La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Fela Kuti, Yussef Dayes, McCoy Tyner and more

Ce soir, la fièvre nous envahit. La faute à Fela Kuti et à la science du rythme implacable de son batteur Tony Allen. La faute aux harpes qui se cachent chez Matthew Halsall et McCoy Tyner. La faute, aussi, à la guitare de Jack Wilkins. Que la température monte !

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - Fever

Album Viva Vaughan

Verve

Pete La Roca - The Dancing Girl

Album Turkish Women at the Bath

Fresh Sound

Yussef Dayes, Alfa Mist, Mansur Brown - Love is the Message

Single Love is the Message

Cashmere Thoughts

Fela Kuti - He Miss Road

Album He Miss Road

Wrasse Records

Laurent de Wilde - Fe Fe Naa Efe

Album Over The Clouds

Gazebo

Erik Honoré - Sanctuary

Album Heliographs

Hubro

McCoy Tyner - His Blessing

Album Extensions

Blue Note

Matthew Halsall - Mary Emma Louise

Album Fletcher Moss Park

Gondwana

Jack Wilkins - Canzona

Album Windows

Mainstream (réédité fin septembre 2018)