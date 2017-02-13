La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rhoda Scott, Airelle Besson, Meshell Ndegeocello, Blanche Calloway and more

Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on groovera avec Letta Mbulu. On swinguera en marchant avec Mary Lou Williams. On mangera des bonbons avec Airelle Besson, on comptera les comètes avec Meshell Ndegeocello, on s'envolera jusqu'au ciel avec Esperanza Spalding, Lil Hardin Armstrong, Zara McFarlane et Bobbi Humphrey. Des femmes qui jouent, pour rappeler qu'en ce 8 mars 2017, journée internationale des droits des femmes, l'égalité entre les hommes et les femmes n'est toujours pas de mise sur notre petite planète...

Programmation musicale

Lil Hardin Armstrong - Oriental Swing

Album Lil Hardin Armstrong in Chronology 1936-1940

Complete Jazz Series

Rhoda Scott Lady Quartet - I Wanna Move (ft G. Laurent et A. Paceo)

Album We Free Queens

Sunset Rrecords SUN023

Letta MBulu - What is Wrong With Groovin

Single de 1967

Random Records

Mary Lou Williams ft Andy Kirk and his 12 Clouds of Joy -Walkin’ and Swingin’

Single de 1936

Decca

Airelle Besson (ft Isabel Sorling) - Candy Parties

Album Radio One

Naïve

Zara McFarlane - Spinning Wheel

Album If You Knew Her

BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS BWOOD0112CD

Meshell Ndegeocello - Comet, Come to Me

Album Comet, Come to Me

Naive

Bobbi Humphrey - Smiling Faces Sometimes

Album Dig This !

Blue Note BST-84421

Esperanza Spalding - Black Gold

Album Radio Music Society

Heads Up

Blanche Calloway - Growlin’ Dan

Album Blanche Calloway In Chronology 1925-1935

Complete Jazz Series

Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou - The Homeless Wanderer

Album Ethiopiques 21

Buda Musique 860122

Betty Davis - Anti Love Song

Album Betty Davis

Just Sunshine Records