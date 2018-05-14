Banzzaï
Lundi 11 juin 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rokia Traoré, Patrice Caratini, Brad Mehldau, Mulatu Astatke and more

Rokia Traoré, © Getty / David Lefranc

Tant de villes visitées ce soir ! New York, Paris, Addis Abeba, Londres, Bamako, Amiens, Oslo... Le tout, sans décalage horaire, et avec les oreilles comme seuls passeports. Embarquez ! C'est Banzzaï. 

Eddie Jefferson - Filthy McNasty
Album Body and Soul
Prestige

Body and Soul
Body and Soul

James Moody, Howard McGhee - Ally Part 1,2,3
Album Cookin' in the Blues / Another Bag
Blue Velvet

Cookin' in the Blues / Another Bag
Cookin' in the Blues / Another Bag

Arat Kilo, Mamani Keita, Mike Ladd - American Juju
Album Visions of Selam
Accords Croisés

Visions of Selam
Visions of Selam

Rokia Traoré - Koté Don
Album Bowmboi
Indigo

Bowmboi
Bowmboi

Duke Pearson Quintet - Sudel
Album Hush !
Lone Hill Jazz

Hush !
Hush !

James Moody and His Bop Men, Art Blakey - Tin Tin Deo
Album Blue Note's Three Decades of Jazz Volume 1 1939-1949
Blue  Note

Blue Note's Three Decades of Jazz Volume 1 1939-1949
Blue Note's Three Decades of Jazz Volume 1 1939-1949

Mulatu Astatke - Shagu
Album New York - Addis - London - The Story Of Ethio Jazz 1965-1975
Strut

New York - Addis - London - The Story Of Ethio Jazz 1965-1975
New York - Addis - London - The Story Of Ethio Jazz 1965-1975

Patrice Caratini - Tierras
Album Latinidad
Le chant du monde

Latinidad
Latinidad

Brad Mehldau Trio - Friends
Album Seymour Reads the Constitution !
Nonesuch

Seymour Reads the Constitution !
Seymour Reads the Constitution !

Karin Krog - Lazy Afternoon
Album Where You at ?
Enja

Where You at ?
Where You at ?
