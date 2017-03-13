La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Oscar Peterson, Maxime Fougères, Brad Mehldau, Fabio Zeppetella and more

Ah, l'argent... Quand on en a, on chante, quand on en n'a pas, on chante aussi. Quand on n'en a pas, on ne se sent pas libre, et quand on en a, est-on libre pour autant ? Comme le chante Les McCann, la liberté a un prix... Et quand on n'a pas de quoi payer, on peut toujours devenir... Gigolo !

Programmation musicale

Slim Gaillard - Money, money, money

Compilation Complete Jazz Series

(12-15-47)

Les McCann - Price You Gotta Pay To Be Free

Album Live at Montreux

Atlantic Recordings

Fabio Zeppetella, E Bex, R Gatto, G Laurent - Luna Rossa

Album Chansons !

Jando Music

Oscar Peterson - Just a Gigolo

Album Tracks

MPS

Louis Prima - Just A Gigolo / I Aint’ Got Nobody (Medley)

Single de 1956

BD Music

Lee Morgan - The Gigolo

Album The GigoloBlue Note

Maxime Fougères Trio - Oriental Folk Song

Album Guitar Reflections Vol 2

Gaya Music

Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - Scarlet Town

Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau

Nonesuch / Warner

Joe Henry - Stop

Album Scar

Mammoth