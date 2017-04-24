Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 17 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pharoah Sanders, Daniel Humair, Somi, Ray Brown and more

Hum Hum !.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pharoah Sanders, Daniel Humair, Somi, Ray Brown and more
Pharoah Sanders in December of 2006, © Dmitry Scherbie

Quand on dit "hum hum" dans Banzzaï, ce n'est pas forcément parce qu'on est gênés. Pas forcément parce qu'on a l'esprit mal tourné. On peut simplement avoir envie de fredonner, sur scène ou au soleil, à Paris ou bien aux Etats-Unis. Vous nous suivez? Hum hum... Banzzaï !

Programmation musicale

Ted Lewis - Ho Hum !
Album The jazzworthy 1929-1933
Crazy Warthog Media

The jazzworthy 1929-1933
The jazzworthy 1929-1933

Ray Brown - Coming and Going
Album The Adventurers
Varese Sarabande

The Adventurers
The Adventurers

Gene Harris and the Three Sounds - Sittin’ Duck
Album Live at the It Club
Blue Note 8353382

Live at the It Club
Live at the It Club

Roy Ayers (ft Nat Adderley) - Hummin’ In the Sun
Album Ubiquity
Polydor

Ubiquity
Ubiquity

The Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Hummin’ (live)
Album Country Preacher
Capitol

Country Preacher
Country Preacher

Daniel Humair, René Urtreger, Pierre Michelot - Well You Needn’t (live)
Album Hum !
Sketch SKE 333006/08

Hum !
Hum !

Somi - Black Enough
Album Petite Afrique
Okeh

Petite Afrique
Petite Afrique

Pharoah Sanders (ft Leon Thomas) - Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah-Hum Allah
Album Jewels of Thought
Impulse 051247-2

Jewels of Thought
Jewels of Thought
