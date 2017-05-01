La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rosemary Clooney, Diana Krall, Woody Herman, George Shearing and more

Nous n'avons pas fait attention, mais ce soir, nos corps se sont fait attraper par le rythme ! Celui du mambo, celui du piano, celui du contrebassiste à la tête de son trio... Qu'importe les (délicieux) flacons, nous aurons l'ivresse !

Programmation musicale

Rosemary Clooney (and Perez Prado) - Sway (Quien sera)

Album A Touch of Tabasco

RCA

Randy Crawford and Joe Sample - Feeling Good

Album Feeling Good

Pra Records

George Shearing - Mambo No. 2

Album Latin Lace

Capitol

Cab Calloway and His Orchestra - The Congo-conga

Compilation Roots of Mambo, 1930 - 1950

Frémeaux et Associés

Woody Herman and the Third Herd - Mambo the Most

Album The Mars Years Volume 2 (1953 - 1954)

Discovery

Mingus Big Band - Moanin’ Mambo (live)

Album Live in Time

Dreyfus Jazz

Diana Krall - I’m Confessin’ (That I Love You)

Album Turn Up the Quiet

Verve

Thomas Fonnesbaek (ft L Jansson, P Svanberg) - You Never Know

Album Sound Of My Colors

Prophone

Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen - You and the Night and the Music

Album The Unforgettable NHOP Trio Live

ACT

Tania Maria (ft NHOP) - Bim Bom

Album Tania Maria in Copenhagen

Stunt Records