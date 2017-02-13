La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pierre Barouh, Maurice Vander, Nana Vasconcelos, Omar Sosa and more
For Minors Only.
Les Mills Brothers chantent "Big Boy Blue", mais ce soir on n'a pas envie d'être des grands. On est des petits, et Jimmy Heath nous dédie un morceau ! Banzzaï, aujourd'hui, c'est presque "For Minors Only"...
Programmation musicale
The Mills Brothers - Big boy Blue
Album BD music Presents The Mills Brothers
BDMusic 78487
Jimmy Heath - For Minors Only
Album The Thumper
Riverside RLP 314
Pierre Barouh - On n’a rien à faire
Album Saudade (un manque habité)
Saravah SHL 2115
Maurice Vander - Apollo
Album Philly
Saravah 591042
Adrien Chicot - Sunset with the Birds
Album Playing in the Dark
Gaya GAYA034
Nana Vasconcelos - Aranda
Album Africadeus
Saravah SH 10039
Jose James (ft Becca Stevens) - Dragon
Album While You Were Sleeping
Blue Note boo2054002
Omar Sosa and Seckou Keita - Mining Nah
Album Transparent Water
World Village
Jean-Philippe Viret, Edouard Ferlet, Fabrice Moreau - Not Yet
Album Pour
Melisse Records MEL666009
Aka Moon - aKa 99 (After the Sonatas of D Scarlatti)
Album The Scarlatti Book
Outhere OUT658
Les Brown and his Orchestra - Bizet has his day
Compilation Jazzin’ the Classics, Vol. 1 - A Musical Sacrilege : From Bach to Liszt
Sagajazz 066473-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration