Mercredi 12 septembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Fela Kuti, Yussef Dayes, McCoy Tyner and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Fela Kuti, Yussef Dayes, McCoy Tyner and more
Sarah Vaughan, © Getty / David Redfern

Ce soir, la fièvre nous envahit. La faute à Fela Kuti et à la science du rythme implacable de son batteur Tony Allen. La faute aux harpes qui se cachent chez Matthew Halsall et McCoy Tyner. La faute, aussi, à la guitare de Jack Wilkins. Que la température monte !

Fièvre

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - Fever
Album Viva Vaughan
Verve

Pete La Roca - The Dancing Girl
Album Turkish Women at the Bath
Fresh Sound

Yussef Dayes, Alfa Mist, Mansur Brown - Love is the Message
Single Love is the Message
Cashmere Thoughts

Fela Kuti - He Miss Road
Album He Miss Road
Wrasse Records

Laurent de Wilde - Fe Fe Naa Efe
Album Over The Clouds
Gazebo

Erik Honoré - Sanctuary
Album Heliographs
Hubro

McCoy Tyner - His Blessing
Album Extensions
Blue Note

Matthew Halsall - Mary Emma Louise
Album Fletcher Moss Park
Gondwana

Jack Wilkins - Canzona
Album Windows
Mainstream (réédité fin septembre 2018)

