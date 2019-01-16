Nubya Garcia, Thomas Bramerie, Bobby Hutcherson, Jef Gilson and more

Ce soir, on ferme les yeux. Dans nos rêves, des souvenirs pourpres, des pandas cuivrés, des paysages italiens, et du swing éternel...

Programmation musicale

Artie Shaw, Helen Forrest - Deep Purple

Album This Is Artie Shaw

RCA

Jef Gilson - Suite pour San Remo : Ouverture

Album New Call From France

SABA

Moses Boyd - Rye Lane Shuffle

Album Displaced Diasporas

Exodus

Theon Cross, Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd - Panda Village

Single de 2018

Gearbox

Jamison Ross - A Mellow Good Time

Album All For One

Concord

Gary Chandler - Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms)

Album Outlook

Eastbound Records

Roland Kirk, Al Hibbler - Dream

Album A Meeting of the Times

Atlantic

Thomas Bramerie Trio - Emile

Album Side Stories

Jazz Eleven

Aldo Romano - Pasolini

Album Origines

Dreyfus

Bobby Hutcherson - Catta

Album Dialogue

Blue Note

The Mills Brothers - How’m I Doin’ ? (Hey ! Hey !)

Single de 1934

Shellac