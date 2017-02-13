Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 9 mars 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pierre Barouh, Maurice Vander, Nana Vasconcelos, Omar Sosa and more

For Minors Only.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pierre Barouh, Maurice Vander, Nana Vasconcelos, Omar Sosa and more
Pierre Barouh

Les Mills Brothers chantent "Big Boy Blue", mais ce soir on n'a pas envie d'être des grands. On est des petits, et Jimmy Heath nous dédie un morceau ! Banzzaï, aujourd'hui, c'est presque "For Minors Only"...

Programmation musicale

The Mills Brothers - Big boy Blue
Album BD music Presents The Mills Brothers
BDMusic 78487

Jimmy Heath - For Minors Only
Album The Thumper
Riverside RLP 314

Pierre Barouh - On n’a rien à faire
Album Saudade (un manque habité)
Saravah SHL 2115

Maurice Vander - Apollo
Album Philly
Saravah 591042

Adrien Chicot - Sunset with the Birds
Album Playing in the Dark
Gaya GAYA034

Nana Vasconcelos - Aranda
Album Africadeus
Saravah SH 10039

Jose James (ft Becca Stevens) - Dragon
Album While You Were Sleeping
Blue Note boo2054002

Omar Sosa and Seckou Keita - Mining Nah
Album Transparent Water
World Village

Jean-Philippe Viret, Edouard Ferlet, Fabrice Moreau - Not Yet
Album Pour
Melisse Records MEL666009

Aka Moon - aKa 99 (After the Sonatas of D Scarlatti)
Album The Scarlatti Book
Outhere OUT658

Les Brown and his Orchestra - Bizet has his day
Compilation Jazzin’ the Classics, Vol. 1 - A Musical Sacrilege : From Bach to Liszt
Sagajazz 066473-2

