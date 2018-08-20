La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Oscar Peterson, Kip Hanrahan, SoulJazz Orchestra and more

Le feu, la terre, l'eau, et l'air. Les quatre éléments sont réunis ce soir pour vous envoyer en orbite. Vous n'êtes pas seul. Il y a Banzzaï.

Programmation musicale

SoulJazz Orchestra - One Life to Live

Album Inner Fire

Strut

Josiah Woodson - Feu

Album Suite Elemental

Truth Revolution

Omar Sosa - Toridanzon

Album Sentir

Ota Records

Joe Henderson - Earth

Album The Milestone Years / CD7

Milestone

Jackie Wilson - This Bitter Earth

Album Do Your Thing

Brunswick

Sonny Stitt - Blues For Pres, Sweets, Ben and All the Other Funky Ones

Album Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio

Verve

Oscar Peterson Trio - Where do I go from here - live

Album Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)

Fondamenta

Alboran Trio - Balkan Air

Album Meltemi

ACT

Kip Hanrahan - We Were Not Alone

Album Crescent Moon Waning

Yellowbird