La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patti Drew, Anthony Jambon, Roy Hargrove, Dr Lonnie Smith and more

Ce soir, avec Anita O'Day, Patti Drew, Roy Hargrove, Anthony Jambon, il y aura du blues, des nuages, une volonté d'acier et de l'amour sauvage.

Anita O’Day - Waiter, Make Mine Blues

Album Waiter, Make Mine Blues

Verve

The Poll Winners - Tiger Rag

Album BD Music et Cabu Present Barney Kessel

BDMusic

Anthony Jambon Group - Iron Will

Album Parallel Worlds

Just Looking Productions

Tarek Yamani - Rastprints

Album Peninsular

Edict

Patti Drew - Beggar for the Blues

Album Wild is Love

Capitol

Roy Hargrove Quintet - Wild Is Love

Album With the Tenors of Our Time

Verve

Pucho and the Latin Soul Brothers - Cloud 9

Album Jungle Fire !

Prestige

Dr Lonnie Smith - Slouchin’

Album Think !

Blue Note