) - Crazy Latin Stuff

Album Painter of Soul

Lifestyle Sounds L4006

Red Star Orchestra (ft T de Pourquery) - I’ll Be Seing You

Album Broadways

Label Bleu LBLC6719

Limousine - Luk Thung

Album Siam Roads

EKLER O SHOCK EOS054

Girma Bèyènè and Akalé Wubé - Enkèn Yèlélèbesh

Album Ethiopiques 30 “Mistakes on Purpose”

Buda Musique

Pierrick Pedron - Clock Road

Album And the

Jazz Village 570097

Charlie Parker - The Bird - Live (Carnegie Hall)

Compilation Bird : The Complete Charlie Parker On Verve

Verve 837144-2