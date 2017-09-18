Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 9 octobre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Scrappy Lambert, Rosemary Clooney, Big Joe Williams, Marc Buronfosse and more
Un bol de cerises.
"La vie est un bol de cerises", chantent ce soir, tendrement réunis, Rosemary Clooney et Bing Cosby. Voilà donc, pour vous, des grappes de notes rondes et rouges, inventées par Ambrose Akinmusire, Big Joe Williams, Marc Buronfosse, Sonny Rollins... et Don Cherry, évidemment.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Bing Crosby , Rosemary Clooney
It's been a long long time / Life is just a bowl of cherries / Gimme a little kissBing CrosbyALBUM : Bing & Rosie : The Crosby - Clooney Radio Sessions (Extrait)LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSICANNÉE : 2010
19:04
Sonny Rollins
On green dolphin streetBronislaw Caper, Ned WashingtonALBUM : Live In Paris 1963LABEL : MAGNETIC RECORDSANNÉE : 1963
19:19
Harold Scrappy Lambert
Cheerio, cherry lips, cheerioHarold Scrappy LambertALBUM : The naughty 1920s : red hot & risque songs of the jazz age / Vol. 2 (extrait)LABEL : GRAMMERCY RECORDSANNÉE : 2012
19:22
Ambrose Akinmusire
Maurice & Michael (Sorry I didn't say hello)Ambrose AkinmusireALBUM : A rift in decorumLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 2017
19:36
Big Joe Williams
Cherry treeBig Joe WilliamsALBUM : Highway manLABEL : SOUTHLAND RECORDSANNÉE : 2001
19:39
Jack Wilson Quartet
Ramblin'Ornette ColemanALBUM : Ramblin'LABEL : FRESH SOUND RECORDSANNÉE : 2011
19:46
Marc Buronfosse Sound Quartet
The cherry treeMarc BuronfosseALBUM : Face the musicLABEL : MARC BURONFOSSEANNÉE : 2010
19:52
Lou Donaldson
Everything I do gonna be funky from now onAllen ToussaintALBUM : Everything I play is funkyLABEL : BLUE NOTE RECORDS
19:57
Allen Toussaint
Southern nightsAllen ToussaintALBUM : American tunesLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration