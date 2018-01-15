La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ruth Brown, Matthis Pascaud, Miles Davis Clifford Brown and more
Ecouter, bouger.
Ce soir, nous commençons par un déménagement. Celui de Lou Rawls, bien décidé à emmener toutes ses affaires (sentimentales, notamment) à l'autre bout de la ville. Dans son mouvement, il emporte des notes, des espoirs et des grooves... qui font que nous bougerons, nous aussi. En route, c'est Banzzaï !
Programmation musicale
Lou Rawls, Les McCann - I’m gonna move to the outskirts of town
Album Stormy Monday
Capitol
Miles Davis - Move
Album Birth of the Cool
Capitol CP32-5181
Myele Manzanza, Rachel Fraser - On the Move
Album Manzanza
Myele Manzanza
Matthis Pascaud Square One - Tate
Album Shake
Shed Music
Kenny Cox - Trance Dance
Album Introducing Kenny Cox
Blue Note 3851892
Ron English - Fish Feet
Album Fish Feet
180 Proof Records
Sunny and the Sunliners - My Dream
Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul
Big Crown Records BC035CD
Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - George’s Dilemma
Album Study in Brown
emArcy 814646-2
Ruth Brown - I don’t Know
Album The hits
The Official Records 86 053
Ameen Saleem ft Cyrus Chestnut - For My Baby
Album The Groove Lab
Via Veneto Jazz - Jandomusics
Horst Hansen Trio - Born Wild To Be
Album Auf’Teppich
Quasilectric
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration