La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rachelle Ferrell, Eric Le Lann, Wayne Shorter, Woody Herman and more
A Mellow Good Time.
Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on passera du bon temps du côté de la Nouvelle Orléans, avec Lee Dorsey, Allen Toussaint, Eric le Lann, Paul Lay, et Ernie K-Doe. On ira aussi saluer les lumières de Tokyo, et on se laisser embarquer par un drôle de train à destination de New York...
Programmation musicale
Lee Dorsey - A Mellow Good Time
Album Working in the Coal Mine - Holy Cow
Amy
Allen Toussaint - Worldwide
Album Southern Nights
Warner
Wayne Shorter - The Ruby and the Pearl
Album Second Genesis
Vee Jay
1000 Kings - The Drop
Album Raw Cause
Jazz Re:freshed
The RH Factor, Common - Common Free Style
Album Hard Groove
Verve
Eric Le Lann, Paul Lay - Saint James Infirmary
Album Thanks a Million
Gazebo
Flavio Boltro Quintet - Bora Bora
Album Joyful
Bonsaï
Michel Petrucciani, Steve Gadd, Anthony Jackson - Take the A Train - Live
Album Trio in Tokyo
Dreyfus Jazz
Rachelle Ferrell - Sista
Album Individuality (Can I Be Me?)
Capitol
Woody Herman - It’s Your Thing
Single de 1969
Cadet
Ernie K-Doe - Here Come the Girls
Single de 1970
Janus
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration