La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rose Murphy, Anne Paceo, Abbey Lincoln, Louis Armstrong and more
Petites étoiles.
Ce soir, les étoiles qui brillent au dessus de nos têtes sont très sympathiques. Elles envoient leur lumière à Rose Murphy, elles deviennent prêtresses sous les notes de Billy Harper, elles guident l'Ezra Collective, elles font sourire Anne Paceo, et elles portent chance...
Programmation musicale
Rose Murphy - Sympathetic Little Star
Album Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi
Verve
Billy Harper Quintet - Priestess
Album Love On the Sudan
.
Nancy Wilson - Son Of A Preacher Man
Album Outta sight!
Blue Note
Sonny Red - Love Song
Album Inner peace
WeWantSounds
Ezra Collective - Space is the place
Album Juan Pablo : The Philosophe
.
Anne Paceo - Smile
Album Yokai
Laborie Jazz
Makaya McCraven - Butterscotch
Album In the moment
International Anthem Recordings
Abbey Lincoln - Look to the Star
Album Wholly Earth
Verve
Dexter Gordon - Stairway to the Stars
Album Our Man in Paris
Blue Note
Louis Armstrong - You Are My Lucky Star
Album Louis Armstrong 1934-1936
Classics
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration