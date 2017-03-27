La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Peggy Connelly, Chris Connor, Ahmad Jamal and more

On erre dans le fog, ce soir. On se perd dans cette brume qui trouble les notes, et qui transforme les pleins en vides. Heureusement, pour se repérer, nous avons le groove... Qui traverse tous les brouillards !

Programmation musicale

Chris Connor - Medley From “Porgy and Bess” Summertime / There’s A boat That’s Leaving Soon For NY / I Love You Porgy

Album Sings the G Gershwin Almanac of Song

Atlantic AT.2-601

Miles Davis - Buzzard Song

Album Porgy and Bess

Columbia

Peggy Connelly - I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’

Album Peggy Connelly

Bethlehem Records BCP53

Jackie McLean Quintet - A Foggy Day

Album Lights Out !

Prestige

Cecile McLorin Salvant - Fog

Album For One To Love

Mack Avenue MAC1095

Jowee Omicil - Twa Groove

Album Let’s BasH !

Jazz Village

Ahmad Jamal - Haitian Market Place

Album Macanudo

Argo LPS 712

Jackie McLean and Michael Carvin - De i comahlee ah

Album Antiquity

SteepleChase

Dizzy Gillespie - Oop pop a da

Album BD Music Presents Dizzy Gillespie

BD Music