La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Yaron Herman, Ben Rando, Duke Ellington and more
Go, go, go !.
C'est lundi mais on ne se démoralise pas. Impulsons de l’énergie dans ce début de semaine, plongeons dans notre lundi en chantant, et en étant joyeux ! Duke Ellington et Peggy Lee vont nous aider, c'est promis.
Programmation musicale
Peggy Lee - Go, Go, Go
Compilation At last - the Lost Radio Recordings
Real Gone Music
Duke Ellington - Happy Go Lucky Local - Live
Album Berlin 65/ Paris 67
Universal
Junior Mance Trio et Eric Alexander - Night Train
Album Groovin Blues
MI Music
Idris Muhammad (ft S Muhammad) - Brother you know you’re doing wrong
Album Peace and Rhythm
Fantasy
Yaron Herman - First Dance
Album Y
Blue Note
Ben Rando - One Heart
Album True Story
Onde Music
Trio Jérome Beaulieu - I Might Be Wrong
Album Chercher l’équilibre
Effendis Records
Art Ensemble Of Chicago - Thème de Yoyo
Album Les Stances à Sophie
Universal Sound
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration