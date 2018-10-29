Banzzaï
Lundi 19 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rosemary Clooney, Edouard Ferlet, Charles Lloyd, Michael Wollny and more

Dans la nuit.

Rosemary Clooney, © Getty / Archives Photos

Ce soir dans notre nuit, la voix de Johnny Hartman, les clavecins qui swinguent, la folk de Charles Lloyd, et un menu spécial concocté par Andrew Hill.

Programmation musicale

Johnny Hartman - Help Me Make It Throught The Night
Album Boston Concert 1976
Gambit

Andrew Hill - Soul Special
Album Grass Roots
Blue Note

Klaus Weiss Trio - Subo
 Album Greensleeves
Philips

Michael Wollny (ft Theo Bleckmann) - God is a DJ
Album Weltentraum
ACT

Edouard Ferlet, Violaine Cochard - Entre ciel
Album Plucked’N Dance
Alpha Classics

Rosemary Clooney - Come On-A My House
Single de 1951
Columbia

Eddie Condon - Makin’ Friends
Compilation Eddie Condon, 1928-1931
Timeless Records

McCoy Tyner - Celestial Chant
Album Trident
Milestone

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels - Vanished Gardens
Album Vanished Gardens
Blue Note

Henry Mancini - Swing Lightly
Album Combo !
RCA

