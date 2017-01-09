Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 31 janvier 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Serge Gainsbourg, Charlie Parker, Pierrick Pedron, Donald Byrd and more

Tenez-vous prêts.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Serge Gainsbourg, Charlie Parker, Pierrick Pedron, Donald Byrd and more
Pierrick Pédron, © Elise Dutartre

Quand Serge Gainsbourg chante un requiem, tout peut arriver. Un road trip en Ethiopie à bord d'une Facel Vega déglinguée, une balade en mobylette au fin fond de l'Asie... et nos pieds, soudainement, qui se mettent à twister.

Programmation musicale

Serge Gainsbourg - Requiem pour un twister
Album Serge Gainsbourg n°4
Philips

Serge Gainsbourg n°4
Serge Gainsbourg n°4

Donald Byrd - Requiem
Album Royal Flush
Blue Note 3626322

Royal Flush
Royal Flush

Orchestre Tout Puissant Marcel Duchamp - Apo
Album Rotorotor
MOI J'CONNAIS MJCR 027

Rotorotor
Rotorotor

Le Grand Maitre Franco et son tout puissant OK JAZZ et Jolie Detta - Massu
Album Le Grand Maitre Franco Et Jolie Detta
TAMASHA CORPORATION

Le Grand Maitre Franco Et Jolie Detta
Le Grand Maitre Franco Et Jolie Detta

Panorama Circus (ft T de Pourquery) - Crazy Latin Stuff
Album Painter of Soul
Lifestyle Sounds L4006

Painter of Soul
Painter of Soul

Red Star Orchestra (ft T de Pourquery) - I’ll Be Seing You
Album Broadways
Label Bleu LBLC6719

Broadways
Broadways

Limousine - Luk Thung
Album Siam Roads
EKLER O SHOCK EOS054

Siam Roads
Siam Roads

Girma Bèyènè and Akalé Wubé - Enkèn Yèlélèbesh
Album Ethiopiques 30 “Mistakes on Purpose”
Buda Musique

Ethiopiques 30 “Mistakes on Purpose”
Ethiopiques 30 “Mistakes on Purpose”

Pierrick Pedron - Clock Road
Album And the
Jazz Village 570097

And the
And the

Charlie Parker - The Bird - Live (Carnegie Hall)
Compilation Bird : The Complete Charlie Parker On Verve
Verve 837144-2

Bird : The Complete Charlie Parker On Verve
Bird : The Complete Charlie Parker On Verve
