Jeudi 8 novembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nubya Garcia, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Chick Corea and more

Voilà les îles.

Nubya Garcia, © Getty / Jason Bollenbacher

On ne sait pas comment, mais nous voilà à Hawaii ce soir. Et nous ne sommes pas seuls; avec nous, il y a Jack Teagarden, Louis Armstrong, et Duke Ellington. Il y a même d'autres îles dans le paysage, habitées par des musiciens qui font danser les poissons...

Jack Teagarden - Hawaii Sang Me To Sleep
Single de 23/08/1939
Columbia

Mark Murphy - Cantaloupe Island
 Album Sings
Muse Records

Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock - Cantaloupe Island - live
Album The Musician (live)
Stretch Records

Duke Ellington - Swingtime in Honolulu
Compilation Saga Jazz : Duke’s Singing Ladies
Saga Jazz

Nérija - The Fisherman
EP Nérija

Nubya Garcia - When We Are
EP When we are
Nyasha

Cannonball Adderley Quintet - Up and At It
Album Accent on Africa
Capitol

Louis Armstrong, Andy Iona and his Islanders - Hawaiian Hospitality
Compilation The Decca Singles, 1935 - 1946
Verve

Don Redman - Milenberg Joys
Single de 1941
Shellac (ds compilation Master of the Big Band, CoolNote)

Freddie Hubbard, Woody Shaw - Hub-Tones
Album Double Take
Blue Note

Jacky Terrasson, Cécile McLorin Salvant - Oh My Love
 Album Gouache
Universal

Wynton Kelly - Crazy He Calls Me
Album New Faces, New Sounds
Blue Note

New Faces, New Sounds
