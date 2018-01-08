Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 1 février 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Tarek Yamani, Sacha Distel, Mongo Santamaria and more

Au petit bonheur.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Tarek Yamani, Sacha Distel, Mongo Santamaria and more
Sacha Distel, © Getty / Keystone-France

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, les jazzmen parlent du bonheur. Le bonheur perdu de Sacha Distel et Claude Bolling (la faute à l'amour), l'implication de Freddie Hubbard qui conjugue le bonheur au présent dans "Happiness is Now", le bonheur commenté et analysé par Clark Terry et Chico O'Farrill. Possible qu'on le trouve nous aussi, le bonheur, en les écoutant tous, ces joyeux musiciens !

Au petit bonheur
Au petit bonheur

Programmation musicale

Sacha Distel, Claude Bolling et son orchestre - A cause de toi
Album 50 Succès Essentiels / 1959-1963
Marianne Mélodie 480534

50 Succès Essentiels / 1959-1963
50 Succès Essentiels / 1959-1963

Freddie Hubbard - Happiness Is Now
Album Live at the Northsea Jazz Festival
Pablo Records

Live at the Northsea Jazz Festival
Live at the Northsea Jazz Festival

Chico O’ Farrill, Clark Terry - Happiness Is
Album Spanish Rice
Impulse

Spanish Rice
Spanish Rice

Mongo Santamaria - Watermelon Man
Album Bande Originale : Les vacances du petit Nicolas
Idol / Fidelité

Bande Originale : Les vacances du petit Nicolas
Bande Originale : Les vacances du petit Nicolas

Sven Hammond - Svoogaloo
Album The Marmalade Sessions
VG - Music

The Marmalade Sessions
The Marmalade Sessions

Tarek Yamani - Hala Land
Album Peninsular
Edict Records

Peninsular
Peninsular

Sarah Elizabeth Charles - Taller
Album Free Of Form
Ropeadope

Free Of Form
Free Of Form

Aquila - Hum Allah
Album Spiritual Jazz 5
Jazzman JMANCD 067

Spiritual Jazz 5
Spiritual Jazz 5

Leon Thomas - China Doll
Album Blues and the Soulful Truth
Flying Dutchman

Blues and the Soulful Truth
Blues and the Soulful Truth

Moskus - Noe med utopia, Klondike
Album Ulv, Ulv
Hubro HUBROCD2554

Ulv, Ulv
Ulv, Ulv

Preservation Hall Jazz Band - I’m Alone Because I Love You
Album 50th anniversary collection
Sony 88725411212

50th anniversary collection
50th anniversary collection
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 31 janvier 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ada Moore, Florian Pellissier, Gil Scott-Heron, Marcus Strickland and more
émission suivante
vendredi 2 février 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Anita O’Day, Isabelle Olivier, Ben Sidran, Dr Lonnie Smith and more