Mercredi 5 avril 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Oscar Peterson, Maxime Fougères, Brad Mehldau, Fabio Zeppetella and more

Tous Gigolos !.

Oscar Peterson

Ah, l'argent... Quand on en a, on chante, quand on en n'a pas, on chante aussi. Quand on n'en a pas, on ne se sent pas libre, et quand on en a, est-on libre pour autant ? Comme le chante Les McCann, la liberté a un prix... Et quand on n'a pas de quoi payer, on peut toujours devenir... Gigolo !

Programmation musicale

Slim Gaillard - Money, money, money
Compilation Complete Jazz Series
(12-15-47)

Complete Jazz Series
Complete Jazz Series

Les McCann - Price You Gotta Pay To Be Free
Album Live at Montreux
Atlantic Recordings

Live at Montreux
Live at Montreux

Fabio Zeppetella, E Bex, R Gatto, G Laurent - Luna Rossa
Album Chansons !
Jando Music

Chansons !
Chansons !

Oscar Peterson - Just a Gigolo
Album Tracks
MPS

Tracks
Tracks

Louis Prima - Just A Gigolo / I Aint’ Got Nobody (Medley)
Single de 1956
BD Music

BD Music / Louis Prima
BD Music / Louis Prima

Lee Morgan - The Gigolo
Album The GigoloBlue Note

The Gigolo
The Gigolo

Maxime Fougères Trio - Oriental Folk Song
Album Guitar Reflections Vol 2
Gaya Music

Guitar Reflections Vol 2
Guitar Reflections Vol 2

Brad Mehldau and Chris Thile - Scarlet Town
Album Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau
Nonesuch / Warner

Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau
Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau

Joe Henry - Stop
Album Scar
Mammoth

Scar
Scar
