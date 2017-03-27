Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 18 avril 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Connelly, Chris Connor, Ahmad Jamal and more

Dans le fog.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Connelly, Chris Connor, Ahmad Jamal and more
Peggy Connelly, © DR

On erre dans le fog, ce soir. On se perd dans cette brume qui trouble les notes, et qui transforme les pleins en vides. Heureusement, pour se repérer, nous avons le groove... Qui traverse tous les brouillards !

Programmation musicale

Chris Connor - Medley From “Porgy and Bess” Summertime / There’s A boat That’s Leaving Soon For NY / I Love You Porgy
Album Sings the G Gershwin Almanac of Song
Atlantic AT.2-601

Sings the G Gershwin Almanac of Song
Sings the G Gershwin Almanac of Song

Miles Davis - Buzzard Song
Album Porgy and Bess
Columbia

Porgy and Bess
Porgy and Bess

Peggy Connelly - I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’
Album Peggy Connelly
Bethlehem Records BCP53

Peggy Connelly
Peggy Connelly

Jackie McLean Quintet - A Foggy Day
Album Lights Out !
Prestige

Lights Out !
Lights Out !

Cecile McLorin Salvant - Fog
Album For One To Love
Mack Avenue MAC1095

For One To Love
For One To Love

Jowee Omicil - Twa Groove
Album Let’s BasH !
Jazz Village

Let’s BasH !
Let’s BasH !

Ahmad Jamal - Haitian Market Place
Album Macanudo
Argo LPS 712

Macanudo
Macanudo

Jackie McLean and Michael Carvin - De i comahlee ah
Album Antiquity
SteepleChase

Antiquity
Antiquity

Dizzy Gillespie - Oop pop a da
Album BD Music Presents Dizzy Gillespie
BD Music

BD Music Presents Dizzy Gillespie
BD Music Presents Dizzy Gillespie
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
lundi 17 avril 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Michel Petrucciani, Kate Bush, Esbjorn Svensson Trio and more
émission suivante
mercredi 19 avril 2017
55 min
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Hubert Laws, Roberto Fonseca, Kenny Burrell and more