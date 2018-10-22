La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nubya Garcia, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Chick Corea and more
Voilà les îles.
On ne sait pas comment, mais nous voilà à Hawaii ce soir. Et nous ne sommes pas seuls; avec nous, il y a Jack Teagarden, Louis Armstrong, et Duke Ellington. Il y a même d'autres îles dans le paysage, habitées par des musiciens qui font danser les poissons...
Programmation musicale
Jack Teagarden - Hawaii Sang Me To Sleep
Single de 23/08/1939
Columbia
Mark Murphy - Cantaloupe Island
Album Sings
Muse Records
Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock - Cantaloupe Island - live
Album The Musician (live)
Stretch Records
Duke Ellington - Swingtime in Honolulu
Compilation Saga Jazz : Duke’s Singing Ladies
Saga Jazz
Nérija - The Fisherman
EP Nérija
Nubya Garcia - When We Are
EP When we are
Nyasha
Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Up and At It
Album Accent on Africa
Capitol
Louis Armstrong, Andy Iona and his Islanders - Hawaiian Hospitality
Compilation The Decca Singles, 1935 - 1946
Verve
Don Redman - Milenberg Joys
Single de 1941
Shellac (ds compilation Master of the Big Band, CoolNote)
Freddie Hubbard, Woody Shaw - Hub-Tones
Album Double Take
Blue Note
Jacky Terrasson, Cécile McLorin Salvant - Oh My Love
Album Gouache
Universal
Wynton Kelly - Crazy He Calls Me
Album New Faces, New Sounds
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration