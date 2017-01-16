La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Dave Brubeck, Stan Getz, Oscar Pettiford and more
Copenhague !
Une petite virée à Copenhague ce soir dans Banzzaï. Dans cette ville du nord, depuis des années, les musiciens se sentent bien, et le jazz crépite !
Programmation musicale
Sarah Vaughan - I feel Pretty
Album Sassy Swings the Tivoli
Mercury 125 347
Dexter Gordon Quartet - The apartment
Album The Apartment
SteepleChase SCCD 31025
Dave Brubeck Quartet - Wonderful Copenhagen (live)
Album The Great Concerts
Columbia
Oscar Pettiford and Jan Johansson - Moanin’
Album In Denmark 1959 - 1960
Stunt Records
Stan Getz and Kenny Barron - People Time
Album People Time
Emarcy
US4 - Heading South
Album My Scandinavian Blues, a Tribute to H. Parlan
Stunt STUCD16012
Horace Parlan - Congalegre
Album Headin’ South
Blue Note
Johnny Dyani and Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) - Namhanje
Album Echoes From Africa
Enja Records
Tumi and the Volume - Johnny Dyani
Album Tumi and the Volume
SAKIFO RECORDS SAK007
DR Big Band featuring Rigmor Gustafsson - Voodoo Skills
Album Jazz Divas of Scandinavia
RED DOT
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration