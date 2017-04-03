La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ruth Brown, Erroll Garner, Sonny Troupé, Anthony Jambon and more
I Don’t Know.
Elle ne sait que faire de son coeur, Ruth Brown. Le confier, ou le garder? Elle est indécise. Et si ce n’était pas si grave de ne pas savoir ? Elle est peut être avec un homme conciliant, Ruth Brown. Un "Good Humor Man", un type qui a de l'humour. Vive l'indécision, et vive... le grand humour !
Programmation musicale
Ruth Brown - I don’t Know
Album The hits
THE OFFICIAL RECORD 86 053
Blue Mitchell - Good Humor Man
Album Heads Up !
Blue Note 7 89907 2
Erroll Garner - Louise
Compilation Too Marvelous for Words
Verve
The Quantic Soul Orchestra (ft Kabir) - Who Knows
Album Tropidelico
TRU THOUGHTS RECORDS TRUCD139
Cannonball Adderley (w/ Bill Evans) - Toy
Album Know What I Mean ?
Riverside VDJ 1518
Sonny Troupé Quartet - Ansanm
Album Reflets denses
Socadisc
David Murray and the Gwo Ka Masters - Southern Skies (ft Taj Mahal and Sista Kee)
Album The Devil Tried to Kill Me
Justin Time JUST 224-2
Kenny Burrell - Wavy Gravy
Album Midnight Blue
Blue Note 7463992
Anthony Jambon Group - Black Hole
Album Precious Time, 2
Klarthe KRJ013
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration