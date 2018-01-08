La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Tarek Yamani, Sacha Distel, Mongo Santamaria and more

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, les jazzmen parlent du bonheur. Le bonheur perdu de Sacha Distel et Claude Bolling (la faute à l'amour), l'implication de Freddie Hubbard qui conjugue le bonheur au présent dans "Happiness is Now", le bonheur commenté et analysé par Clark Terry et Chico O'Farrill. Possible qu'on le trouve nous aussi, le bonheur, en les écoutant tous, ces joyeux musiciens !

Programmation musicale

Sacha Distel, Claude Bolling et son orchestre - A cause de toi

Album 50 Succès Essentiels / 1959-1963

Marianne Mélodie 480534

Freddie Hubbard - Happiness Is Now

Album Live at the Northsea Jazz Festival

Pablo Records

Chico O’ Farrill, Clark Terry - Happiness Is

Album Spanish Rice

Impulse

Mongo Santamaria - Watermelon Man

Album Bande Originale : Les vacances du petit Nicolas

Idol / Fidelité

Sven Hammond - Svoogaloo

Album The Marmalade Sessions

VG - Music

Tarek Yamani - Hala Land

Album Peninsular

Edict Records

Sarah Elizabeth Charles - Taller

Album Free Of Form

Ropeadope

Aquila - Hum Allah

Album Spiritual Jazz 5

Jazzman JMANCD 067

Leon Thomas - China Doll

Album Blues and the Soulful Truth

Flying Dutchman

Moskus - Noe med utopia, Klondike

Album Ulv, Ulv

Hubro HUBROCD2554

Preservation Hall Jazz Band - I’m Alone Because I Love You

Album 50th anniversary collection

Sony 88725411212