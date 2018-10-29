La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rosemary Clooney, Edouard Ferlet, Charles Lloyd, Michael Wollny and more
Dans la nuit.
Ce soir dans notre nuit, la voix de Johnny Hartman, les clavecins qui swinguent, la folk de Charles Lloyd, et un menu spécial concocté par Andrew Hill.
Programmation musicale
Johnny Hartman - Help Me Make It Throught The Night
Album Boston Concert 1976
Gambit
Andrew Hill - Soul Special
Album Grass Roots
Blue Note
Klaus Weiss Trio - Subo
Album Greensleeves
Philips
Michael Wollny (ft Theo Bleckmann) - God is a DJ
Album Weltentraum
ACT
Edouard Ferlet, Violaine Cochard - Entre ciel
Album Plucked’N Dance
Alpha Classics
Rosemary Clooney - Come On-A My House
Single de 1951
Columbia
Eddie Condon - Makin’ Friends
Compilation Eddie Condon, 1928-1931
Timeless Records
McCoy Tyner - Celestial Chant
Album Trident
Milestone
Charles Lloyd and the Marvels - Vanished Gardens
Album Vanished Gardens
Blue Note
Henry Mancini - Swing Lightly
Album Combo !
RCA
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration