La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pharoah Sanders, Daniel Humair, Somi, Ray Brown and more
Hum Hum !.
Quand on dit "hum hum" dans Banzzaï, ce n'est pas forcément parce qu'on est gênés. Pas forcément parce qu'on a l'esprit mal tourné. On peut simplement avoir envie de fredonner, sur scène ou au soleil, à Paris ou bien aux Etats-Unis. Vous nous suivez? Hum hum... Banzzaï !
Ted Lewis - Ho Hum !
Album The jazzworthy 1929-1933
Crazy Warthog Media
Ray Brown - Coming and Going
Album The Adventurers
Varese Sarabande
Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - Sittin’ Duck
Album Live at the It Club
Blue Note 8353382
Roy Ayers (ft Nat Adderley) - Hummin’ In the Sun
Album Ubiquity
Polydor
The Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Hummin’ (live)
Album Country Preacher
Capitol
Daniel Humair, René Urtreger, Pierre Michelot - Well You Needn’t (live)
Album Hum !
Sketch SKE 333006/08
Somi - Black Enough
Album Petite Afrique
Okeh
Pharoah Sanders (ft Leon Thomas) - Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah-Hum Allah
Album Jewels of Thought
Impulse 051247-2
