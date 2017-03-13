Banzzaï
Lundi 3 avril 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Yaron Herman, Ben Rando, Duke Ellington and more

Go, go, go !.

Peggy Lee

C'est lundi mais on ne se démoralise pas. Impulsons de l’énergie dans ce début de semaine, plongeons dans notre lundi en chantant, et en étant joyeux ! Duke Ellington et Peggy Lee vont nous aider, c'est promis.

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - Go, Go, Go
Compilation At last - the Lost Radio Recordings
Real Gone Music

At last - the Lost Radio Recordings
At last - the Lost Radio Recordings

Duke Ellington - Happy Go Lucky Local - Live
Album Berlin 65/ Paris 67
Universal

Berlin 65/ Paris 67
Berlin 65/ Paris 67

Junior Mance Trio et Eric Alexander - Night Train
Album Groovin Blues
MI Music

Groovin Blues
Groovin Blues

Idris Muhammad (ft S Muhammad) - Brother you know you’re doing wrong
Album Peace and Rhythm
Fantasy

Peace and Rhythm
Peace and Rhythm

Yaron Herman - First Dance
Album Y
Blue Note

Y
Y

Ben Rando - One Heart
Album True Story
Onde Music

True Story
True Story

Trio Jérome Beaulieu - I Might Be Wrong
Album Chercher l’équilibre
Effendis Records

Chercher l’équilibre
Chercher l’équilibre

Art Ensemble Of Chicago - Thème de Yoyo
Album Les Stances à Sophie
Universal Sound

Les Stances à Sophie
Les Stances à Sophie
