La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Connelly, Chris Connor, Ahmad Jamal and more
Dans le fog.
On erre dans le fog, ce soir. On se perd dans cette brume qui trouble les notes, et qui transforme les pleins en vides. Heureusement, pour se repérer, nous avons le groove... Qui traverse tous les brouillards !
Programmation musicale
Chris Connor - Medley From “Porgy and Bess” Summertime / There’s A boat That’s Leaving Soon For NY / I Love You Porgy
Album Sings the G Gershwin Almanac of Song
Atlantic AT.2-601
Miles Davis - Buzzard Song
Album Porgy and Bess
Columbia
Peggy Connelly - I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’
Album Peggy Connelly
Bethlehem Records BCP53
Jackie McLean Quintet - A Foggy Day
Album Lights Out !
Prestige
Cecile McLorin Salvant - Fog
Album For One To Love
Mack Avenue MAC1095
Jowee Omicil - Twa Groove
Album Let’s BasH !
Jazz Village
Ahmad Jamal - Haitian Market Place
Album Macanudo
Argo LPS 712
Jackie McLean and Michael Carvin - De i comahlee ah
Album Antiquity
SteepleChase
Dizzy Gillespie - Oop pop a da
Album BD Music Presents Dizzy Gillespie
BD Music
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration