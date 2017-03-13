La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Oscar Peterson, Maxime Fougères, Brad Mehldau, Fabio Zeppetella and more
Tous Gigolos !.
Ah, l'argent... Quand on en a, on chante, quand on en n'a pas, on chante aussi. Quand on n'en a pas, on ne se sent pas libre, et quand on en a, est-on libre pour autant ? Comme le chante Les McCann, la liberté a un prix... Et quand on n'a pas de quoi payer, on peut toujours devenir... Gigolo !
Programmation musicale
Slim Gaillard - Money, money, money
Compilation Complete Jazz Series
(12-15-47)
Les McCann - Price You Gotta Pay To Be Free
Album Live at Montreux
Atlantic Recordings
Fabio Zeppetella, E Bex, R Gatto, G Laurent - Luna Rossa
Album Chansons !
Jando Music
Oscar Peterson - Just a Gigolo
Album Tracks
MPS
Louis Prima - Just A Gigolo / I Aint’ Got Nobody (Medley)
Single de 1956
BD Music
Lee Morgan - The Gigolo
Album The GigoloBlue Note
Maxime Fougères Trio - Oriental Folk Song
Album Guitar Reflections Vol 2
Gaya Music
Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - Scarlet Town
Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau
Nonesuch / Warner
Joe Henry - Stop
Album Scar
Mammoth
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration