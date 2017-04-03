La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Christian Vander, Elisabeth Kontomanou, McCoy Tyner and more

On est en avril, on émet depuis Paris... mais on allait presque oublier d'écouter "April in Paris". L'erreur est réparée ce soir, avec la version immortelle de Sarah Vaughan et Clifford Brown. Sarah et Clifford qui ouvrent les portes de l'émission à des notes bleues, blanches et rouges !

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - April in Paris

Album Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brow

Emarcy 814 641-2

Hank Mobley - The Flip

Album The Flip

Blue Note 5938722

Christian Vander, Alby Cullaz, Michel Graillier - Dear Ma

Album Alien

Seventh Records AKT16

Elisabeth Kontomanou (ft Geri Allen) - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Album Secret of the Wind

Plus Loin PL4548

McCoy Tyner - Goin’ Home

Album Asante

Blue Note BNLA 223

Charlie Hunter Trio - Come As You Are

Album Bing, Bing, Bing !

Blue Note 8318092

Guylain Deppe, Marc-Michel Le Bevillon, Stéphane Huchard - Funk You Very Much- Unsong

Album Two Faces, (Songs and Unsongs)

Cristal CR251