Vendredi 16 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patti Drew, Anthony Jambon, Roy Hargrove, Dr Lonnie Smith and more

Wild is Love.

Anita O'Day, © Getty / Tom Copi

Ce soir, avec Anita O'Day, Patti Drew, Roy Hargrove, Anthony Jambon, il y aura du blues, des nuages, une volonté d'acier et de l'amour sauvage.

Wild is Love
Wild is Love

Anita O’Day - Waiter, Make Mine Blues
Album Waiter, Make Mine Blues
Verve

Waiter, Make Mine Blues
Waiter, Make Mine Blues

The Poll Winners - Tiger Rag
Album BD Music et Cabu Present Barney Kessel
BDMusic

BD Music et Cabu Present Barney Kessel
BD Music et Cabu Present Barney Kessel

Anthony Jambon Group - Iron Will
 Album Parallel Worlds
Just Looking Productions

Parallel Worlds
Parallel Worlds

Tarek Yamani - Rastprints
Album Peninsular
Edict

Peninsular
Peninsular

Patti Drew - Beggar for the Blues
Album Wild is Love
Capitol

Wild is Love
Wild is Love

Roy Hargrove Quintet - Wild Is Love
Album With the Tenors of Our Time
Verve

With the Tenors of Our Time
With the Tenors of Our Time

Pucho and the Latin Soul Brothers - Cloud 9
Album Jungle Fire !
Prestige

Jungle Fire !
Jungle Fire !

Dr Lonnie Smith - Slouchin’
Album Think !
Blue Note

Think !
Think !
