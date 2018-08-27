Banzzaï
Programmation musicale
Banzzaï
Par Nathalie Piolé
du lundi au vendredi de 19h à 20hJazz
Jeudi 20 septembre 2018
59 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Randy Weston, Ray Lema, Vincent Peirani and more

Cachemire Marocain.

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Randy Weston, Ray Lema, Vincent Peirani and more
Nina Simone, © Getty / ullstein bild

Ce soir, la musique nous baladera du côté des pentes neigeuses de Norvège, jusqu'aux déserts marocains. Nous y croiserons des notes bariolées, et des mélodies aussi douces que le cachemire...

Cachemire marocain
Cachemire marocain

Nina Simone - This Year’s Kisses
Album Four Women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings
Verve

Four Women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings
Four Women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings

The Mills Brothers - I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Album BD music Presents the Mills Brothers
BD Music

BD music Presents the Mills Brothers
BD music Presents the Mills Brothers

Teddy Wilson - I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
 Album Three Little Words
Black and Blue

Three Little Words
Three Little Words

Espen Berg Trio - XIII
Album Bolge
Odin

Bolge
Bolge

Rohey - Tell Me
Album A Million Things
Jazzland Norway

A Million Things
A Million Things

Bugge Wesseltoft, Sidsel Endresen - Try
Album Out Here. In There.
Jazzland

Out Here. In There.
Out Here. In There.

Randy Weston - Ganawa (Blue Moses)
Album Blue Moses
CTI

Blue Moses
Blue Moses

Ray Lema, Tyour Gnaoua - Manandabo
Album Safi
Buda Music

Safi
Safi

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant - City Don’t Cry
Album No Quarter
Atlantic

No Quarter
No Quarter

Vincent Peirani - Kashmir to Heaven : Kashmir
 Album Living Being II - Night Walker
ACT

Living Being II - Night Walker
Living Being II - Night Walker
L'équipe de l'émission :
