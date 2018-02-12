La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Patricia Barber, Marion Rampal, Ibrahim Maalouf, Kyle Eastwood, Ben Rando and more
A Lyon, le vent souffle.
Ce soir, Banzzaï est en direct du Bémol 5 à Lyon. En l'honneur des français du Foehn Trio, qui joueront juste après, nous ferons souffler un vent fou sur notre émission. Des brises chaudes, des notes aériennes, soufflées par Jack Wilson, Ibrahim Maalouf, Keith Jarrett, Marion Rampal, Ella Fitzgerald et Curtis Fuller... Banzzaï ce soir sème le vent, pour récolter de très mélodiques tempêtes.
Ella Fitzgerald - Gone With the Wind
Album Ella at Zardi’s
Verve
Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guébrou - The story of the Wind Song
Album Ethiopiques 21
Buda Music 860122
Jack Wilson - Easterly Winds
Album Easterly Winds
Blue Note BST84270
Ibrahim Maalouf - Questions and Answers
Album Wind
Mi’ster Production IBM34
Patricia Barber - The Wind Song
Album Smash
Concord Jazz
Keith Jarrett - Le Mistral
Album Treasure Island
Impulse ! 254623-2
Ben Rando - True Story
Album True Story
Onde OND3
Marion Rampal - Let the Wind Blow
Album Main Blue
E-motive Records EMOI161
Curtis Fuller - The Breeze and I
Album Soul Trombone
Impulse !
Dinah Washington, Hal Mooney and his Orch - Soft Winds
Album Complete Dinah Washington Vol 11, 1954
Official 83028
Kyle Eastwood - Sirocco
Album The View From Here
Jazz Village
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration