La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Tony Allen, Art Blakey and more
Simple Life.
On se rend la vie plus simple ce soir dans Banzzaï. Finis les tracas, finis les complications. Voilà de la danse, des nuits africaines, et des grooves d'hier et d'aujourd'hui. Une autre manière d'être ensemble... simplement !
Programmation musicale
Annie Ross (ft Gerry Mulligan) - Give me the Simple Life
Album Annie Ross Sings a Song with Mulligan !
World Pacific
The Jazztet (ft Art Farmer, Benny Golson) - Another Git Together
Album Complete Argo Mercury Art Farmer Benny Golson jazztet sessions disc III and IV the jazztet
Verve
Nina Simone - Funkier Than a mosquito’s Tweeter
Album It’s Finished
RCA
Grachan Moncur III -Air Raid
Album Evolution
Blue Note
Sefi Zisling (ft Nomok) - Avocado Dance
Album Beyond the Things I Know
Raw Tapes
Girma Bèyènè, Mulatu Astatke - Yebekagnale
Compilation Ethiopiques Box 7”
Heavently Sweetness
Tony Allen - Politely
EP A Tribute to Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers
Blue Note
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers - A Night in Tunisia
Album A Night in Tunisia
Blue Note
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration