La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Randy Weston, Ray Lema, Vincent Peirani and more

Ce soir, la musique nous baladera du côté des pentes neigeuses de Norvège, jusqu'aux déserts marocains. Nous y croiserons des notes bariolées, et des mélodies aussi douces que le cachemire...

Nina Simone - This Year’s Kisses

Album Four Women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings

Verve

The Mills Brothers - I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Album BD music Presents the Mills Brothers

BD Music

Teddy Wilson - I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Album Three Little Words

Black and Blue

Espen Berg Trio - XIII

Album Bolge

Odin

Rohey - Tell Me

Album A Million Things

Jazzland Norway

Bugge Wesseltoft, Sidsel Endresen - Try

Album Out Here. In There.

Jazzland

Randy Weston - Ganawa (Blue Moses)

Album Blue Moses

CTI

Ray Lema, Tyour Gnaoua - Manandabo

Album Safi

Buda Music

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant - City Don’t Cry

Album No Quarter

Atlantic

Vincent Peirani - Kashmir to Heaven : Kashmir

Album Living Being II - Night Walker

ACT