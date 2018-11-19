La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patti Page, Max Roach, Clark Terry, Art Blakey and more

Ce soir, nos partenaires sont multiples. Ils s'appellent Louis Jordan, Janko Nilovic ou Patti Page, et avec eux, on trinque, on rit, on reste élégants et polis jusqu'au bout de la nuit.

Louis Jordan - Junco Partner

Album Father of Rhythm’n’Blues and Rock’n’Roll

Saga Jazz

Buddy Terry - Abscretions

Album Feeling Good : the Supreme Sound of Producer Bob Shad

WeWantSounds

Patti Page - I Didn’t Know About You

Album In the Land of Hi Fi

Mercury

Max Roach - Ezz-Thetic

Album Max Roach + 4

Mercury

Monsalve y los Forajidos - Abeja

Single de 2017

Olindo Records

Orchestra Julian - Do It With Class

Compilation Venezuela 70 vol 2

SoulJazz

Janko Nilovic - Pop' Impressions

Album Pop' Impressions

Underdog

Clark Terry, Chico O’Farrill - Spanish Rice

Album Spanish Rice

Impulse !

Art Blakey, The Jazz Messengers - Avila and Tequila (live)

Album At the Cafe Bohemia, Vol. 2

Blue Note

Billie Holiday - One For My Baby

Album Billie Holiday In Chronology 1957

Complete Jazz Series