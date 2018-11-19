Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Lundi 10 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rachelle Ferrell, Eric Le Lann, Wayne Shorter, Woody Herman and more

A Mellow Good Time.

Rachelle Ferrell, © Getty / Paul Warner

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on passera du bon temps du côté de la Nouvelle Orléans, avec Lee Dorsey, Allen Toussaint, Eric le Lann, Paul Lay, et Ernie K-Doe. On ira aussi saluer les lumières de Tokyo, et on se laisser embarquer par un drôle de train à destination de New York...

Programmation musicale

Lee Dorsey - A Mellow Good Time
Album Working in the Coal Mine - Holy Cow
Amy

Allen Toussaint - Worldwide
Album Southern Nights
Warner

Wayne Shorter - The Ruby and the Pearl
 Album Second Genesis
Vee Jay

1000 Kings - The Drop
Album Raw Cause
Jazz Re:freshed

The RH Factor, Common - Common Free Style
Album Hard Groove
Verve

Eric Le Lann, Paul Lay - Saint James Infirmary
Album Thanks a Million
Gazebo

Flavio Boltro Quintet - Bora Bora
Album Joyful
Bonsaï

Michel Petrucciani, Steve Gadd, Anthony Jackson - Take the A Train - Live
Album Trio in Tokyo
Dreyfus Jazz

Rachelle Ferrell - Sista
Album Individuality (Can I Be Me?)
Capitol

Woody Herman - It’s Your Thing
Single de 1969
Cadet

Ernie K-Doe - Here Come the Girls
 Single de 1970
Janus

