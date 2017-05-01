La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Ray Bryant, Laurie Antonioli, Anthony Jambon, Richie Beirach and more
Un petit peu de Twist.
Nous essayons d'être équilibrés ce soir dans Banzzaï. Un petit peu de twist avec Ray Bryant, un petit peu de guitare avec Anthony Jambon et Kenny Burrell, un petit peu d'accent américain aussi... parce que Darling, nous vous aimons beaucoup !
Programmation musicale
Ray Bryant - Just a Little Bit of Twist
Album Dancing the Big Twist
Marathon Media International
Kenny Burrell - Mark One
Album Soul Call
Prestige
Anthony Jambon Group - 5 point I
Album Precious Time
Klarthe
Red Garland (ft Ray Barretto) - Darling je vous aime beaucoup
Album Rojo
Prestige
Laurie Antonioli and Richie Beirach - Summer Night
Album Varuna
Origin Records
Richie Beirach and Gregor Huebner - Transition
Album Live at Birdland New York
ACT
Karyn Allison - All Or Nothing At All
Album Ballads : Remembering John Coltrane
Concord Records
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration