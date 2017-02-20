La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Count Basie, Grégory Privat, Charles Lloyd and more
On verra bien demain.
Ce soir, comme Peggy Lee, nous sommes des grands procrastinateurs. Pourquoi faire aujourd'hui ce que l'on peut faire demain ? Profitons donc du temps présent, buvons des cafés avec Art Blakey, célébrons la beauté avec Frank Foster, nageons dans le bonheur avec Grégory Privat..."And This Too Shall Pass"! Oui, comme le jouent Stefon Harris, Christian Scott et David Sanchez, cela finira bien par nous passer.
Programmation musicale
Peggy Lee -Manana (Is Soon Enough For me)
SIngle de 1948
Capitol
Art Blakey Quartet - Cafe
Album A Jazz Message
Impulse
D. Sanchez, S. Harris, C. Scott - And This Too Shall Pass
Album Ninety Miles
Concord 0888072331433
Dayme Arocena - It’s Not Gonna Be Forever
Album Cubafonia
BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS
Diggs Duke (ft Warren Crudup) - Indiana Africana
EP The Eye of Discovery
Following Is Leading
Frank Foster - E.W. Beautiful People
Album The Loud Minority
Mainstream MDCD 718
Count Basie (ft Joe Williams) - The Late Late Show
Album Complete Atomic Basie
Roulette 8286352
Charles Lloyd Quartet - Sombrero Sam
Album Dream Weaver
Atlantic
Gregory Privat - Le Bonheur
Album Family Tree
ACT 9834-2
Kevin Mahogany - Don’t Let Me be Lonely Tonight
Album My Romance
Warner 9362-47025-2
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration