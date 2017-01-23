Banzzaï
Vendredi 17 février 2017
55 min

Blind.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Pharoah Sanders, Chet Baker, Ray Brown, Paul Desmond and more
Pharoah Sanders

"On ne voit bien qu'avec le coeur. L'essentiel est invisible pour les yeux" disait le renard de Saint-Exupéry à son petit Prince bien-aimé. Ainsi, même si nos yeux sont fermés, nos oreilles bouchées et notre bouche scellée, il y aura des notes ce soir. Notamment celles de Pharoah Sanders, dans son immense "Deaf Dumb Blind". La traduction ? "Sourd, aveugle, et muet"...

Programmation musicale

Chet Baker - The More I See You
Album It Could Happen To You (Chet Baker Sings)
Riverside RLP1120

It Could Happen To You (Chet Baker Sings)
It Could Happen To You (Chet Baker Sings)

Donald Byrd - Blind Man, Blind Man
Album Up with Donald Byrd
Verve V6 8 609

Up with Donald Byrd
Up with Donald Byrd

Eddie Harris - Listen Here
Album The Electrifying Eddie Harris
Atlantic SD 1495

The Electrifying Eddie Harris
The Electrifying Eddie Harris

Ray Brown and Milt Jackson - Now Hear My Meaning
Album Ray Brown / Milt Jackson
Verve

Ray Brown / Milt Jackson
Ray Brown / Milt Jackson

Ella Fitzgerald - So Danço Samba
Album Ella and Duke at the Cote d’Azur
Verve

Ella and Duke at the Cote d’Azur
Ella and Duke at the Cote d’Azur

Paul desmond and Jim Hall - The Night Has a Thousand Eyes
Album Bossa Antigua
RCA 74321 74795 2

Bossa Antigua
Bossa Antigua

Pharoah Sanders - Summun Bukmun Umyun - Deaf Dumb Blind
Album Summun Bukmun Umyun
Impulse AS 9 199

Summun Bukmun Umyun
Summun Bukmun Umyun
