Nathalie Piolé
lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Lundi 9 octobre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Scrappy Lambert, Rosemary Clooney, Big Joe Williams, Marc Buronfosse and more

Un bol de cerises.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Scrappy Lambert, Rosemary Clooney, Big Joe Williams, Marc Buronfosse and more
Rosemary Clooney, © Getty / Archive Photos

"La vie est un bol de cerises", chantent ce soir, tendrement réunis, Rosemary Clooney et Bing Cosby. Voilà donc, pour vous, des grappes de notes rondes et rouges, inventées par Ambrose Akinmusire, Big Joe Williams, Marc Buronfosse, Sonny Rollins... et Don Cherry, évidemment.

La programmation musicale :
    19:00
    Bing Crosby , Rosemary Clooney

    It's been a long long time / Life is just a bowl of cherries / Gimme a little kiss

    Bing CrosbyALBUM : Bing & Rosie : The Crosby - Clooney Radio Sessions (Extrait)LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSICANNÉE : 2010
    It's been a long long time / Life is just a bowl of cherries / Gimme a little kiss
    19:04
    Sonny Rollins

    On green dolphin street

    Bronislaw Caper, Ned WashingtonALBUM : Live In Paris 1963LABEL : MAGNETIC RECORDSANNÉE : 1963
    On green dolphin street
    19:19
    Harold Scrappy Lambert

    Cheerio, cherry lips, cheerio

    Harold Scrappy LambertALBUM : The naughty 1920s : red hot & risque songs of the jazz age / Vol. 2 (extrait)LABEL : GRAMMERCY RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
    Cheerio, cherry lips, cheerio
    19:22
    Ambrose Akinmusire

    Maurice & Michael (Sorry I didn't say hello)

    Ambrose AkinmusireALBUM : A rift in decorumLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2017
    Maurice & Michael (Sorry I didn't say hello)
    19:36
    Big Joe Williams

    Cherry tree

    Big Joe WilliamsALBUM : Highway manLABEL : SOUTHLAND RECORDSANNÉE : 2001
    Cherry tree
    19:39
    Jack Wilson Quartet

    Ramblin'

    Ornette ColemanALBUM : Ramblin'LABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2011
    Ramblin'
    19:46
    Marc Buronfosse Sound Quartet

    The cherry tree

    Marc BuronfosseALBUM : Face the musicLABEL : MARC BURONFOSSEANNÉE : 2010
    The cherry tree
    19:52
    Lou Donaldson

    Everything I do gonna be funky from now on

    Allen ToussaintALBUM : Everything I play is funkyLABEL : BLUE NOTE RECORDS
    Everything I do gonna be funky from now on
    19:57
    Allen Toussaint

    Southern nights

    Allen ToussaintALBUM : American tunesLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2016
    Southern nights
