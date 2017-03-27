La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Charles, Tony Paeleman, Earl Hines and more

Ce soir, on joue à cache cache avec Oscar Pettiford ! Le contrebassiste et violoncelliste a fourré son nez (et ses doigts agiles) dans la moitié des morceaux de l'émission ! On prendra aussi des nouvelles d'Erik Satie, qui, jusqu'à aujourd'hui, continue d'influencer les jazzmen...

Programmation musicale

Earl Hines (ft Betty Roche) - I Love My Lovin’ Lover

Album Wild about that thing : Ladies sing the blues

Delmark 913

Leonard Feather’s All Stars - Esquire Bounce

Album Giants of the tenor sax

Commodore CCD 7003

Lambert, Hendricks and Ross - Swingin’ Til the Girls Come Home

Album The Swingers !

Pacific 7468492

Ray Charles and Milt Jackson - Blue funk

Album Soul Brothers

Atlantic 7567-81951-2

Otis Blackwell - Daddy Rollin’ Stone

Album Singin' the blues

FLYRIGHT FLY 575

Georges Arvanitas Quintet - Bohemia After Dark

Album Soul Jazz, collection Jazz In Paris

Decca 572970-7

Yusef Lateef - First Gymnopedie

Album Psychicemotus

Impulse 0602498842201

Dorothy Ashby - Essence of a Sapphire

Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby

Atlantic

Nicolas Kummert (ft Lionel Loueke) - Gnossienne a deux

Album La diversité

Edition EDN1083

Izo Fitzroy - Reckoning

Album Skyline

Jalapeno JAL223CD

Tony Paeleman - Movin’Heads

Album Camera Obscura

Shed SHED004