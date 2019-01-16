Banzzaï
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Mercredi 16 janvier 2019
59 min

Nubya Garcia, Thomas Bramerie, Bobby Hutcherson, Jef Gilson and more

Dans tes rêves : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.

Nubya Garcia, Thomas Bramerie, Bobby Hutcherson, Jef Gilson and more
Nubya Garcia, © Getty / Dimitri Hakke

Ce soir, on ferme les yeux. Dans nos rêves, des souvenirs pourpres, des pandas cuivrés, des paysages italiens, et du swing éternel...

Programmation musicale

Artie Shaw, Helen Forrest - Deep Purple
Album This Is Artie Shaw
RCA

Jef Gilson - Suite pour San Remo : Ouverture
Album  New Call From France
SABA

Moses Boyd - Rye Lane Shuffle
Album Displaced Diasporas
Exodus

Theon Cross, Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd  - Panda Village
Single de 2018
Gearbox

Jamison Ross - A Mellow Good Time
Album All For One
Concord

Gary Chandler - Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms)
Album Outlook
Eastbound Records

Roland Kirk, Al Hibbler - Dream
Album A Meeting of the Times
Atlantic

Thomas Bramerie Trio - Emile
Album Side Stories
Jazz Eleven

Aldo Romano - Pasolini
Album Origines
Dreyfus

Bobby Hutcherson - Catta
Album Dialogue
Blue Note

The Mills Brothers - How’m I Doin’ ? (Hey ! Hey !)
 Single de 1934
Shellac

