Lundi 5 juin 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Tony Allen, Art Blakey and more

Simple Life.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Tony Allen, Art Blakey and more
Nina Simone, © Getty / David Redfern

On se rend la vie plus simple ce soir dans Banzzaï. Finis les tracas, finis les complications. Voilà de la danse, des nuits africaines, et des grooves d'hier et d'aujourd'hui. Une autre manière d'être ensemble... simplement !

Annie Ross (ft Gerry Mulligan) - Give me the Simple Life
Album Annie Ross Sings a Song with Mulligan !
World Pacific

Annie Ross Sings a Song with Mulligan !
Annie Ross Sings a Song with Mulligan !

The Jazztet (ft Art Farmer, Benny Golson) - Another Git Together
Album Complete Argo Mercury Art Farmer Benny Golson jazztet sessions disc III and IV the jazztet
Verve

Complete Argo Mercury Art Farmer Benny Golson jazztet sessions disc III and IV the jazztet
Complete Argo Mercury Art Farmer Benny Golson jazztet sessions disc III and IV the jazztet

Nina Simone - Funkier Than a mosquito’s Tweeter
Album It's Finished
RCA

It’s Finished
It’s Finished

Grachan Moncur III -Air Raid
Album Evolution
Blue Note

Evolution
Evolution

Sefi Zisling (ft Nomok) - Avocado Dance
Album Beyond the Things I Know
Raw Tapes

Beyond the Things I Know
Beyond the Things I Know

Girma Bèyènè, Mulatu Astatke - Yebekagnale
Compilation Ethiopiques Box 7"
Heavently Sweetness

Ethiopiques Box 7”
Ethiopiques Box 7”

Tony Allen - Politely
EP A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers
Blue Note

A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers
A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - A Night in Tunisia
Album A Night in Tunisia
Blue Note

A Night in Tunisia
A Night in Tunisia
