Ricky Lee Jones, Géraud Portal, Brad Mehldau, Wayne Shorter and more
Noir et Bleu : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, Frankie Laine nous lance un sacré défi : colorer les notes de noir et de bleu durant toute l'émission. Challenge accepté !
Programmation musicale
Frankie Laine - Black and Blue
Single de 1947
Mercury
Donald Byrd - Black Disciple
Album A New Perspective
Blue Note
Daniel Humair, Stéphane Kerecki, Vincent Lê Quang - Bleu Klein (Pour Yves Klein)
Album Modern Art
Incises
Géraud Portal - Paris in Blue
Album Let My Children Hear Mingus
Jazz Family
Spike Jones and his City Slickers - Black Bottom
Album Jazz & Humour : Jazz et Humour
SagaJazz
Ella Fitzgerald - That Old Black Magic
Album Mack the Knife, Ella à Berlin
Verve
Gene Russell - Black Orchid
Album New Direction
BlackJazz Records
Jimmy McGriff - Black Pearl
Album Black Pearl
Blue Note
Bobby Hutcherson - Black Heroes
Album Now !
Blue Note
Brad Mehldau - Blackbird
Album Ten Years Solo Live
Nonesuch
Ricky Lee Jones - Bye Bye Blackbird
Album Pop Pop
Geffen
Wayne Shorter - Black Nile
Album Night Dreamer
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration