La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Fela Kuti, Yussef Dayes, McCoy Tyner and more
Fièvre.
Ce soir, la fièvre nous envahit. La faute à Fela Kuti et à la science du rythme implacable de son batteur Tony Allen. La faute aux harpes qui se cachent chez Matthew Halsall et McCoy Tyner. La faute, aussi, à la guitare de Jack Wilkins. Que la température monte !
Programmation musicale
Sarah Vaughan - Fever
Album Viva Vaughan
Verve
Pete La Roca - The Dancing Girl
Album Turkish Women at the Bath
Fresh Sound
Yussef Dayes, Alfa Mist, Mansur Brown - Love is the Message
Single Love is the Message
Cashmere Thoughts
Fela Kuti - He Miss Road
Album He Miss Road
Wrasse Records
Laurent de Wilde - Fe Fe Naa Efe
Album Over The Clouds
Gazebo
Erik Honoré - Sanctuary
Album Heliographs
Hubro
McCoy Tyner - His Blessing
Album Extensions
Blue Note
Matthew Halsall - Mary Emma Louise
Album Fletcher Moss Park
Gondwana
Jack Wilkins - Canzona
Album Windows
Mainstream (réédité fin septembre 2018)
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration