Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 21 mars 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Count Basie, Grégory Privat, Charles Lloyd and more

On verra bien demain.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Lee, Count Basie, Grégory Privat, Charles Lloyd and more
Peggy Lee et Jimmy Durante, © Jazz In Photo

Ce soir, comme Peggy Lee, nous sommes des grands procrastinateurs. Pourquoi faire aujourd'hui ce que l'on peut faire demain ? Profitons donc du temps présent, buvons des cafés avec Art Blakey, célébrons la beauté avec Frank Foster, nageons dans le bonheur avec Grégory Privat..."And This Too Shall Pass"! Oui, comme le jouent Stefon Harris, Christian Scott et David Sanchez, cela finira bien par nous passer.

Programmation musicale

Peggy Lee -Manana (Is Soon Enough For me)
SIngle de 1948
Capitol

Manana (Is Soon Enough For me)
Manana (Is Soon Enough For me)

Art Blakey Quartet - Cafe
Album A Jazz Message
Impulse

A Jazz Message
A Jazz Message

D. Sanchez, S. Harris, C. Scott - And This Too Shall Pass
Album Ninety Miles
Concord 0888072331433

Ninety Miles
Ninety Miles

Dayme Arocena - It’s Not Gonna Be Forever
Album Cubafonia
BROWNSWOOD RECORDINGS

Cubafonia
Cubafonia

Diggs Duke (ft Warren Crudup) - Indiana Africana
EP The Eye of Discovery
Following Is Leading

The Eye of Discovery
The Eye of Discovery

Frank Foster - E.W. Beautiful People
Album The Loud Minority
Mainstream MDCD 718

The Loud Minority
The Loud Minority

Count Basie (ft Joe Williams) - The Late Late Show
Album Complete Atomic Basie
Roulette 8286352

Complete Atomic Basie
Complete Atomic Basie

Charles Lloyd Quartet - Sombrero Sam
Album Dream Weaver
Atlantic

Dream Weaver
Dream Weaver

Gregory Privat - Le Bonheur
Album Family Tree
ACT 9834-2

Family Tree
Family Tree

Kevin Mahogany - Don’t Let Me be Lonely Tonight
Album My Romance
Warner 9362-47025-2

My Romance
My Romance
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 20 mars 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Tommy Dorsey, Franck Dadure, Alice Coltrane, Thomas de Pourquery and more
émission suivante
mercredi 22 mars 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Herbie Mann en leader