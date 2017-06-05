La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Roberto Fonseca, James Brown, John Coltrane and more
La dernière (applause !).
C'est le dernier Banzzai de la saison ! Les vacances s'annoncent, et cela mérite un tonnerre d'applaudissements. Pas pour nous, non. Pour eux. Ces musiciens qui nous font vibrer, qu'il pleuve ou qu'il vente. Ces jazzmen au grand coeur, qui nous réchauffent quand on a froid, et qui savent toujours nous redonner la foi. Du live donc, pour finir l'année en beauté, et se souhaiter un bel été! On se retrouve à la rentrée... et d'ici là... Banzzai !
Programmation musicale
James Brown - Maybe the Last Time (live)
Album Live at the Apollo Volume II
Motown
Dizzy Gillespie - Long, Long Summer (live)
Album Dizzy on the French Riviera
Philips 32JD-124
Roberto Fonseca, Fatoumata Diawara - Sowa (live)
Album At Home, live in Marciac
Jazz Village JV570080
Elio Villafranca and the Jass Syncopators - Mambo Vivo
Album Caribeean Tinge, live at the Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola
Motéma 233864
Ella Fitzgerald - Mack the Knife (live)
Album Mack the knife Ella in Berlin
Verve 825670-2
Big Four - Voyou
Album Seven Years (live)
Neuklang NCD4154
John Coltrane - Afro Blue
Album Live at Birdland
Impulse 254637-2
Richard Berry and the Pharaohs - Have Love Will Travel
Album Birth Of soul / Vol. 3
Ace
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration