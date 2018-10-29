La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rosemary Clooney, Edouard Ferlet, Charles Lloyd, Michael Wollny and more

Ce soir dans notre nuit, la voix de Johnny Hartman, les clavecins qui swinguent, la folk de Charles Lloyd, et un menu spécial concocté par Andrew Hill.

Programmation musicale

Johnny Hartman - Help Me Make It Throught The Night

Album Boston Concert 1976

Gambit

Andrew Hill - Soul Special

Album Grass Roots

Blue Note

Klaus Weiss Trio - Subo

Album Greensleeves

Philips

Michael Wollny (ft Theo Bleckmann) - God is a DJ

Album Weltentraum

ACT

Edouard Ferlet, Violaine Cochard - Entre ciel

Album Plucked’N Dance

Alpha Classics

Rosemary Clooney - Come On-A My House

Single de 1951

Columbia

Eddie Condon - Makin’ Friends

Compilation Eddie Condon, 1928-1931

Timeless Records

McCoy Tyner - Celestial Chant

Album Trident

Milestone

Charles Lloyd and the Marvels - Vanished Gardens

Album Vanished Gardens

Blue Note

Henry Mancini - Swing Lightly

Album Combo !

RCA