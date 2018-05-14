La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rokia Traoré, Patrice Caratini, Brad Mehldau, Mulatu Astatke and more
Visions.
Tant de villes visitées ce soir ! New York, Paris, Addis Abeba, Londres, Bamako, Amiens, Oslo... Le tout, sans décalage horaire, et avec les oreilles comme seuls passeports. Embarquez ! C'est Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
Eddie Jefferson - Filthy McNasty
Album Body and Soul
Prestige
James Moody, Howard McGhee - Ally Part 1,2,3
Album Cookin' in the Blues / Another Bag
Blue Velvet
Arat Kilo, Mamani Keita, Mike Ladd - American Juju
Album Visions of Selam
Accords Croisés
Rokia Traoré - Koté Don
Album Bowmboi
Indigo
Duke Pearson Quintet - Sudel
Album Hush !
Lone Hill Jazz
James Moody and His Bop Men, Art Blakey - Tin Tin Deo
Album Blue Note's Three Decades of Jazz Volume 1 1939-1949
Blue Note
Mulatu Astatke - Shagu
Album New York - Addis - London - The Story Of Ethio Jazz 1965-1975
Strut
Patrice Caratini - Tierras
Album Latinidad
Le chant du monde
Brad Mehldau Trio - Friends
Album Seymour Reads the Constitution !
Nonesuch
Karin Krog - Lazy Afternoon
Album Where You at ?
Enja
