La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Eric Legnini, Wayne Shorter, Billie Holiday and more
Cette année là.
Ce soir, Nina Simone nous dépose en 1961. Préparez-vous, nous risquons d'y rester un peu... On est vraiment bien, en 1961. On s'y fait même des copains : Oscar Peterson, Pat Thomas, et Sonny Clark. Vous restez ?
Programmation musicale
Nina Simone - I Love To Love
Album Best Of Nina Simone
EMI
Sonny Clark - Melody For C
Album Leapin’ And Lopin’
Blue Note
Eric Legnini (ft Hugh Coltman) - If Only For A Minute
Album Sing Twice !
Discograph 6150022
Oscar Peterson - Band Call - Live
Album Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)
Fondamenta FON1604023
Pat Thomas - Star Eyes
Album Jazz Patterns
Screenland
Quartetto di Lucca - Estate’61
Album Quartetto
RCA
Flora Purim - Summer Night
Album Butterfly Dreams
Milestone
Wayne Shorter - Ponta de Areia
Album Native Dancer
CBS
Billie Holiday - On the Sunny Side of the Street
Album BD Music Presents Billie Holiday
BD Music 73079
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration