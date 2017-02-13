La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pierre Barouh, Maurice Vander, Nana Vasconcelos, Omar Sosa and more

Les Mills Brothers chantent "Big Boy Blue", mais ce soir on n'a pas envie d'être des grands. On est des petits, et Jimmy Heath nous dédie un morceau ! Banzzaï, aujourd'hui, c'est presque "For Minors Only"...

Programmation musicale

The Mills Brothers - Big boy Blue

Album BD music Presents The Mills Brothers

BDMusic 78487

Jimmy Heath - For Minors Only

Album The Thumper

Riverside RLP 314

Pierre Barouh - On n’a rien à faire

Album Saudade (un manque habité)

Saravah SHL 2115

Maurice Vander - Apollo

Album Philly

Saravah 591042

Adrien Chicot - Sunset with the Birds

Album Playing in the Dark

Gaya GAYA034

Nana Vasconcelos - Aranda

Album Africadeus

Saravah SH 10039

Jose James (ft Becca Stevens) - Dragon

Album While You Were Sleeping

Blue Note boo2054002

Omar Sosa and Seckou Keita - Mining Nah

Album Transparent Water

World Village

Jean-Philippe Viret, Edouard Ferlet, Fabrice Moreau - Not Yet

Album Pour

Melisse Records MEL666009

Aka Moon - aKa 99 (After the Sonatas of D Scarlatti)

Album The Scarlatti Book

Outhere OUT658

Les Brown and his Orchestra - Bizet has his day

Compilation Jazzin’ the Classics, Vol. 1 - A Musical Sacrilege : From Bach to Liszt

Sagajazz 066473-2