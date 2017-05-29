La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Les Primitifs du Future, Makiko Hirabayashi and more
Flambons !
Ce soir, on est aussi flambeur que le "Big Spender" de Peggy Lee. On jette l'argent par les fenêtres, on voyage en Asie, à Cuba, on brûle les trompettes par les deux bouts... on dit "Yeah!" à tout, même aux choses que l'on ne peut pas acheter.
Programmation musicale
Peggy Lee - Big Spender
Album Best of the capitol years
Capitol
Charlie Rouse - Lil Rousin’
Album Yeah !
Epic 88697112012
Makiko Hirabayashi - Surely
Album Surely
Enja YEB 7738
Baptiste Trotignon, Yosvany Terry - Ancestral Memories
Album Ancestral Memories
Okeh
The Bahama Soul Club - Tiki Suite Pt 2 - Mirando Al Mar ft Arema Arega
Album The Cuban Tapes
Buyu
Sonny Rollins - Asiatic Raes
Album Newk’s Time
Blue Note 84001
Polish Jazz Quartet - Kattorna
Album Near a Forest
Petit Label 036
Les Primitifs du Future - Zoo Blues
Album Cocktail d’amour
PJC 222009
Tom Rizzo - School Days
Album Day and Night
Origin
Magnus Carlson, Moon Ray Quintet - Ain’t There Something Money Can’t Buy
Album Echoes
Tri-Sound Tri-S 3017
