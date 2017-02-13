La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rhoda Scott, Airelle Besson, Meshell Ndegeocello, Blanche Calloway and more
Voilà les femmes.
Ce soir, dans Banzzaï, on groovera avec Letta Mbulu. On swinguera en marchant avec Mary Lou Williams. On mangera des bonbons avec Airelle Besson, on comptera les comètes avec Meshell Ndegeocello, on s'envolera jusqu'au ciel avec Esperanza Spalding, Lil Hardin Armstrong, Zara McFarlane et Bobbi Humphrey. Des femmes qui jouent, pour rappeler qu'en ce 8 mars 2017, journée internationale des droits des femmes, l'égalité entre les hommes et les femmes n'est toujours pas de mise sur notre petite planète...
Programmation musicale
Lil Hardin Armstrong - Oriental Swing
Album Lil Hardin Armstrong in Chronology 1936-1940
Complete Jazz Series
Rhoda Scott Lady Quartet - I Wanna Move (ft G. Laurent et A. Paceo)
Album We Free Queens
Sunset Rrecords SUN023
Letta MBulu - What is Wrong With Groovin
Single de 1967
Random Records
Mary Lou Williams ft Andy Kirk and his 12 Clouds of Joy -Walkin’ and Swingin’
Single de 1936
Decca
Airelle Besson (ft Isabel Sorling) - Candy Parties
Album Radio One
Naïve
Zara McFarlane - Spinning Wheel
Album If You Knew Her
BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS BWOOD0112CD
Meshell Ndegeocello - Comet, Come to Me
Album Comet, Come to Me
Naive
Bobbi Humphrey - Smiling Faces Sometimes
Album Dig This !
Blue Note BST-84421
Esperanza Spalding - Black Gold
Album Radio Music Society
Heads Up
Blanche Calloway - Growlin’ Dan
Album Blanche Calloway In Chronology 1925-1935
Complete Jazz Series
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou - The Homeless Wanderer
Album Ethiopiques 21
Buda Musique 860122
Betty Davis - Anti Love Song
Album Betty Davis
Just Sunshine Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration