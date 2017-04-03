Banzzaï
Mercredi 26 avril 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Christian Vander, Elisabeth Kontomanou, McCoy Tyner and more

April in Paris.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Vaughan, Christian Vander, Elisabeth Kontomanou, McCoy Tyner and more
Sarah Vaughan

On est en avril, on émet depuis Paris... mais on allait presque oublier d'écouter "April in Paris". L'erreur est réparée ce soir, avec la version immortelle de Sarah Vaughan et Clifford Brown. Sarah et Clifford qui ouvrent les portes de l'émission à des notes bleues, blanches et rouges !

Programmation musicale

Sarah Vaughan - April in Paris
Album Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brow
Emarcy 814 641-2

Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brow
Sarah Vaughan with Clifford Brow

Hank Mobley - The Flip
Album The Flip
Blue Note 5938722

The Flip
The Flip

Christian Vander, Alby Cullaz, Michel Graillier - Dear Ma
Album Alien
Seventh Records AKT16

Alien
Alien

Elisabeth Kontomanou (ft Geri Allen) - I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Album Secret of the Wind
Plus Loin PL4548

Secret of the Wind
Secret of the Wind

McCoy Tyner - Goin’ Home
Album Asante
Blue Note BNLA 223

Asante
Asante

Charlie Hunter Trio - Come As You Are
Album Bing, Bing, Bing !
Blue Note 8318092

Bing, Bing, Bing !
Bing, Bing, Bing !

Guylain Deppe, Marc-Michel Le Bevillon, Stéphane Huchard - Funk You Very Much- Unsong
Album Two Faces, (Songs and Unsongs)
Cristal CR251

Two Faces, (Songs and Unsongs)
Two Faces, (Songs and Unsongs)
