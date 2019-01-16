Nubya Garcia, Thomas Bramerie, Bobby Hutcherson, Jef Gilson and more
Dans tes rêves : la playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé.
Ce soir, on ferme les yeux. Dans nos rêves, des souvenirs pourpres, des pandas cuivrés, des paysages italiens, et du swing éternel...
Programmation musicale
Artie Shaw, Helen Forrest - Deep Purple
Album This Is Artie Shaw
RCA
Jef Gilson - Suite pour San Remo : Ouverture
Album New Call From France
SABA
Moses Boyd - Rye Lane Shuffle
Album Displaced Diasporas
Exodus
Theon Cross, Nubya Garcia, Moses Boyd - Panda Village
Single de 2018
Gearbox
Jamison Ross - A Mellow Good Time
Album All For One
Concord
Gary Chandler - Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms)
Album Outlook
Eastbound Records
Roland Kirk, Al Hibbler - Dream
Album A Meeting of the Times
Atlantic
Thomas Bramerie Trio - Emile
Album Side Stories
Jazz Eleven
Aldo Romano - Pasolini
Album Origines
Dreyfus
Bobby Hutcherson - Catta
Album Dialogue
Blue Note
The Mills Brothers - How’m I Doin’ ? (Hey ! Hey !)
Single de 1934
Shellac
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration