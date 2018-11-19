La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Rachelle Ferrell, Eric Le Lann, Wayne Shorter, Woody Herman and more

Ce soir dans Banzzaï, on passera du bon temps du côté de la Nouvelle Orléans, avec Lee Dorsey, Allen Toussaint, Eric le Lann, Paul Lay, et Ernie K-Doe. On ira aussi saluer les lumières de Tokyo, et on se laisser embarquer par un drôle de train à destination de New York...

Programmation musicale

Lee Dorsey - A Mellow Good Time

Album Working in the Coal Mine - Holy Cow

Amy

Allen Toussaint - Worldwide

Album Southern Nights

Warner

Wayne Shorter - The Ruby and the Pearl

Album Second Genesis

Vee Jay

1000 Kings - The Drop

Album Raw Cause

Jazz Re:freshed

The RH Factor, Common - Common Free Style

Album Hard Groove

Verve

Eric Le Lann, Paul Lay - Saint James Infirmary

Album Thanks a Million

Gazebo

Flavio Boltro Quintet - Bora Bora

Album Joyful

Bonsaï

Michel Petrucciani, Steve Gadd, Anthony Jackson - Take the A Train - Live

Album Trio in Tokyo

Dreyfus Jazz

Rachelle Ferrell - Sista

Album Individuality (Can I Be Me?)

Capitol

Woody Herman - It’s Your Thing

Single de 1969

Cadet

Ernie K-Doe - Here Come the Girls

Single de 1970

Janus