Par Nathalie Piolé
Vendredi 26 mai 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rosemary Clooney, Diana Krall, Woody Herman, George Shearing and more

Go Mambo !.

Rosemary Clooney

Nous n'avons pas fait attention, mais ce soir, nos corps se sont fait attraper par le rythme ! Celui du mambo, celui du piano, celui du contrebassiste à la tête de son trio... Qu'importe les (délicieux) flacons, nous aurons l'ivresse !

Rosemary Clooney (and Perez Prado) - Sway (Quien sera)
Album A Touch of Tabasco
RCA

Randy Crawford and Joe Sample - Feeling Good
Album Feeling Good
Pra Records

George Shearing - Mambo No. 2
Album Latin Lace
Capitol

Cab Calloway and His Orchestra - The Congo-conga
Compilation Roots of Mambo, 1930 - 1950
Frémeaux et Associés

Woody Herman and the Third Herd - Mambo the Most
Album The Mars Years Volume 2 (1953 - 1954)
Discovery

Mingus Big Band - Moanin’ Mambo (live)
Album Live in Time
Dreyfus Jazz

Diana Krall - I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You)
Album Turn Up the Quiet
Verve

Thomas Fonnesbaek (ft L Jansson, P Svanberg) - You Never Know
Album Sound Of My Colors
Prophone

Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen - You and the Night and the Music
Album The Unforgettable NHOP Trio Live
ACT

Tania Maria (ft NHOP) - Bim Bom
Album Tania Maria in Copenhagen
Stunt Records

