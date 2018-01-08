La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Tarek Yamani, Sacha Distel, Mongo Santamaria and more
Au petit bonheur.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, les jazzmen parlent du bonheur. Le bonheur perdu de Sacha Distel et Claude Bolling (la faute à l'amour), l'implication de Freddie Hubbard qui conjugue le bonheur au présent dans "Happiness is Now", le bonheur commenté et analysé par Clark Terry et Chico O'Farrill. Possible qu'on le trouve nous aussi, le bonheur, en les écoutant tous, ces joyeux musiciens !
Programmation musicale
Sacha Distel, Claude Bolling et son orchestre - A cause de toi
Album 50 Succès Essentiels / 1959-1963
Marianne Mélodie 480534
Freddie Hubbard - Happiness Is Now
Album Live at the Northsea Jazz Festival
Pablo Records
Chico O’ Farrill, Clark Terry - Happiness Is
Album Spanish Rice
Impulse
Mongo Santamaria - Watermelon Man
Album Bande Originale : Les vacances du petit Nicolas
Idol / Fidelité
Sven Hammond - Svoogaloo
Album The Marmalade Sessions
VG - Music
Tarek Yamani - Hala Land
Album Peninsular
Edict Records
Sarah Elizabeth Charles - Taller
Album Free Of Form
Ropeadope
Aquila - Hum Allah
Album Spiritual Jazz 5
Jazzman JMANCD 067
Leon Thomas - China Doll
Album Blues and the Soulful Truth
Flying Dutchman
Moskus - Noe med utopia, Klondike
Album Ulv, Ulv
Hubro HUBROCD2554
Preservation Hall Jazz Band - I’m Alone Because I Love You
Album 50th anniversary collection
Sony 88725411212
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration