La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Dave Brubeck, Stan Getz, Oscar Pettiford and more

Lundi 6 février 2017
55 min

Copenhague !

Sarah Vaughan à Copenhague

Une petite virée à Copenhague ce soir dans Banzzaï. Dans cette ville du nord, depuis des années, les musiciens se sentent bien, et le jazz crépite !

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - I feel Pretty
Album Sassy Swings the Tivoli
Mercury 125 347

Dexter Gordon Quartet - The apartment
Album The Apartment
SteepleChase SCCD 31025

Dave Brubeck Quartet - Wonderful Copenhagen (live)
Album The Great Concerts
Columbia

Oscar Pettiford and Jan Johansson - Moanin’
Album In Denmark 1959 - 1960
Stunt Records

Stan Getz and Kenny Barron - People Time
Album People Time
Emarcy

US4 - Heading South
Album My Scandinavian Blues, a Tribute to H. Parlan
Stunt STUCD16012

Horace Parlan - Congalegre
Album Headin’ South
Blue Note

Johnny Dyani and Dollar Brand (Abdullah Ibrahim) - Namhanje
Album Echoes From Africa
Enja Records

Tumi and the Volume - Johnny Dyani
Album Tumi and the Volume
SAKIFO RECORDS SAK007

DR Big Band featuring Rigmor Gustafsson - Voodoo Skills
Album Jazz Divas of Scandinavia
RED DOT

