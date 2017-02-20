La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Count Basie, Grégory Privat, Charles Lloyd and more

Ce soir, comme Peggy Lee, nous sommes des grands procrastinateurs. Pourquoi faire aujourd'hui ce que l'on peut faire demain ? Profitons donc du temps présent, buvons des cafés avec Art Blakey, célébrons la beauté avec Frank Foster, nageons dans le bonheur avec Grégory Privat..."And This Too Shall Pass"! Oui, comme le jouent Stefon Harris, Christian Scott et David Sanchez, cela finira bien par nous passer.

Peggy Lee -Manana (Is Soon Enough For me)

SIngle de 1948

Capitol

Art Blakey Quartet - Cafe

Album A Jazz Message

Impulse

D. Sanchez, S. Harris, C. Scott - And This Too Shall Pass

Album Ninety Miles

Concord 0888072331433

Dayme Arocena - It’s Not Gonna Be Forever

Album Cubafonia

BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS

Diggs Duke (ft Warren Crudup) - Indiana Africana

EP The Eye of Discovery

Following Is Leading

Frank Foster - E.W. Beautiful People

Album The Loud Minority

Mainstream MDCD 718

Count Basie (ft Joe Williams) - The Late Late Show

Album Complete Atomic Basie

Roulette 8286352

Charles Lloyd Quartet - Sombrero Sam

Album Dream Weaver

Atlantic

Gregory Privat - Le Bonheur

Album Family Tree

ACT 9834-2

Kevin Mahogany - Don’t Let Me be Lonely Tonight

Album My Romance

Warner 9362-47025-2