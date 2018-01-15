La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ruth Brown, Matthis Pascaud, Miles Davis Clifford Brown and more

Ce soir, nous commençons par un déménagement. Celui de Lou Rawls, bien décidé à emmener toutes ses affaires (sentimentales, notamment) à l'autre bout de la ville. Dans son mouvement, il emporte des notes, des espoirs et des grooves... qui font que nous bougerons, nous aussi. En route, c'est Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Lou Rawls, Les McCann - I’m gonna move to the outskirts of town

Album Stormy Monday

Capitol

Miles Davis - Move

Album Birth of the Cool

Capitol CP32-5181

Myele Manzanza, Rachel Fraser - On the Move

Album Manzanza

Myele Manzanza

Matthis Pascaud Square One - Tate

Album Shake

Shed Music

Kenny Cox - Trance Dance

Album Introducing Kenny Cox

Blue Note 3851892

Ron English - Fish Feet

Album Fish Feet

180 Proof Records

Sunny and the Sunliners - My Dream

Album Mr Brown Eyed Soul

Big Crown Records BC035CD

Clifford Brown, Max Roach Quintet - George’s Dilemma

Album Study in Brown

emArcy 814646-2

Ruth Brown - I don’t Know

Album The hits

The Official Records 86 053

Ameen Saleem ft Cyrus Chestnut - For My Baby

Album The Groove Lab

Via Veneto Jazz - Jandomusics

Horst Hansen Trio - Born Wild To Be

Album Auf’Teppich

Quasilectric