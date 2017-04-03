Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 24 avril 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ruth Brown, Erroll Garner, Sonny Troupé, Anthony Jambon and more

I Don’t Know.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ruth Brown, Erroll Garner, Sonny Troupé, Anthony Jambon and more
Ruth Brown

Elle ne sait que faire de son coeur, Ruth Brown. Le confier, ou le garder? Elle est indécise. Et si ce n’était pas si grave de ne pas savoir ? Elle est peut être avec un homme conciliant, Ruth Brown. Un "Good Humor Man", un type qui a de l'humour. Vive l'indécision, et vive... le grand humour !

Programmation musicale

Ruth Brown - I don’t Know
Album The hits
THE OFFICIAL RECORD 86 053

The hits
The hits, © Corbis

Blue Mitchell - Good Humor Man
Album Heads Up !
Blue Note 7 89907 2

Heads Up !
Heads Up !

Erroll Garner - Louise
Compilation Too Marvelous for Words
Verve

Too Marvelous for Words
Too Marvelous for Words

The Quantic Soul Orchestra (ft Kabir) - Who Knows
Album Tropidelico
TRU THOUGHTS RECORDS TRUCD139

Tropidelico
Tropidelico

Cannonball Adderley (w/ Bill Evans) - Toy
Album Know What I Mean ?
Riverside VDJ 1518

Know What I Mean ?
Know What I Mean ?

Sonny Troupé Quartet - Ansanm
Album Reflets denses
Socadisc

Reflets denses
Reflets denses

David Murray and the Gwo Ka Masters - Southern Skies (ft Taj Mahal and Sista Kee)
Album The Devil Tried to Kill Me
Justin Time JUST 224-2

The Devil Tried to Kill Me
The Devil Tried to Kill Me

Kenny Burrell - Wavy Gravy
Album Midnight Blue
Blue Note 7463992

Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue

Anthony Jambon Group - Black Hole
Album Precious Time, 2
Klarthe KRJ013

Precious Time, 2
Precious Time, 2
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
vendredi 21 avril 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Thomas Enhco, Betty Everett, Toumani Diabaté and more
émission suivante
mardi 25 avril 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Henri Salvador, Monica Zetterlund, Jan Lundgren, Thomas de Pourquery and more