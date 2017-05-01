La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Bryant, Laurie Antonioli, Anthony Jambon, Richie Beirach and more

Nous essayons d'être équilibrés ce soir dans Banzzaï. Un petit peu de twist avec Ray Bryant, un petit peu de guitare avec Anthony Jambon et Kenny Burrell, un petit peu d'accent américain aussi... parce que Darling, nous vous aimons beaucoup !

Programmation musicale

Ray Bryant - Just a Little Bit of Twist

Album Dancing the Big Twist

Marathon Media International

Kenny Burrell - Mark One

Album Soul Call

Prestige

Anthony Jambon Group - 5 point I

Album Precious Time

Klarthe

Red Garland (ft Ray Barretto) - Darling je vous aime beaucoup

Album Rojo

Prestige

Laurie Antonioli and Richie Beirach - Summer Night

Album Varuna

Origin Records

Richie Beirach and Gregor Huebner - Transition

Album Live at Birdland New York

ACT

Karyn Allison - All Or Nothing At All

Album Ballads : Remembering John Coltrane

Concord Records