Jeudi 22 juin 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Les Primitifs du Future, Makiko Hirabayashi and more

Flambons !

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Les Primitifs du Future, Makiko Hirabayashi and more
Peggy Lee, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

Ce soir, on est aussi flambeur que le "Big Spender" de Peggy Lee. On jette l'argent par les fenêtres, on voyage en Asie, à Cuba, on brûle les trompettes par les deux bouts... on dit "Yeah!" à tout, même aux choses que l'on ne peut pas acheter.

Peggy Lee - Big Spender
Album Best of the capitol years
Capitol

Best of the capitol years
Best of the capitol years

Charlie Rouse - Lil Rousin’
Album Yeah !
Epic 88697112012

Yeah !
Yeah !

Makiko Hirabayashi - Surely
Album Surely
Enja YEB 7738

Surely
Surely

Baptiste Trotignon, Yosvany Terry - Ancestral Memories
Album Ancestral Memories
Okeh

Ancestral Memories
Ancestral Memories

The Bahama Soul Club - Tiki Suite Pt 2 - Mirando Al Mar ft Arema Arega
Album The Cuban Tapes
Buyu

The Cuban Tapes
The Cuban Tapes

Sonny Rollins - Asiatic Raes
Album Newk’s Time
Blue Note 84001

Newk’s Time
Newk’s Time

Polish Jazz Quartet - Kattorna
Album Near a Forest
Petit Label 036

Near a Forest
Near a Forest

Les Primitifs du Future - Zoo Blues
Album Cocktail d’amour
PJC 222009

Cocktail d’amour
Cocktail d’amour

Tom Rizzo - School Days
Album Day and Night
Origin

Day and Night
Day and Night

Magnus Carlson, Moon Ray Quintet - Ain’t There Something Money Can’t Buy
Album Echoes
Tri-Sound Tri-S 3017

Echoes
Echoes
