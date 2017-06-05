Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20h
Vendredi 30 juin 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Roberto Fonseca, James Brown, John Coltrane and more

La dernière (applause !).

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Roberto Fonseca, James Brown, John Coltrane and more
James Brown, © Getty / Richard E. Aaron

C'est le dernier Banzzai de la saison ! Les vacances s'annoncent, et cela mérite un tonnerre d'applaudissements. Pas pour nous, non. Pour eux. Ces musiciens qui nous font vibrer, qu'il pleuve ou qu'il vente. Ces jazzmen au grand coeur, qui nous réchauffent quand on a froid, et qui savent toujours nous redonner la foi. Du live donc, pour finir l'année en beauté, et se souhaiter un bel été! On se retrouve à la rentrée... et d'ici là... Banzzai !

Programmation musicale

James Brown - Maybe the Last Time (live)
Album Live at the Apollo Volume II
Motown

Live at the Apollo Volume II
Live at the Apollo Volume II

Dizzy Gillespie - Long, Long Summer (live)
Album Dizzy on the French Riviera
Philips 32JD-124

Dizzy on the French Riviera
Dizzy on the French Riviera

Roberto Fonseca, Fatoumata Diawara - Sowa (live)
Album At Home, live in Marciac
Jazz Village JV570080

At Home, live in Marciac
At Home, live in Marciac

Elio Villafranca and the Jass Syncopators - Mambo Vivo
Album Caribeean Tinge, live at the Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola
Motéma 233864

Caribeean Tinge, live at the Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola
Caribeean Tinge, live at the Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola

Ella Fitzgerald - Mack the Knife (live)
Album Mack the knife Ella in Berlin
Verve 825670-2

Mack the knife Ella in Berlin
Mack the knife Ella in Berlin

Big Four - Voyou
Album Seven Years (live)
Neuklang NCD4154

Seven Years (live)
Seven Years (live)

John Coltrane - Afro Blue
Album Live at Birdland
Impulse 254637-2

Live at Birdland
Live at Birdland

Richard Berry and the Pharaohs - Have Love Will Travel
Album Birth Of soul / Vol. 3
Ace

Birth Of soul / Vol. 3
Birth Of soul / Vol. 3
