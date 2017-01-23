La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pharoah Sanders, Chet Baker, Ray Brown, Paul Desmond and more

"On ne voit bien qu'avec le coeur. L'essentiel est invisible pour les yeux" disait le renard de Saint-Exupéry à son petit Prince bien-aimé. Ainsi, même si nos yeux sont fermés, nos oreilles bouchées et notre bouche scellée, il y aura des notes ce soir. Notamment celles de Pharoah Sanders, dans son immense "Deaf Dumb Blind". La traduction ? "Sourd, aveugle, et muet"...

Programmation musicale

Chet Baker - The More I See You

Album It Could Happen To You (Chet Baker Sings)

Riverside RLP1120

Donald Byrd - Blind Man, Blind Man

Album Up with Donald Byrd

Verve V6 8 609

Eddie Harris - Listen Here

Album The Electrifying Eddie Harris

Atlantic SD 1495

Ray Brown and Milt Jackson - Now Hear My Meaning

Album Ray Brown / Milt Jackson

Verve

Ella Fitzgerald - So Danço Samba

Album Ella and Duke at the Cote d’Azur

Verve

Paul desmond and Jim Hall - The Night Has a Thousand Eyes

Album Bossa Antigua

RCA 74321 74795 2

Pharoah Sanders - Summun Bukmun Umyun - Deaf Dumb Blind

Album Summun Bukmun Umyun

Impulse AS 9 199