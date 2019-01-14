Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 14 janvier 2019
Ricky Lee Jones, Géraud Portal, Brad Mehldau, Wayne Shorter and more

Noir et Bleu : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Ricky Lee Jones, Géraud Portal, Brad Mehldau, Wayne Shorter and more
Ricky Lee Jones, © Getty / Bertrand Laforet

Ce soir, Frankie Laine nous lance un sacré défi : colorer les notes de noir et de bleu durant toute l'émission. Challenge accepté !

Noir et Bleu
Frankie Laine - Black and Blue
Single de 1947
Mercury

Frankie Laine - Black and Blue
Donald Byrd - Black Disciple
Album A New Perspective
Blue Note

A New Perspective
Daniel Humair, Stéphane Kerecki, Vincent Lê Quang - Bleu Klein (Pour Yves Klein)
 Album Modern Art
Incises

Modern Art
Géraud Portal - Paris in Blue
Album Let My Children Hear Mingus
Jazz Family

Let My Children Hear Mingus
Spike Jones and his City Slickers - Black Bottom
Album Jazz & Humour : Jazz et Humour
SagaJazz

Jazz & Humour : Jazz et Humour
Ella Fitzgerald - That Old Black Magic
Album Mack the Knife, Ella à Berlin
Verve

Mack the Knife, Ella à Berlin
Gene Russell - Black Orchid
Album New Direction
BlackJazz Records

New Direction
Jimmy McGriff - Black Pearl
Album Black Pearl
Blue Note

Black Pearl
Bobby Hutcherson - Black Heroes
Album Now !
Blue Note

Now !
Brad Mehldau - Blackbird
Album Ten Years Solo Live
Nonesuch

Ten Years Solo Live
Ricky Lee Jones - Bye Bye Blackbird
 Album Pop Pop
Geffen

Pop Pop
Wayne Shorter - Black Nile
Album Night Dreamer
Blue Note

Night Dreamer
Night Dreamer
