Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 4 janvier 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rhoda Scott, Keith Jarrett, Glenn Miller, Laurent David and more

Trop Facile.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rhoda Scott, Keith Jarrett, Glenn Miller, Laurent David and more
Rhoda Scott, © Philippe Marchin

Ce soir, on s'est fait quitter, mais on garde la tête haute. On rit, comme Louis Jordan. On joue, libres et souverains, comme Roland Kirk et Rhoda Scott. On dit Bye Bye avec élégance, comme Keith Jarrett. Qui a dit que les ruptures n'étaient pas faciles ??

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    It's so Easy

    Jordan LouisALBUM : BD Music presents Louis JordanLABEL : BDMUSIC
    It's so Easy
    19:04

    We free kings

    Rahsaan Roland KirkALBUM : We free kingsLABEL : EMREANNÉE : 1961
    We free kings
    19:08
    Rhoda Scott & Lady Quartet

    I wanna move

    Rhoda Scott & Lady QuartetALBUM : We free queensLABEL : SUNSET RECORDSANNÉE : 2017
    I wanna move
    19:14

    A case of you

    Laurent David, Anne Paceo,alice OrpheusALBUM : The way things goLABEL : MUSIC BOX PUBLISHINGANNÉE : 2016
    A case of you
    19:18

    Creepin' in

    Ran Blake, James MerendaALBUM : Horace is blue : a Silver noirLABEL : HAT HUT RECORDSANNÉE : 2000
    Creepin' in
    19:25

    Bye bye blackbird

    Keith JarrettALBUM : Bye bye blackbirdLABEL : ECMANNÉE : 1993
    Bye bye blackbird
    19:38

    Winter weather

    Fats WallerALBUM : Fats Waller : The last yearsLABEL : BLUE BIRD
    Winter weather
    19:41

    Neige

    Airelle BessonALBUM : PréludeLABEL : NAIVEANNÉE : 2014
    Neige
    19:47
    Johnny Coles

    Little Johnny C

    Johnny ColesALBUM : Little Johnny CLABEL : BLUE NOTEANNÉE : 1963
    Little Johnny C
    19:52

    Adios

    Glenn MillerALBUM : The genius of Glenn Miller / Vol.2LABEL : RCAANNÉE : 1988
    Adios
    19:55

    Fifty ways to leave your lover

    Bugge Wesseltoft, Sidsel EndresenALBUM : Duplex rideLABEL : ACT PUBLISHINGANNÉE : 1998
    Fifty ways to leave your lover
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 3 janvier 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Doris Day, Erik Truffaz, Ornette Coleman, Art Neville and more
émission suivante
vendredi 5 janvier 2018
1h
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Bessie Smith, Mulatu Astatke, McCoy Tyner, Loïs Le Van and more