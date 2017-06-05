La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Roberto Fonseca, James Brown, John Coltrane and more

C'est le dernier Banzzai de la saison ! Les vacances s'annoncent, et cela mérite un tonnerre d'applaudissements. Pas pour nous, non. Pour eux. Ces musiciens qui nous font vibrer, qu'il pleuve ou qu'il vente. Ces jazzmen au grand coeur, qui nous réchauffent quand on a froid, et qui savent toujours nous redonner la foi. Du live donc, pour finir l'année en beauté, et se souhaiter un bel été! On se retrouve à la rentrée... et d'ici là... Banzzai !

Programmation musicale

James Brown - Maybe the Last Time (live)

Album Live at the Apollo Volume II

Motown

Dizzy Gillespie - Long, Long Summer (live)

Album Dizzy on the French Riviera

Philips 32JD-124

Roberto Fonseca, Fatoumata Diawara - Sowa (live)

Album At Home, live in Marciac

Jazz Village JV570080

Elio Villafranca and the Jass Syncopators - Mambo Vivo

Album Caribeean Tinge, live at the Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola

Motéma 233864

Ella Fitzgerald - Mack the Knife (live)

Album Mack the knife Ella in Berlin

Verve 825670-2

Big Four - Voyou

Album Seven Years (live)

Neuklang NCD4154

John Coltrane - Afro Blue

Album Live at Birdland

Impulse 254637-2

Richard Berry and the Pharaohs - Have Love Will Travel

Album Birth Of soul / Vol. 3

Ace