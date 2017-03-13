La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Yaron Herman, Ben Rando, Duke Ellington and more

C'est lundi mais on ne se démoralise pas. Impulsons de l’énergie dans ce début de semaine, plongeons dans notre lundi en chantant, et en étant joyeux ! Duke Ellington et Peggy Lee vont nous aider, c'est promis.

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - Go, Go, Go

Compilation At last - the Lost Radio Recordings

Real Gone Music

Duke Ellington - Happy Go Lucky Local - Live

Album Berlin 65/ Paris 67

Universal

Junior Mance Trio et Eric Alexander - Night Train

Album Groovin Blues

MI Music

Idris Muhammad (ft S Muhammad) - Brother you know you’re doing wrong

Album Peace and Rhythm

Fantasy

Yaron Herman - First Dance

Album Y

Blue Note

Ben Rando - One Heart

Album True Story

Onde Music

Trio Jérome Beaulieu - I Might Be Wrong

Album Chercher l’équilibre

Effendis Records

Art Ensemble Of Chicago - Thème de Yoyo

Album Les Stances à Sophie

Universal Sound