La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Sade Mangiaracina, Christian Scott, Dinah Washington, Menahan Street Band and more
Rosa, Isadora, Cleopatra.
Ce soir, notre chemin sera traversé par des figures féminines aux noms envoûtants : Rosa, Isadora, Cleopatra, et même les Como Mama... Vous embarquez ?
Programmation musicale
The Como Mamas - Out of the Wilderness
Album Daptone Gold II
Daptone
Menahan Street Band - The Crossing
Album The Crossing
Dunham
Johnny “Hammond” Smith - Tell Me What to Do
Album Gears
Milestone
Cal Tjader, Eddie Palmieri - Picadillo
Album Talkin' Verve : Roots of Acid Jazz
Verve
Sade Mangiaracina - Rosa
Album Le Mie Donne
Tük Music
Jamie Coe - Cleopatra
Single de 1962
Big Top
Tiny Bradshaw - Soft
Album Best of Rhythm & Blues/ Hits 1952-1953
EPM
Miles Davis, Jackie McLean - Minor March
Album Chronicle -The Complete Prestige Recordings (1951-1956)
Prestige
R+R=NOW - Change of Tone
Single de 2018
Blue Note
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah - Isadora
Album Yesterday You Said Tomorrow
Concord
Dinah Washington, Quincy Jones Orchestra - You’re Crying
Album The Swingin’ Miss “D”
Verve
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration