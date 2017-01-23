La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pharoah Sanders, Chet Baker, Ray Brown, Paul Desmond and more
Blind.
"On ne voit bien qu'avec le coeur. L'essentiel est invisible pour les yeux" disait le renard de Saint-Exupéry à son petit Prince bien-aimé. Ainsi, même si nos yeux sont fermés, nos oreilles bouchées et notre bouche scellée, il y aura des notes ce soir. Notamment celles de Pharoah Sanders, dans son immense "Deaf Dumb Blind". La traduction ? "Sourd, aveugle, et muet"...
Programmation musicale
Chet Baker - The More I See You
Album It Could Happen To You (Chet Baker Sings)
Riverside RLP1120
Donald Byrd - Blind Man, Blind Man
Album Up with Donald Byrd
Verve V6 8 609
Eddie Harris - Listen Here
Album The Electrifying Eddie Harris
Atlantic SD 1495
Ray Brown and Milt Jackson - Now Hear My Meaning
Album Ray Brown / Milt Jackson
Verve
Ella Fitzgerald - So Danço Samba
Album Ella and Duke at the Cote d’Azur
Verve
Paul desmond and Jim Hall - The Night Has a Thousand Eyes
Album Bossa Antigua
RCA 74321 74795 2
Pharoah Sanders - Summun Bukmun Umyun - Deaf Dumb Blind
Album Summun Bukmun Umyun
Impulse AS 9 199
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Philippe PetitRéalisation
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration