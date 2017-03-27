Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 20 avril 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Charles, Tony Paeleman, Earl Hines and more

De Pettiford à Satie.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Charles, Tony Paeleman, Earl Hines and more
Earl Hines, © William P. Gottlieb

Ce soir, on joue à cache cache avec Oscar Pettiford ! Le contrebassiste et violoncelliste a fourré son nez (et ses doigts agiles) dans la moitié des morceaux de l'émission ! On prendra aussi des nouvelles d'Erik Satie, qui, jusqu'à aujourd'hui, continue d'influencer les jazzmen...

Programmation musicale

Earl Hines (ft Betty Roche) - I Love My Lovin’ Lover
Album Wild about that thing : Ladies sing the blues
Delmark 913

Wild about that thing : Ladies sing the blues
Wild about that thing : Ladies sing the blues

Leonard Feather’s All Stars - Esquire Bounce
Album Giants of the tenor sax
Commodore CCD 7003

Giants of the tenor sax
Giants of the tenor sax

Lambert, Hendricks and Ross - Swingin’ Til the Girls Come Home
Album The Swingers !
Pacific 7468492

The Swingers !
The Swingers !

Ray Charles and Milt Jackson - Blue funk
Album Soul Brothers
Atlantic 7567-81951-2

Soul Brothers
Soul Brothers

Otis Blackwell - Daddy Rollin’ Stone
Album Singin' the blues
FLYRIGHT FLY 575

Singin' the blues
Singin' the blues

Georges Arvanitas Quintet - Bohemia After Dark
Album Soul Jazz, collection Jazz In Paris
Decca 572970-7

Soul Jazz, collection Jazz In Paris
Soul Jazz, collection Jazz In Paris

Yusef Lateef - First Gymnopedie
Album Psychicemotus
Impulse 0602498842201

Psychicemotus
Psychicemotus

Dorothy Ashby - Essence of a Sapphire
Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby
Atlantic

The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby
The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby

Nicolas Kummert (ft Lionel Loueke) - Gnossienne a deux
Album La diversité
Edition EDN1083

La diversité
La diversité

Izo Fitzroy - Reckoning
Album Skyline
Jalapeno JAL223CD

Skyline
Skyline

Tony Paeleman - Movin’Heads
Album Camera Obscura
Shed SHED004

Camera Obscura
Camera Obscura
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mercredi 19 avril 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hubert Laws, Roberto Fonseca, Kenny Burrell and more
émission suivante
vendredi 21 avril 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Thomas Enhco, Betty Everett, Toumani Diabaté and more