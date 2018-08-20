La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Oscar Peterson, Kip Hanrahan, SoulJazz Orchestra and more
Les notes élémentaires.
Le feu, la terre, l'eau, et l'air. Les quatre éléments sont réunis ce soir pour vous envoyer en orbite. Vous n'êtes pas seul. Il y a Banzzaï.
Programmation musicale
SoulJazz Orchestra - One Life to Live
Album Inner Fire
Strut
Josiah Woodson - Feu
Album Suite Elemental
Truth Revolution
Omar Sosa - Toridanzon
Album Sentir
Ota Records
Joe Henderson - Earth
Album The Milestone Years / CD7
Milestone
Jackie Wilson - This Bitter Earth
Album Do Your Thing
Brunswick
Sonny Stitt - Blues For Pres, Sweets, Ben and All the Other Funky Ones
Album Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio
Verve
Oscar Peterson Trio - Where do I go from here - live
Album Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)
Fondamenta
Alboran Trio - Balkan Air
Album Meltemi
ACT
Kip Hanrahan - We Were Not Alone
Album Crescent Moon Waning
Yellowbird
