La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patricia Barber, Nicola Conte, Stevie Wonder and more

Ce soir, Stevie Wonder chante à l'Apollo, mythique club de Harlem qui porte le nom... d'un dieu grec. En voilà une bonne idée ! Et si on allait se balader du côté des dieux ? De ces héros de la mythologie, chantés et célébrés par les jazzmen ? Ce soir, nos compagnons s’appelleront Sisyphe, Orphée, Icare, Narcisse, et Perséphone...

Programmation musicale

Stevie Wonder - Don’t You Know (Live at the Apollo Theater, 1963)

Album The Motor-Town Revue Vol 1

Motown

Nicola Conte - Aphrodite’s Dream

Album Other Directions

Blue Note

Raphael Gualazzi - Icarus

Album Reality and Fantasy

Sugar

Olivier Bogé - Icarus’s Dream

Album Expanded Places

Naive

Patricia Barber - Persephone

Album Mythologies

Blue Note

Joe Henderson - Black Narcissus

Album The Milestone Years

Milestone

Chene Noir - La musique d’Orphée

Compilation Freedom Jazz France

Heavently Sweetness

Alice Coltrane (ft Pharoah Sanders) - Isis and Osiris

Album Journey in Satchidananda

Impulse

Colin Vallon - Sisyphe

Album Danse

ECM