La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ruth Brown, Erroll Garner, Sonny Troupé, Anthony Jambon and more

Elle ne sait que faire de son coeur, Ruth Brown. Le confier, ou le garder? Elle est indécise. Et si ce n’était pas si grave de ne pas savoir ? Elle est peut être avec un homme conciliant, Ruth Brown. Un "Good Humor Man", un type qui a de l'humour. Vive l'indécision, et vive... le grand humour !

Programmation musicale

Ruth Brown - I don’t Know

Album The hits

THE OFFICIAL RECORD 86 053

, © Corbis

Blue Mitchell - Good Humor Man

Album Heads Up !

Blue Note 7 89907 2

Erroll Garner - Louise

Compilation Too Marvelous for Words

Verve

The Quantic Soul Orchestra (ft Kabir) - Who Knows

Album Tropidelico

TRU THOUGHTS RECORDS TRUCD139

Cannonball Adderley (w/ Bill Evans) - Toy

Album Know What I Mean ?

Riverside VDJ 1518

Sonny Troupé Quartet - Ansanm

Album Reflets denses

Socadisc

David Murray and the Gwo Ka Masters - Southern Skies (ft Taj Mahal and Sista Kee)

Album The Devil Tried to Kill Me

Justin Time JUST 224-2

Kenny Burrell - Wavy Gravy

Album Midnight Blue

Blue Note 7463992

Anthony Jambon Group - Black Hole

Album Precious Time, 2

Klarthe KRJ013