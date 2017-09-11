La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rose Murphy, Anne Paceo, Abbey Lincoln, Louis Armstrong and more

Ce soir, les étoiles qui brillent au dessus de nos têtes sont très sympathiques. Elles envoient leur lumière à Rose Murphy, elles deviennent prêtresses sous les notes de Billy Harper, elles guident l'Ezra Collective, elles font sourire Anne Paceo, et elles portent chance...

Programmation musicale

Rose Murphy - Sympathetic Little Star

Album Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi

Verve

Billy Harper Quintet - Priestess

Album Love On the Sudan

.

Nancy Wilson - Son Of A Preacher Man

Album Outta sight!

Blue Note

Sonny Red - Love Song

Album Inner peace

WeWantSounds

Ezra Collective - Space is the place

Album Juan Pablo : The Philosophe

.

Anne Paceo - Smile

Album Yokai

Laborie Jazz

Makaya McCraven - Butterscotch

Album In the moment

International Anthem Recordings

Abbey Lincoln - Look to the Star

Album Wholly Earth

Verve

Dexter Gordon - Stairway to the Stars

Album Our Man in Paris

Blue Note

Louis Armstrong - You Are My Lucky Star

Album Louis Armstrong 1934-1936

Classics