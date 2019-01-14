Ricky Lee Jones, Géraud Portal, Brad Mehldau, Wayne Shorter and more

Ce soir, Frankie Laine nous lance un sacré défi : colorer les notes de noir et de bleu durant toute l'émission. Challenge accepté !

Programmation musicale

Frankie Laine - Black and Blue

Single de 1947

Mercury

Donald Byrd - Black Disciple

Album A New Perspective

Blue Note

Daniel Humair, Stéphane Kerecki, Vincent Lê Quang - Bleu Klein (Pour Yves Klein)

Album Modern Art

Incises

Géraud Portal - Paris in Blue

Album Let My Children Hear Mingus

Jazz Family

Spike Jones and his City Slickers - Black Bottom

Album Jazz & Humour : Jazz et Humour

SagaJazz

Ella Fitzgerald - That Old Black Magic

Album Mack the Knife, Ella à Berlin

Verve

Gene Russell - Black Orchid

Album New Direction

BlackJazz Records

Jimmy McGriff - Black Pearl

Album Black Pearl

Blue Note

Bobby Hutcherson - Black Heroes

Album Now !

Blue Note

Brad Mehldau - Blackbird

Album Ten Years Solo Live

Nonesuch

Ricky Lee Jones - Bye Bye Blackbird

Album Pop Pop

Geffen

Wayne Shorter - Black Nile

Album Night Dreamer

Blue Note