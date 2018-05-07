La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sade Mangiaracina, Christian Scott, Dinah Washington, Menahan Street Band and more

Ce soir, notre chemin sera traversé par des figures féminines aux noms envoûtants : Rosa, Isadora, Cleopatra, et même les Como Mama... Vous embarquez ?

Programmation musicale

The Como Mamas - Out of the Wilderness

Album Daptone Gold II

Daptone

Menahan Street Band - The Crossing

Album The Crossing

Dunham

Johnny “Hammond” Smith - Tell Me What to Do

Album Gears

Milestone

Cal Tjader, Eddie Palmieri - Picadillo

Album Talkin' Verve : Roots of Acid Jazz

Verve

Sade Mangiaracina - Rosa

Album Le Mie Donne

Tük Music

Jamie Coe - Cleopatra

Single de 1962

Big Top

Tiny Bradshaw - Soft

Album Best of Rhythm & Blues/ Hits 1952-1953

EPM

Miles Davis, Jackie McLean - Minor March

Album Chronicle -The Complete Prestige Recordings (1951-1956)

Prestige

R+R=NOW - Change of Tone

Single de 2018

Blue Note

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah - Isadora

Album Yesterday You Said Tomorrow

Concord

Dinah Washington, Quincy Jones Orchestra - You’re Crying

Album The Swingin’ Miss “D”

Verve