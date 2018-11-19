La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patti Page, Max Roach, Clark Terry, Art Blakey and more
Partners in Crime.
Ce soir, nos partenaires sont multiples. Ils s'appellent Louis Jordan, Janko Nilovic ou Patti Page, et avec eux, on trinque, on rit, on reste élégants et polis jusqu'au bout de la nuit.
Louis Jordan - Junco Partner
Album Father of Rhythm’n’Blues and Rock’n’Roll
Saga Jazz
Buddy Terry - Abscretions
Album Feeling Good : the Supreme Sound of Producer Bob Shad
WeWantSounds
Patti Page - I Didn’t Know About You
Album In the Land of Hi Fi
Mercury
Max Roach - Ezz-Thetic
Album Max Roach + 4
Mercury
Monsalve y los Forajidos - Abeja
Single de 2017
Olindo Records
Orchestra Julian - Do It With Class
Compilation Venezuela 70 vol 2
SoulJazz
Janko Nilovic - Pop' Impressions
Album Pop' Impressions
Underdog
Clark Terry, Chico O’Farrill - Spanish Rice
Album Spanish Rice
Impulse !
Art Blakey, The Jazz Messengers - Avila and Tequila (live)
Album At the Cafe Bohemia, Vol. 2
Blue Note
Billie Holiday - One For My Baby
Album Billie Holiday In Chronology 1957
Complete Jazz Series
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration