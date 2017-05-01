Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mercredi 24 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Bryant, Laurie Antonioli, Anthony Jambon, Richie Beirach and more

Un petit peu de Twist.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Bryant, Laurie Antonioli, Anthony Jambon, Richie Beirach and more
Kenny Burrell en 1977, © Tom Marcello

Nous essayons d'être équilibrés ce soir dans Banzzaï. Un petit peu de twist avec Ray Bryant, un petit peu de guitare avec Anthony Jambon et Kenny Burrell, un petit peu d'accent américain aussi... parce que Darling, nous vous aimons beaucoup !

Programmation musicale

Ray Bryant - Just a Little Bit of Twist
Album Dancing the Big Twist
Marathon Media International

Dancing the Big Twist
Dancing the Big Twist

Kenny Burrell - Mark One
Album Soul Call
Prestige

Soul Call
Soul Call

Anthony Jambon Group - 5 point I
Album Precious Time
Klarthe

Precious Time
Precious Time

Red Garland (ft Ray Barretto) - Darling je vous aime beaucoup
Album Rojo
Prestige

Rojo
Rojo

Laurie Antonioli and Richie Beirach - Summer Night
Album Varuna
Origin Records

Varuna
Varuna

Richie Beirach and Gregor Huebner - Transition
Album Live at Birdland New York
ACT

Live at Birdland New York
Live at Birdland New York

Karyn Allison - All Or Nothing At All
Album Ballads : Remembering John Coltrane
Concord Records

Ballads : Remembering John Coltrane
Ballads : Remembering John Coltrane
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mardi 23 mai 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Duke Ellington, Loïs Le Van, John Coltrane, Frank Sinatra and more.
émission suivante
jeudi 25 mai 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Blossom Dearie, Youn Sun Nah, Branford Marsalis, Alice Russell and more