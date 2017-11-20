Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 12 décembre 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rosemary Clooney, Olivier Bogé, Claude Nougaro, Toots Thielemans and more
Paris.
Ce soir, on prend le pari de commencer notre émission à Paris. Notre bonne vieille capitale, visitée par un sacré nombre d'américains, chantée par les anciens, et habitée, encore aujourd'hui, par de fascinants musiciens.
La programmation musicale :
19:00
I love ParisJack JonesALBUM : The very best ofLABEL : MASTER CLASSICS RECORDSANNÉE : 1982
19:04
SconsolatoNathan DavisALBUM : Peace treatyLABEL : HEAVENTLY SWEETNESS
19:07
Door of the cosmosSun RaALBUM : Sleeping beautyLABEL : LABEL INCONNUANNÉE : 1979
19:18
Keeping up with jonesyGigi Gryce And His BandALBUM : De Manhattan à Saint-Germain-Des-Prés 1952/1962LABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2017
19:25
Any town is Paris when you're Young / Paris in the spring / April in Paris / The last time I saw ParisBing CrosbyALBUM : Bing & Rosie The Crosby Clooney radio sessions (Extrait)LABEL : UNIVERSAL MUSICANNÉE : 2010
19:30
Olivier Boge
New gardensOlivier BogeALBUM : When ghosts were youngLABEL : JAZZ & PEOPLEANNÉE : 2017
19:34
IllusionAndrew HillALBUM : One for oneLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1975
19:43
Autumn leavesOscar Peterson, Stephane Grappelli, K Clarke, Nhop -ALBUM : Oscar Peterson - Stephane Grapelli quartet / vol. 2 / Jazz in ParisLABEL : EMARCY RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
19:49
Paris maiClaude NougaroALBUM : Paris mai / Integrale vol.6LABEL : MERCURY
19:56
Willow weep for meToots Thielemans QuartetALBUM : Jazz in Paris vol 4 Rive gauche Rive droite 1956-1959LABEL : GITANES JAZZ PRODUCTIONSANNÉE : 2004
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration