La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pharoah Sanders, Daniel Humair, Somi, Ray Brown and more

Quand on dit "hum hum" dans Banzzaï, ce n'est pas forcément parce qu'on est gênés. Pas forcément parce qu'on a l'esprit mal tourné. On peut simplement avoir envie de fredonner, sur scène ou au soleil, à Paris ou bien aux Etats-Unis. Vous nous suivez? Hum hum... Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Ted Lewis - Ho Hum !

Album The jazzworthy 1929-1933

Crazy Warthog Media

Ray Brown - Coming and Going

Album The Adventurers

Varese Sarabande

Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - Sittin’ Duck

Album Live at the It Club

Blue Note 8353382

Roy Ayers (ft Nat Adderley) - Hummin’ In the Sun

Album Ubiquity

Polydor

The Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Hummin’ (live)

Album Country Preacher

Capitol

Daniel Humair, René Urtreger, Pierre Michelot - Well You Needn’t (live)

Album Hum !

Sketch SKE 333006/08

Somi - Black Enough

Album Petite Afrique

Okeh

Pharoah Sanders (ft Leon Thomas) - Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah-Hum Allah

Album Jewels of Thought

Impulse 051247-2