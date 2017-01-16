La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Dave Brubeck, Stan Getz, Oscar Pettiford and more

Une petite virée à Copenhague ce soir dans Banzzaï. Dans cette ville du nord, depuis des années, les musiciens se sentent bien, et le jazz crépite !

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - I feel Pretty

Album Sassy Swings the Tivoli

Mercury 125 347

Dexter Gordon Quartet - The apartment

Album The Apartment

SteepleChase SCCD 31025

Dave Brubeck Quartet - Wonderful Copenhagen (live)

Album The Great Concerts

Columbia

Oscar Pettiford and Jan Johansson - Moanin’

Album In Denmark 1959 - 1960

Stunt Records

Stan Getz and Kenny Barron - People Time

Album People Time

Emarcy

US4 - Heading South

Album My Scandinavian Blues, a Tribute to H. Parlan

Stunt STUCD16012

Horace Parlan - Congalegre

Album Headin’ South

Blue Note

Johnny Dyani and Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) - Namhanje

Album Echoes From Africa

Enja Records

Tumi and the Volume - Johnny Dyani

Album Tumi and the Volume

SAKIFO RECORDS SAK007

DR Big Band featuring Rigmor Gustafsson - Voodoo Skills

Album Jazz Divas of Scandinavia

RED DOT