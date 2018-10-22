Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
Jazz
Vendredi 16 novembre 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patti Drew, Anthony Jambon, Roy Hargrove, Dr Lonnie Smith and more
Wild is Love.
Ce soir, avec Anita O'Day, Patti Drew, Roy Hargrove, Anthony Jambon, il y aura du blues, des nuages, une volonté d'acier et de l'amour sauvage.
Anita O’Day - Waiter, Make Mine Blues
Album Waiter, Make Mine Blues
Verve
The Poll Winners - Tiger Rag
Album BD Music et Cabu Present Barney Kessel
BDMusic
Anthony Jambon Group - Iron Will
Album Parallel Worlds
Just Looking Productions
Tarek Yamani - Rastprints
Album Peninsular
Edict
Patti Drew - Beggar for the Blues
Album Wild is Love
Capitol
Roy Hargrove Quintet - Wild Is Love
Album With the Tenors of Our Time
Verve
Pucho and the Latin Soul Brothers - Cloud 9
Album Jungle Fire !
Prestige
Dr Lonnie Smith - Slouchin’
Album Think !
Blue Note
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
