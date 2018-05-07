La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Regina Carter, Bobby McFerrin, Stéphane Galland, Art Blakey and more
Opportunity.
Ce soir, Banzzaï vous prédit : une opportunité, un chant cubain, un jardin suspendu, des voeux, des promesses d'intégrité, un sacrifice, et un lever de soleil. Il suffit de fermer les yeux !
Programmation musicale
Bobby McFerrin - Opportunity
Album Spontaneous Inventions
Blue Note
Kamasi Washington - Integrity
EP Harmony of Difference
Young Turks
Art Blakey Percussion Ensemble - The Sacrifice
Album Drum Suite
Columbia
Oscar Peterson - Cubano Chant - Live
Album The Montreux Collection
Pablo
Eliades Ochoa y el Cuarteto Patria - Carino Falso
Album Sublime Illusion
Virgin
Kenny Barron, Regina Carter - Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Album Freefall
Verve
Stéphane Galland, Magic Malik, Tigran Hamasyan - Pygmalyte
Album Lobi
OutNote
Madison McFerrin - No Time to Lose
EP Finding Foundations, Vol 1
Records DK
Pitch Slapped - I Wish
Album Complexion
Pitch Slapped
Blue Mitchell - I’ll Close My Eyes
Album Blue's Moods
Riverside
Sébastien Texier, Christophe Marguet 4tet - Le Jardin Suspendu
Album For Travelers Only
Cristal
