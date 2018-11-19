Banzzaï
Jeudi 13 décembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patti Page, Max Roach, Clark Terry, Art Blakey and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patti Page, Max Roach, Clark Terry, Art Blakey and more
Patti Page, © Getty / CBS Photo Archive

Ce soir, nos partenaires sont multiples. Ils s'appellent Louis Jordan, Janko Nilovic ou Patti Page, et avec eux, on trinque, on rit, on reste élégants et  polis jusqu'au bout de la nuit.

Louis Jordan - Junco Partner
Album Father of Rhythm’n’Blues and Rock’n’Roll
Saga Jazz

Buddy Terry - Abscretions
Album Feeling Good : the Supreme Sound of Producer Bob Shad
WeWantSounds

Patti Page - I Didn’t Know About You
Album In the Land of Hi Fi
Mercury

Max Roach - Ezz-Thetic
Album Max Roach + 4
Mercury

Monsalve y los Forajidos - Abeja
 Single de 2017
Olindo Records

Orchestra Julian - Do It With Class
Compilation Venezuela 70 vol 2
SoulJazz

Janko Nilovic - Pop' Impressions
Album Pop' Impressions
Underdog

Clark Terry, Chico O’Farrill - Spanish Rice
Album Spanish Rice
Impulse !

Art Blakey, The Jazz Messengers - Avila and Tequila (live)
Album At the Cafe Bohemia, Vol. 2
Blue Note

Billie Holiday - One For My Baby
Album Billie Holiday In Chronology 1957
Complete Jazz Series

