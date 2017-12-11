Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 4 janvier 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rhoda Scott, Keith Jarrett, Glenn Miller, Laurent David and more
Trop Facile.
Ce soir, on s'est fait quitter, mais on garde la tête haute. On rit, comme Louis Jordan. On joue, libres et souverains, comme Roland Kirk et Rhoda Scott. On dit Bye Bye avec élégance, comme Keith Jarrett. Qui a dit que les ruptures n'étaient pas faciles ??
La programmation musicale :
19:00
It's so EasyJordan LouisALBUM : BD Music presents Louis JordanLABEL : BDMUSIC
19:04
We free kingsRahsaan Roland KirkALBUM : We free kingsLABEL : EMREANNÉE : 1961
19:08
Rhoda Scott & Lady Quartet
I wanna moveRhoda Scott & Lady QuartetALBUM : We free queensLABEL : SUNSET RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
19:14
A case of youLaurent David, Anne Paceo,alice OrpheusALBUM : The way things goLABEL : MUSIC BOX PUBLISHINGANNÉE : 2016
19:18
Creepin' inRan Blake, James MerendaALBUM : Horace is blue : a Silver noirLABEL : HAT HUT RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
19:25
Bye bye blackbirdKeith JarrettALBUM : Bye bye blackbirdLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 1993
19:38
Winter weatherFats WallerALBUM : Fats Waller : The last yearsLABEL : BLUE BIRD
19:41
NeigeAirelle BessonALBUM : PréludeLABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2014
19:47
Johnny Coles
Little Johnny CJohnny ColesALBUM : Little Johnny CLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1963
19:52
AdiosGlenn MillerALBUM : The genius of Glenn Miller / Vol.2LABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1988
19:55
Fifty ways to leave your loverBugge Wesseltoft, Sidsel EndresenALBUM : Duplex rideLABEL : ACT PUBLISHINGANNÉE : 1998
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration