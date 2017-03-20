Banzzaï
Jeudi 13 avril 2017
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patricia Barber, Nicola Conte, Stevie Wonder and more

Mythologies.

Stevie Wonder, © Thomas Hawk

Ce soir, Stevie Wonder chante à l'Apollo, mythique club de Harlem qui porte le nom... d'un dieu grec. En voilà une bonne idée ! Et si on allait se balader du côté des dieux ? De ces héros de la mythologie, chantés et célébrés par les jazzmen ? Ce soir, nos compagnons s’appelleront Sisyphe, Orphée, Icare, Narcisse, et Perséphone...

Programmation musicale

Stevie Wonder - Don’t You Know (Live at the Apollo Theater, 1963)
Album The Motor-Town Revue Vol 1
Motown

Nicola Conte - Aphrodite’s Dream
Album Other Directions
Blue Note

Raphael Gualazzi - Icarus
Album Reality and Fantasy
Sugar

Olivier Bogé - Icarus’s Dream
Album Expanded Places
Naive

Patricia Barber - Persephone
Album Mythologies
Blue Note

Joe Henderson - Black Narcissus
Album The Milestone Years
Milestone

Chene Noir - La musique d’Orphée
Compilation Freedom Jazz France
Heavently Sweetness

Alice Coltrane (ft Pharoah Sanders) - Isis and Osiris
Album Journey in Satchidananda
Impulse

Colin Vallon - Sisyphe
Album Danse
ECM

