La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patricia Barber, Marion Rampal, Ibrahim Maalouf, Kyle Eastwood, Ben Rando and more

Ce soir, Banzzaï est en direct du Bémol 5 à Lyon. En l'honneur des français du Foehn Trio, qui joueront juste après, nous ferons souffler un vent fou sur notre émission. Des brises chaudes, des notes aériennes, soufflées par Jack Wilson, Ibrahim Maalouf, Keith Jarrett, Marion Rampal, Ella Fitzgerald et Curtis Fuller... Banzzaï ce soir sème le vent, pour récolter de très mélodiques tempêtes.

Ella Fitzgerald - Gone With the Wind

Album Ella at Zardi’s

Verve

Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guébrou - The story of the Wind Song

Album Ethiopiques 21

Buda Music 860122

Jack Wilson - Easterly Winds

Album Easterly Winds

Blue Note BST84270

Ibrahim Maalouf - Questions and Answers

Album Wind

Mi’ster Production IBM34

Patricia Barber - The Wind Song

Album Smash

Concord Jazz

Keith Jarrett - Le Mistral

Album Treasure Island

Impulse ! 254623-2

Ben Rando - True Story

Album True Story

Onde OND3

Marion Rampal - Let the Wind Blow

Album Main Blue

E-motive Records EMOI161

Curtis Fuller - The Breeze and I

Album Soul Trombone

Impulse !

Dinah Washington, Hal Mooney and his Orch - Soft Winds

Album Complete Dinah Washington Vol 11, 1954

Official 83028

Kyle Eastwood - Sirocco

Album The View From Here

Jazz Village

