Vendredi 6 octobre 2017
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rose Murphy, Anne Paceo, Abbey Lincoln, Louis Armstrong and more

Petites étoiles.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rose Murphy, Anne Paceo, Abbey Lincoln, Louis Armstrong and more
Anne Paceo, © Sylvain Gripoix

Ce soir, les étoiles qui brillent au dessus de nos têtes sont très sympathiques. Elles envoient leur lumière à Rose Murphy, elles deviennent prêtresses sous les notes de Billy Harper, elles guident l'Ezra Collective, elles font sourire Anne Paceo, et elles portent chance...

Programmation musicale

Rose Murphy - Sympathetic Little Star
Album Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi
Verve

Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi
Not Cha-Cha But Chi-Chi

Billy Harper Quintet - Priestess
Album Love On the Sudan
.

Love On the Sudan
Love On the Sudan

Nancy Wilson - Son Of A Preacher Man
Album Outta sight!
Blue Note

Son of A Preacher Man
Son of A Preacher Man

Sonny Red - Love Song
Album Inner peace
WeWantSounds

Inner peace
Inner peace

Ezra Collective - Space is the place
Album Juan Pablo : The Philosophe
.

Juan Pablo : The Philosophe
Juan Pablo : The Philosophe

Anne Paceo - Smile
Album Yokai
Laborie Jazz

Yokai
Yokai

Makaya McCraven - Butterscotch
Album In the moment
International Anthem Recordings

In the moment
In the moment

Abbey Lincoln - Look to the Star
Album Wholly Earth
Verve

Wholly Earth
Wholly Earth

Dexter Gordon - Stairway to the Stars
Album Our Man in Paris
Blue Note

Our Man in Paris
Our Man in Paris

Louis Armstrong - You Are My Lucky Star
Album Louis Armstrong 1934-1936
Classics

Louis Armstrong 1934-1936
Louis Armstrong 1934-1936
La programmation musicale :
    19:42
    Gabriel Faure

    Ave verum op 65 n°1

    Les Elements, Ave Verum Op 65 N°1ALBUM : Faure Alain Durufle Ropartz Poulenc : musique religieuse pour choeurLABEL : NAIVE RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
    Ave verum op 65 n°1
