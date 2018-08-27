La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Randy Weston, Ray Lema, Vincent Peirani and more
Cachemire Marocain.
Ce soir, la musique nous baladera du côté des pentes neigeuses de Norvège, jusqu'aux déserts marocains. Nous y croiserons des notes bariolées, et des mélodies aussi douces que le cachemire...
Nina Simone - This Year’s Kisses
Album Four Women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings
Verve
The Mills Brothers - I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Album BD music Presents the Mills Brothers
BD Music
Teddy Wilson - I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
Album Three Little Words
Black and Blue
Espen Berg Trio - XIII
Album Bolge
Odin
Rohey - Tell Me
Album A Million Things
Jazzland Norway
Bugge Wesseltoft, Sidsel Endresen - Try
Album Out Here. In There.
Jazzland
Randy Weston - Ganawa (Blue Moses)
Album Blue Moses
CTI
Ray Lema, Tyour Gnaoua - Manandabo
Album Safi
Buda Music
Jimmy Page, Robert Plant - City Don’t Cry
Album No Quarter
Atlantic
Vincent Peirani - Kashmir to Heaven : Kashmir
Album Living Being II - Night Walker
ACT
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration