Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 6 juin 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sade Mangiaracina, Christian Scott, Dinah Washington, Menahan Street Band and more

Rosa, Isadora, Cleopatra.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sade Mangiaracina, Christian Scott, Dinah Washington, Menahan Street Band and more
Sade Mangiaracina, © tukmusic.com

Ce soir, notre chemin sera traversé par des figures féminines aux noms envoûtants : Rosa, Isadora, Cleopatra, et même les Como Mama... Vous embarquez ?

Rosa, Isadora, Cleopatra
Rosa, Isadora, Cleopatra

Programmation musicale

The Como Mamas - Out of the Wilderness
Album Daptone Gold II
Daptone

Daptone Gold II
Daptone Gold II

Menahan Street Band - The Crossing
Album  The Crossing
Dunham

The Crossing
The Crossing

Johnny “Hammond” Smith - Tell Me What to Do
 Album Gears
Milestone

Gears
Gears

Cal Tjader, Eddie Palmieri - Picadillo
Album Talkin' Verve : Roots of Acid Jazz
Verve

Talkin' Verve : Roots of Acid Jazz
Talkin' Verve : Roots of Acid Jazz

Sade Mangiaracina - Rosa
Album Le Mie Donne
Tük Music

Le Mie Donne
Le Mie Donne

Jamie Coe - Cleopatra
Single de 1962
Big Top

Jamie Coe - Cleopatra
Jamie Coe - Cleopatra

Tiny Bradshaw - Soft
Album Best of Rhythm & Blues/ Hits 1952-1953
EPM

Best of Rhythm & Blues/ Hits 1952-1953
Best of Rhythm & Blues/ Hits 1952-1953

Miles Davis, Jackie McLean - Minor March
Album Chronicle -The Complete Prestige Recordings (1951-1956)
Prestige

Chronicle -The Complete Prestige Recordings (1951-1956)
Chronicle -The Complete Prestige Recordings (1951-1956)

R+R=NOW - Change of Tone
Single de 2018
Blue Note

R+R=NOW - Change of Tone
R+R=NOW - Change of Tone

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah - Isadora
Album Yesterday You Said Tomorrow
Concord

Yesterday You Said Tomorrow
Yesterday You Said Tomorrow

Dinah Washington, Quincy Jones Orchestra - You’re Crying
 Album The Swingin’ Miss “D”
Verve

The Swingin’ Miss “D”
The Swingin’ Miss “D”
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mardi 5 juin 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Regina Carter, Bobby McFerrin, Stéphane Galland, Art Blakey and more
émission suivante
jeudi 7 juin 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Elizabeth Shepherd, Betty Carter, Orcastratum, Binker and Moses and more