La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Serge Gainsbourg, Charlie Parker, Pierrick Pedron, Donald Byrd and more
Tenez-vous prêts.
Quand Serge Gainsbourg chante un requiem, tout peut arriver. Un road trip en Ethiopie à bord d'une Facel Vega déglinguée, une balade en mobylette au fin fond de l'Asie... et nos pieds, soudainement, qui se mettent à twister.
Programmation musicale
Serge Gainsbourg - Requiem pour un twister
Album Serge Gainsbourg n°4
Philips
Donald Byrd - Requiem
Album Royal Flush
Blue Note 3626322
Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Apo
Album Rotorotor
MOI J'CONNAIS MJCR 027
Le Grand Maitre Franco et son tout puissant OK JAZZ et Jolie Detta - Massu
Album Le Grand Maitre Franco Et Jolie Detta
TAMASHA CORPORATION
Panorama Circus (ft T de Pourquery) - Crazy Latin Stuff
Album Painter of Soul
Lifestyle Sounds L4006
Red Star Orchestra (ft T de Pourquery) - I’ll Be Seing You
Album Broadways
Label Bleu LBLC6719
Limousine - Luk Thung
Album Siam Roads
EKLER O SHOCK EOS054
Girma Bèyènè and Akalé Wubé - Enkèn Yèlélèbesh
Album Ethiopiques 30 “Mistakes on Purpose”
Buda Musique
Pierrick Pedron - Clock Road
Album And the
Jazz Village 570097
Charlie Parker - The Bird - Live (Carnegie Hall)
Compilation Bird : The Complete Charlie Parker On Verve
Verve 837144-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration