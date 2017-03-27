La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Charles, Tony Paeleman, Earl Hines and more
De Pettiford à Satie.
Ce soir, on joue à cache cache avec Oscar Pettiford ! Le contrebassiste et violoncelliste a fourré son nez (et ses doigts agiles) dans la moitié des morceaux de l'émission ! On prendra aussi des nouvelles d'Erik Satie, qui, jusqu'à aujourd'hui, continue d'influencer les jazzmen...
Programmation musicale
Earl Hines (ft Betty Roche) - I Love My Lovin’ Lover
Album Wild about that thing : Ladies sing the blues
Delmark 913
Leonard Feather’s All Stars - Esquire Bounce
Album Giants of the tenor sax
Commodore CCD 7003
Lambert, Hendricks and Ross - Swingin’ Til the Girls Come Home
Album The Swingers !
Pacific 7468492
Ray Charles and Milt Jackson - Blue funk
Album Soul Brothers
Atlantic 7567-81951-2
Otis Blackwell - Daddy Rollin’ Stone
Album Singin' the blues
FLYRIGHT FLY 575
Georges Arvanitas Quintet - Bohemia After Dark
Album Soul Jazz, collection Jazz In Paris
Decca 572970-7
Yusef Lateef - First Gymnopedie
Album Psychicemotus
Impulse 0602498842201
Dorothy Ashby - Essence of a Sapphire
Album The Fantastic Jazz Harp of Dorothy Ashby
Atlantic
Nicolas Kummert (ft Lionel Loueke) - Gnossienne a deux
Album La diversité
Edition EDN1083
Izo Fitzroy - Reckoning
Album Skyline
Jalapeno JAL223CD
Tony Paeleman - Movin’Heads
Album Camera Obscura
Shed SHED004
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration