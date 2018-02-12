Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Vendredi 9 mars 2018
La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patricia Barber, Marion Rampal, Ibrahim Maalouf, Kyle Eastwood, Ben Rando and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patricia Barber, Marion Rampal, Ibrahim Maalouf, Kyle Eastwood, Ben Rando and more
Marion Rampal, © Martin Sarrazac

Ce soir, Banzzaï est en direct du Bémol 5 à Lyon. En l'honneur des français du Foehn Trio, qui joueront juste après, nous ferons souffler un vent fou sur notre émission. Des brises chaudes, des notes aériennes, soufflées par Jack Wilson, Ibrahim Maalouf, Keith Jarrett, Marion Rampal, Ella Fitzgerald et Curtis Fuller... Banzzaï ce soir sème le vent, pour récolter de très mélodiques tempêtes.

Ella Fitzgerald - Gone With the Wind
Album Ella at Zardi’s
Ella at Zardi’s
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guébrou - The story of the Wind Song
Album  Ethiopiques 21
Ethiopiques 21
Jack Wilson - Easterly Winds
Album Easterly Winds
Easterly Winds
Ibrahim Maalouf - Questions and Answers
Album Wind
Wind
Patricia Barber - The Wind Song
Album Smash
Smash
Keith Jarrett - Le Mistral
Album Treasure Island
Treasure Island
Ben Rando - True Story
Album True Story
True Story
Marion Rampal - Let the Wind Blow
Album Main Blue
Main Blue
Curtis Fuller - The Breeze and I
Album Soul Trombone
Soul Trombone
Dinah Washington, Hal Mooney and his Orch - Soft Winds
Album Complete Dinah Washington Vol 11, 1954
Complete Dinah Washington Vol 11, 1954
Kyle Eastwood - Sirocco
Album The View From Here
The View From Here
