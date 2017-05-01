La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rosemary Clooney, Diana Krall, Woody Herman, George Shearing and more
Go Mambo !.
Nous n'avons pas fait attention, mais ce soir, nos corps se sont fait attraper par le rythme ! Celui du mambo, celui du piano, celui du contrebassiste à la tête de son trio... Qu'importe les (délicieux) flacons, nous aurons l'ivresse !
Programmation musicale
Rosemary Clooney (and Perez Prado) - Sway (Quien sera)
Album A Touch of Tabasco
RCA
Randy Crawford and Joe Sample - Feeling Good
Album Feeling Good
Pra Records
George Shearing - Mambo No. 2
Album Latin Lace
Capitol
Cab Calloway and His Orchestra - The Congo-conga
Compilation Roots of Mambo, 1930 - 1950
Frémeaux et Associés
Woody Herman and the Third Herd - Mambo the Most
Album The Mars Years Volume 2 (1953 - 1954)
Discovery
Mingus Big Band - Moanin’ Mambo (live)
Album Live in Time
Dreyfus Jazz
Diana Krall - I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You)
Album Turn Up the Quiet
Verve
Thomas Fonnesbaek (ft L Jansson, P Svanberg) - You Never Know
Album Sound Of My Colors
Prophone
Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen - You and the Night and the Music
Album The Unforgettable NHOP Trio Live
ACT
Tania Maria (ft NHOP) - Bim Bom
Album Tania Maria in Copenhagen
Stunt Records
