Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 19 septembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Oscar Peterson, Kip Hanrahan, SoulJazz Orchestra and more

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Oscar Peterson, Kip Hanrahan, SoulJazz Orchestra and more
Omar Sosa, © Getty / Paul Charbit

Le feu, la terre, l'eau, et l'air. Les quatre éléments sont réunis ce soir pour vous envoyer en orbite. Vous n'êtes pas seul. Il y a Banzzaï.

Les notes élémentaires

SoulJazz Orchestra - One Life to Live
Album Inner Fire
Strut

Inner Fire
Inner Fire

Josiah Woodson - Feu
Album Suite Elemental
Truth Revolution

Suite Elemental
Suite Elemental

Omar Sosa - Toridanzon
 Album Sentir
Ota Records

Sentir
Sentir

Joe Henderson - Earth
Album The Milestone Years / CD7
Milestone

The Milestone Years / CD7
The Milestone Years / CD7

Jackie Wilson - This Bitter Earth
Album Do Your Thing
Brunswick

Do Your Thing
Do Your Thing

Sonny Stitt - Blues For Pres, Sweets, Ben and All the Other Funky Ones
Album Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio
Verve

Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio
Sonny Stitt Sits in with the Oscar Peterson Trio

Oscar Peterson Trio - Where do I go from here - live
Album Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)
Fondamenta

Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)
Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)

Alboran Trio - Balkan Air
Album Meltemi
ACT

Meltemi
Meltemi

Kip Hanrahan - We Were Not Alone
Album Crescent Moon Waning
Yellowbird

Crescent Moon Waning
Crescent Moon Waning
