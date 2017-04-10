La playlist jazz de Nathalie Piolé : Nina Simone, Eric Legnini, Wayne Shorter, Billie Holiday and more

Ce soir, Nina Simone nous dépose en 1961. Préparez-vous, nous risquons d'y rester un peu... On est vraiment bien, en 1961. On s'y fait même des copains : Oscar Peterson, Pat Thomas, et Sonny Clark. Vous restez ?

Programmation musicale

Nina Simone - I Love To Love

Album Best Of Nina Simone

EMI

Sonny Clark - Melody For C

Album Leapin’ And Lopin’

Blue Note

Eric Legnini (ft Hugh Coltman) - If Only For A Minute

Album Sing Twice !

Discograph 6150022

Oscar Peterson - Band Call - Live

Album Live at the Concertgebouw 1961 (the Lost Recording)

Fondamenta FON1604023

Pat Thomas - Star Eyes

Album Jazz Patterns

Screenland

Quartetto di Lucca - Estate’61

Album Quartetto

RCA

Flora Purim - Summer Night

Album Butterfly Dreams

Milestone

Wayne Shorter - Ponta de Areia

Album Native Dancer

CBS

Billie Holiday - On the Sunny Side of the Street

Album BD Music Presents Billie Holiday

BD Music 73079