La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nubya Garcia, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Chick Corea and more

On ne sait pas comment, mais nous voilà à Hawaii ce soir. Et nous ne sommes pas seuls; avec nous, il y a Jack Teagarden, Louis Armstrong, et Duke Ellington. Il y a même d'autres îles dans le paysage, habitées par des musiciens qui font danser les poissons...

Programmation musicale

Jack Teagarden - Hawaii Sang Me To Sleep

Single de 23/08/1939

Columbia

Mark Murphy - Cantaloupe Island

Album Sings

Muse Records

Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock - Cantaloupe Island - live

Album The Musician (live)

Stretch Records

Duke Ellington - Swingtime in Honolulu

Compilation Saga Jazz : Duke’s Singing Ladies

Saga Jazz

Nérija - The Fisherman

EP Nérija

Nubya Garcia - When We Are

EP When we are

Nyasha

Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Up and At It

Album Accent on Africa

Capitol

Louis Armstrong, Andy Iona and his Islanders - Hawaiian Hospitality

Compilation The Decca Singles, 1935 - 1946

Verve

Don Redman - Milenberg Joys

Single de 1941

Shellac (ds compilation Master of the Big Band, CoolNote)

Freddie Hubbard, Woody Shaw - Hub-Tones

Album Double Take

Blue Note

Jacky Terrasson, Cécile McLorin Salvant - Oh My Love

Album Gouache

Universal

Wynton Kelly - Crazy He Calls Me

Album New Faces, New Sounds

Blue Note