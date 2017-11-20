Banzzaï
Mardi 12 décembre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rosemary Clooney, Olivier Bogé, Claude Nougaro, Toots Thielemans and more

Paris.

Rosemary Clooney, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, on prend le pari de commencer notre émission à Paris. Notre bonne vieille capitale, visitée par un sacré nombre d'américains, chantée par les anciens, et habitée, encore aujourd'hui, par de fascinants musiciens.

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    I love Paris

    Jack JonesALBUM : The very best ofLABEL : MASTER CLASSICS RECORDSANNÉE : 1982
    19:04

    Sconsolato

    Nathan DavisALBUM : Peace treatyLABEL : HEAVENTLY SWEETNESS
    19:07

    Door of the cosmos

    Sun RaALBUM : Sleeping beautyLABEL : LABEL INCONNUANNÉE : 1979
    19:18

    Keeping up with jonesy

    Gigi Gryce And His BandALBUM : De Manhattan à Saint-Germain-Des-Prés 1952/1962LABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2017
    19:25

    Any town is Paris when you're Young / Paris in the spring / April in Paris / The last time I saw Paris

    Bing CrosbyALBUM : Bing & Rosie The Crosby Clooney radio sessions (Extrait)LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSICANNÉE : 2010
    19:30
    Olivier Boge

    New gardens

    Olivier BogeALBUM : When ghosts were youngLABEL : JAZZ & PEOPLEANNÉE : 2017
    19:34

    Illusion

    Andrew HillALBUM : One for oneLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1975
    19:43

    Autumn leaves

    Oscar Peterson, Stephane Grappelli, K Clarke, Nhop -ALBUM : Oscar Peterson - Stephane Grapelli quartet / vol. 2 / Jazz in ParisLABEL : EMARCY RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
    19:49

    Paris mai

    Claude NougaroALBUM : Paris mai / Integrale vol.6LABEL : MERCURY
    19:56

    Willow weep for me

    Toots Thielemans QuartetALBUM : Jazz in Paris vol 4 Rive gauche Rive droite 1956-1959LABEL : GITANES JAZZ PRODUCTIONSANNÉE : 2004
