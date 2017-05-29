La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Les Primitifs du Future, Makiko Hirabayashi and more

Ce soir, on est aussi flambeur que le "Big Spender" de Peggy Lee. On jette l'argent par les fenêtres, on voyage en Asie, à Cuba, on brûle les trompettes par les deux bouts... on dit "Yeah!" à tout, même aux choses que l'on ne peut pas acheter.

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee - Big Spender

Album Best of the capitol years

Capitol

Charlie Rouse - Lil Rousin’

Album Yeah !

Epic 88697112012

Makiko Hirabayashi - Surely

Album Surely

Enja YEB 7738

Baptiste Trotignon, Yosvany Terry - Ancestral Memories

Album Ancestral Memories

Okeh

The Bahama Soul Club - Tiki Suite Pt 2 - Mirando Al Mar ft Arema Arega

Album The Cuban Tapes

Buyu

Sonny Rollins - Asiatic Raes

Album Newk’s Time

Blue Note 84001

Polish Jazz Quartet - Kattorna

Album Near a Forest

Petit Label 036

Les Primitifs du Future - Zoo Blues

Album Cocktail d’amour

PJC 222009

Tom Rizzo - School Days

Album Day and Night

Origin

Magnus Carlson, Moon Ray Quintet - Ain’t There Something Money Can’t Buy

Album Echoes

Tri-Sound Tri-S 3017