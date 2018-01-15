Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Mardi 6 février 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ruth Brown, Matthis Pascaud, Miles Davis Clifford Brown and more

Ecouter, bouger.

Ruth Brown, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, nous commençons par un déménagement. Celui de Lou Rawls, bien décidé à emmener toutes ses affaires (sentimentales, notamment) à l'autre bout de la ville. Dans son mouvement, il emporte des notes, des espoirs et des grooves... qui font que nous bougerons, nous aussi. En route, c'est Banzzaï !

Ecouter, bouger
Ecouter, bouger

Programmation musicale

Lou Rawls, Les McCann - I’m gonna move to the outskirts of town
Album Stormy Monday
Capitol

Stormy Monday
Stormy Monday

Miles Davis - Move
Album Birth of the Cool
Capitol CP32-5181

Birth of the Cool
Birth of the Cool

Myele Manzanza, Rachel Fraser - On the Move
Album Manzanza
Myele Manzanza

Manzanza
Manzanza

Matthis Pascaud Square One - Tate
Album Shake
Shed Music

Shake
Shake

Kenny Cox - Trance Dance
Album Introducing Kenny Cox
Blue Note 3851892

Introducing Kenny Cox
Introducing Kenny Cox

Ron English - Fish Feet
Album Fish Feet
180 Proof Records

Fish Feet
Fish Feet

Sunny and the Sunliners - My Dream
Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul
Big Crown Records BC035CD

Mr Brown Eyed Soul
Mr Brown Eyed Soul

Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - George’s Dilemma
Album Study in Brown
emArcy 814646-2

Study in Brown
Study in Brown

Ruth Brown - I don’t Know
Album The hits
The Official Records 86 053

The hits
The hits

Ameen Saleem ft Cyrus Chestnut - For My Baby
Album The Groove Lab
Via Veneto Jazz - Jandomusics

The Groove Lab
The Groove Lab

Horst Hansen Trio - Born Wild To Be
Album Auf’Teppich
Quasilectric

Auf’Teppich
Auf’Teppich
