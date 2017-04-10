Banzzaï
Lundi 8 mai 2017
55 min

La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Eric Legnini, Wayne Shorter, Billie Holiday and more

Cette année là.

Nina Simone

Ce soir, Nina Simone nous dépose en 1961. Préparez-vous, nous risquons d'y rester un peu... On est vraiment bien, en 1961. On s'y fait même des copains : Oscar Peterson, Pat Thomas, et Sonny Clark. Vous restez ?

Programmation musicale

Nina Simone - I Love To Love
Album Best Of Nina Simone
EMI

Best Of Nina Simone
Best Of Nina Simone

Sonny Clark - Melody For C
Album Leapin’ And Lopin’
Blue Note

Leapin’ And Lopin’
Leapin’ And Lopin’

Eric Legnini (ft Hugh Coltman) - If Only For A Minute
Album Sing Twice !
Discograph 6150022

Sing Twice !
Sing Twice !

Oscar Peterson - Band Call - Live
Album Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)
Fondamenta FON1604023

Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)
Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)

Pat Thomas - Star Eyes
Album Jazz Patterns
Screenland

Jazz Patterns
Jazz Patterns

Quartetto di Lucca - Estate’61
Album Quartetto
RCA

Quartetto
Quartetto

Flora Purim - Summer Night
Album Butterfly Dreams
Milestone

Butterfly Dreams
Butterfly Dreams

Wayne Shorter - Ponta de Areia
Album Native Dancer
CBS

Native Dancer
Native Dancer

Billie Holiday - On the Sunny Side of the Street
Album BD Music Presents Billie Holiday
BD Music 73079

BD Music Presents Billie Holiday
BD Music Presents Billie Holiday
