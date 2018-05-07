Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mardi 5 juin 2018
1h

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Regina Carter, Bobby McFerrin, Stéphane Galland, Art Blakey and more

Opportunity.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Regina Carter, Bobby McFerrin, Stéphane Galland, Art Blakey and more
Regina Carter, © Getty / Andrew Lepley

Ce soir, Banzzaï vous prédit : une opportunité, un chant cubain, un jardin suspendu, des voeux, des promesses d'intégrité, un sacrifice, et un lever de soleil. Il suffit de fermer les yeux ! 

Opportunity
Opportunity

Programmation musicale

Bobby McFerrin - Opportunity
Album Spontaneous Inventions
Blue Note

Spontaneous Inventions
Spontaneous Inventions

Kamasi Washington - Integrity
EP Harmony of Difference
Young Turks 

Harmony of Difference
Harmony of Difference

Art Blakey Percussion Ensemble - The Sacrifice
Album Drum Suite
Columbia

Drum Suite
Drum Suite

Oscar Peterson - Cubano Chant - Live
Album The Montreux Collection
Pablo

The Montreux Collection
The Montreux Collection

Eliades Ochoa y el Cuarteto Patria - Carino Falso
Album Sublime Illusion
Virgin

Sublime Illusion
Sublime Illusion

Kenny Barron, Regina Carter - Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Album Freefall
Verve

Freefall
Freefall

Stéphane Galland, Magic Malik, Tigran Hamasyan - Pygmalyte
Album Lobi
OutNote

Lobi
Lobi

Madison McFerrin - No Time to Lose
EP Finding Foundations, Vol 1
Records DK

Finding Foundations, Vol 1
Finding Foundations, Vol 1

Pitch Slapped - I Wish
Album Complexion
Pitch Slapped

Complexion
Complexion

Blue Mitchell - I’ll Close My Eyes
Album Blue's Moods
Riverside

Blue's Moods
Blue's Moods

Sébastien Texier, Christophe Marguet 4tet - Le Jardin Suspendu
Album For Travelers Only
Cristal 

For Travelers Only
For Travelers Only
